5 Best GTA Online Cars to buy This Week (July 31 – August 6)

Update: We last updated this article with new GTA Online cars for the week of July 31 – August 6.

GTA Online rolled out a brand-new weekly update on July 31, featuring various discounts and double cash prizes. Additionally, Rockstar Games has brought various previously removed cars back in stock for a limited time. Hence, this is the perfect time to invest in some nice cars, especially if you’re restarting the game or are just a newbie. However, with the plethora of available options, this decision can be incredibly challenging. Hence, this article offers a list of the five best GTA Online cars that you should purchase this week.

5 GTA Online Cars Worth Buying This Week

1. Vapid FMJ

Type: Super Car

Super Car Top Speed: 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h)

125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) Price: $1,750,000

The Vapid FMJ is one of the best GTA Online cars to purchase this week. This is mainly because it is one of the removed vehicles that have been brought back in stock for this week. While the car may be expensive, it offers top-notch performance, including a 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) top speed. The car might struggle a little at this speed, but it is otherwise a great choice for any car enthusiast in the game.

2. Bravado Verlierer

Type: Sports Car

Sports Car Top Speed: 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h)

122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) Price: $695,000

While Bravado Verlierer might not win the votes for the best-looking Sports Car, its performance more than makes up for it. With a classy look and 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) top speed, the car will breeze through the Los Santos traffic, allowing you to escape sticky situations or chase down your rivals. It is recommended that you get this car this week in GTA Online since it has been brought back for a short period and will again become unavailable.

3. Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Type: Muscle Car

Muscle Car Top Speed: 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h)

115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) Price: $695,000

The Coquette BlackFin is a great muscle car, packed with great looks and a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h). While it costs $695,000, car enthusiast of GTA Online might want to add it to their garage if they still haven’t. This is because it is one of the removed cars that Rockstar Games has brought back for this week. Apart from this, the BlackFin offers good performance, making it a suitable daily ride in the online multiplayer.

4. Overflod Entity XF

Type: Super Car

Super Car Top Speed: 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h)

122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) Price: $795,000

The Overflod Entity XF is one of the cheapest supercars that you can purchase in GTA Online. However, this is not the only reason to go for this vehicle. It offers great performance, allowing you to move around the city with ease. While looks are a subjective matter, the Entity XF is not the worst-looking car in the game. If you are a collector, then you should definitely purchase this car since it is only available for this week and will be removed after August 6.

5. Dinka Jester RR

Type: Sports and Tuners Car

Sports and Tuners Car Top Speed: 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h)

126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) Price: $1,970,000

Dinka Jester RR is one of the best GTA Online cars to purchase. While it’s certainly not on sale, nor available for just this week, it’s one of the cars that we highly recommend. This is because of its superior performance compared to other GTA Online cars. With a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), you can take Jester RR for a flat road race or tune it to drift around corners.

This brings us to the end of our ‘five best GTA Online cars that you should purchase this week’ article. We hope that you found it helpful.