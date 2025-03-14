Best Google Pixel Phone in Every Price Range and Use Case (March 2025)

The Google Pixel smartphones are known for offering clean software, timely updates, and impressive cameras. With up to seven years of OS updates and deeply integrated AI features, they are easy to recommend unless you are looking for a powerful processor.

Unlike an iPhone, you don’t need the “Pro” or “Pro Max” to get a 120Hz refresh rate or better performance. However, with four models in the Pixel 9 series, and the older models still on sale, it’s easy to get confused. But don’t worry; we are here to navigate this maze and help you find the best Pixel phone based on your budget and use case.

Best Pixel for Most Users: Google Pixel 9

What the iPhone 16 is to Apple users, the Pixel 9 is for most Google Pixel buyers. It’s a phone for the masses that offers all the bells and whistles from the Pro variant without the hefty price tag. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, unlike the 60Hz panel that the iPhone 16 provides as part of the “premium experience.”

Like the Pro models, you get 7 years of OS updates and AI features like Reimagine, Add Me, Super Res Zoom, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, and more. It also shares the same processor, charging speed, and battery capacity as the 9 Pro. So you are only missing out on the telephoto lens, LTPO, and other things. For its price of $799, it’s $100 cheaper than the iPhone while offering way more value for money.

Reasons to buy:

Great 6.3-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate

All the latest AI features found on the Pro model

Same Tensor G4 processor as Pro variants

Same charging speed and battery capacity as 9 Pro

7 years of OS updates

Good battery backup

Reasons to skip:

No telephoto lens

Tensor G4 is slower than A18 in iPhone 16

Why should I buy: If you want a Pixel phone with all the bells and whistles without the premium price.

Price: ($599/₹74,999)

Best Budget Pixel: Google Pixel 8a

If you want to experience the Google ecosystem or enjoy a great Pixel phone without spending much money, the Pixel 8a is the way to go. However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel 9a is just a few weeks away, so I highly recommend waiting if you aren’t in a hurry. For just $399, you get a smooth 120Hz display, excellent battery backup, good cameras, and a slightly slower (underclocked) version of the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series.

There are also 7 years of OS updates so you won’t be upgrading your phone anytime soon. Apart from features like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser found in expensive Pixels, you also get timely security patches and Pixel drops with new features. Although you will need to deal with the chunky bezels, slower 25W charging, and the plastic body instead of glass, these are reasonable tradeoffs given the price.

Reasons to buy:

Compact form factor

7 years of updates

Best Pixel on a budget

Great battery backup

All the AI features

Wireless charging support

IP67 rating

Reasons to skip:

Cheap plastic body

Downclocked version of Tensor G3

Slower 18W charging compared to 25W on Pixel 8

Chunky bezels

Why should I buy: The most affordable Pixel with 7 years of OS updates and get a taste of new AI features

Price: $399/₹37,999

Cheapest Pixel for Tight Budget: Google Pixel 7A

If you are on an extremely tight budget and cannot afford the Pixel 8A, you can go for the Pixel 7A. Despite being almost two generations old, it’s still a decent option. You get a similar 6.1-inch OLED screen as the Pixel 8A, although at a slightly slower 90Hz refresh rate. While the Tensor G2 isn’t the fastest, it is good enough for day-to-day tasks. Also, the cameras are the same as the Pixel 8A, so you aren’t missing out on much. The best part? Google recently extended the update support for the Pixel 7A. So it will receive updates until Android 18 with features like Circle to Search and more.

Reasons to buy:

Great software experience with timely updates

Same cameras as Pixel 8A

3 years of OS updates still left

Good battery backup

Wireless charging support

IP67 rating

Reasons to skip:

90Hz refresh rate compared to 120Hz on newer Pixels

Tensor G2 is noticeably slower

Only available in a single 128GB configuration

Why should I buy: If you have a tight budget and cannot afford the Pixel 8A but still want a Pixel phone.

Price: $329/₹29,999

Best Folding Pixel Phone: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Want the greatest and latest Pixel that money can buy? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the best foldable Pixel for now. Google’s second-generation foldable offers the same camera capabilities and software experience. You get the same seven years of updates as the Z Fold 6 and the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Furthermore, you get a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom missing on the Z Fold 6 and a larger 8-inch inner screen compared to a 7.6-inch one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The bigger screen on the inside is great for multitasking, such as comparing prices, and taking notes while streaming. Moreover, the square aspect ratio also makes it ideal for reading articles or books on the go so that you can ditch your Kindle at home. Overall, it’s the best folding phone from Google so far, and we crowned it the best foldable phone in our smartphone awards video.

Reasons to buy:

7 years of updates

Latest Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM

Larger screen than Z Fold 6

Clean software with useful AI features

One of the few foldable with a telephoto lens

Better cameras than Z Fold 6

Reasons to skip:

It is more expensive than Z Fold 6

Inferior cameras compared to Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Tensor G4 isn’t as fast as 8 Gen 3 in Z Fold 6

It has a slower charging speed than the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Why should I buy: If you want a foldable phone with Google’s clean software and imaging capabilities

Price: $1799/₹1,72,999

Best Compact Pixel Phone: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Want the best of Pixel in a compact form factor? The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the complete flagship experience. Despite having a smaller factor, it has similar features as its bigger sibling, the Google 9 Pro XL. You get a 5x telephoto lens, 7 years of OS updates, and all the Pixel AI features in a handy size. With a premium build and AI features available at launch (looking at you, Apple), it’s ready to compete with the Galaxies and iPhones of the world. Overall, if you want the best Pixel phone without a massive screen, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the one for you.

If you are confused between the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, here are all the upgrades in the Pro model:

48MP Periscope telephoto with 5x zoom

Slimmer bezels,

LTPO support that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate to prolong battery,

Higher resolution screen with better protection (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

Higher peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility

4GB extra RAM

Better 42MP selfie camera

Pro controls in Google Camera

Matte back with polished rails

Free Gemini Advanced subscription for 1 year

UWB support

Thermometer for measuring temperature

Vapour Chamber cooling

Reasons to buy:

Fantastic cameras with periscope telephoto lens

UWB and Thermometer support

7 years of OS updates

Good battery backup

Ultrawideband support

LTPO support to preserve battery

Cheaper price than 9 Pro XL

Reasons to skip:

Slower charging compared to Pixel 9 Pro XL

Less battery than 9 Pro XL

The slippery build makes it hard to use without a case

Tensor G4 doesn’t justify the price tag

Why should I buy: If you want a compact Pixel phone with all the latest and greatest features.

Price: $984/₹1,09,000

Best Pixel for Battery Backup: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Last but not least is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is the phone for you if you want the biggest and best that Google offers. Its 6.8-inch screen is the biggest in the lineup and is great for consuming content and split-screen multitasking. While the rest of the specs are similar to the 9 Pro, you get a larger 5,060mAh battery and 37W battery compared to 27W on the 9 Pro.

Furthermore, the wireless charging is also slightly faster at 23W compared to 21W on its smaller sibling. Nevertheless, the rest of the features make a Pixel a Pixel. There are many AI features, 7 years of OS updates, great cameras, and reliable battery backup. If you want an Android phone that can take on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, look for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Reasons to buy:

Massive 6.8-inch OLED screen with 120Hz

Bigger battery than 9 Pro

Faster wired and wireless charging than 9 Pro

Fantastic cameras with 5x optical zoom

7 years of OS updates

Reasons to skip:

Tensor G4 isn’t worth it at this price

Higher pricing than the rest of the Pixel models

Why should I buy: If you want the biggest Pixel phone from Google with all the features

Price: $1099/₹1,39,999

Older Models to Consider on Discount

1. Google Pixel 8: Better Buy Than Pixel 8A

The Google Pixel 8 can often be found at a discount in India and the US. It was available for as low as Rs.31,999 in BDD and $402 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale in the US. This means you can find a similar or cheaper price as the Pixel 8A. Compared to the Pixel 8A, you get a slightly bigger screen with slimmer bezels, an IP68 rating over IP67, Gorilla Glass Victus, faster charging speeds, and a premium glass body. Oh, and the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 isn’t downclocked as the one found on the Pixel 8A. So if you find it at a discount, you should buy it over the 8A.

Reasons to buy over Pixel 8A:

Slimmer bezels

IP68 rating over IP67

7 years of updates

Faster performance

Better build and design with glass back

Reasons to skip:

Heating issues and connectivity issues on some operators in India

No telephoto sensor

Average battery life

Why should I buy: If you want a good Pixel phone having the same form factor as the Pixel 8A without the compromises

Price: $489/₹47,999

2. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Better Than Pixel 9 on a Deal

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was the company’s flagship phone last year. Since there was no Pro XL, it was Google’s top-of-the-line phone. It was available for as low as $719 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, making it cheaper than the base Pixel 9 if you grab it at this price. Compared to the Pixel 9, you get a bigger display with LTPO, a periscope lens with 5x zoom, a thermometer sensor, UWB support, faster wired and wireless charging, and a larger battery. Although the Pixel 9 has a faster processor and a rounded design, the Pixel 8 Pro seems like a better deal overall. What’s interesting is the fact that both the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro will get 7 years of OS updates. Since both launched with Android 14, so you won’t miss out on software support.

Reasons to buy over Pixel 9:

Bigger display with LTPO compared to Pixel 9

48MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom

Larger battery than the Pixel 9

Faster wired and wireless

UWB support

Temperature sensor

Reasons to skip:

Slower than the Pixel 9

Why should I buy: If you want better cameras, a larger display, and a bigger battery than Pixel 9.

Price: $619/₹74,999

Specifications of Pixel Phones