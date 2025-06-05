5 Best Games to Play on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 just launched on June 5, 2025, and it’s already packed with amazing games you need to try. If you’re into racing, you will find the game for you. If you like adventure or fighting games more, there will be something for you, too. I’ve picked out the five best games to play on Nintendo Switch 2 that show off what this new console can do on launch.

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is hands down the best game on Nintendo Switch 2 right now. It’s the same classic game, but the biggest difference is the Free Roam mode. You can drive around and explore without racing anyone. It’s perfect for when you just want to chill and take pictures of the beautiful tracks. But when you’re ready to race, things will get intense. You can race online and will face 24 drivers instead of the usual 8 or 12. The tracks have day and night cycles. Racing at night feels completely different from racing during the day.

The new Knockout Tour mode is like a battle royale for racing. Players get eliminated as you race cross-country until only one winner remains. Trust me, this mode will cause some serious arguments with your friends and family, but a fun one! There are also secret characters to unlock as you play. The game runs so smoothly on Switch 2 that you will never want to go back to the old Mario Kart games.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 was already amazing on other consoles, but the Switch 2 edition adds some really cool exclusive features. You get 26 characters to choose from, including both new fighters and classic favorites. The online Battle Hub is probably the best online mode any fighting game has ever had. Additionally, the Switch 2 has exclusive modes:

Gyro Battle lets you use the console’s motion controls to fight.

These modes are surprisingly fun, especially when playing with friends. The game also supports Amiibo and has crossplay with other consoles. So you can fight players on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Even though this game came out in 2017, the Switch 2 edition makes it feel brand new. If you’ve never played Breath of the Wild, this is the perfect time to start Link’s adventure. In this edition, you will get the Zelda Notes app, where you can hear voice memories from characters on your phone, get navigation help, and even share items with other players.

The graphics also look much sharper now. Those blurry textures from the original Switch are gone. Everything looks crips and beautiful, especially when you are gliding around Hyrule. Loading times are super fast, too. You can travel between areas without the annoying waits. Moreover, the game now has an extra save slot, so you and a friend can both have your own adventures on the same console. If you already own the original game and have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you get this upgrade for free. That’s an incredible deal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Nobody expected Cyberpunk 2077 to run this well on a Nintendo console, but here we are. Playing as V in Night City, you’ll experience one of the best RPG stories ever made. The Switch 2 runs this game like it’s on a decent PC. Graphics range from medium to high settings, which is incredible for a handheld console.

The Ultimate Edition includes all the Phantom Liberty DLC, too, so you’re getting the complete experience. Since the graphic is going to be good, the neon lights, the crowds, the flying cars, everything will definitely look and feel amazing. If you missed this game when it first came out, you can experience it properly here with Nintendo Switch 2.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Yakuza 0 is widely considered the best game in the Yakuza series, and this Director’s Cut makes it even better. You play as Kiryu and Majima during Japan’s economic boom in the 1980s. Now, what makes Yakuza special is how it mixes serious drama with absolutely ridiculous side activities.

One minute you’re having an intense conversation about yakuza politics. The next minute, you’re managing a cabaret club or getting into a street fight with random thugs. The combat feels great, especially when you land those satisfying combo moves, and I feel that with the console, it will feel even better. The Director’s Cut adds new cutscenes and English voice acting for the first time. There’s also a new Red Light Raid multiplayer mode with 60 different characters to unlock.

Why You Should Play These Games on Nintendo Switch 2

All these games take advantage of the Switch 2’s improved hardware. You get better graphics, faster loading times, and smoother gameplay than the original Switch. The backwards compatibility means you can also play your old Switch games. But these new editions and exclusive games really show off what the new console can do.

These five games represent the best of what Nintendo’s new console offers, at least on launch day. Each one brings something different to the table, so you’re bound to find something you’ll love. Which game will you choose for the new console?