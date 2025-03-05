Best iPhone to Buy – Based on Price Range and Use Case (March 2025)

Buying an iPhone is like paying for a front-row seat to a magic show where the only trick is making your money disappear. With the fruit company making fewer innovations each year, consumers still get lured and buy their shinest piece of hardware anyway. If you are upgrading to a new iPhone model or entering Apple’s shiny ecosystem for the first time, here are the best iPhones that you can buy for every price range and use case.

Best iPhone to Buy for Price and Use Case

Best iPhone Overall – iPhone 16 (Starting at $799)

The best iPhone for the masses is the iPhone 16. With a new design, Camera Control, and A18 chipset, it is perfect for most users. You get an updated ultrawide angle sensor and improved battery backup. There’s also an Action Button that was previously exclusive to Pro users. Furthermore, you get macro photography support (previously reserved for Pro models), Spatial Video recording, Audio Mix, and faster charging speed. Then there are Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Writing Summary, Visual Intelligence (think Google Lens), and a few others that you may or may not like and use.

The A18 chip has enough power to run AAA titles like AC Mirage and Resident Evil Village although the compact screen isn’t exactly suited for gaming.

iPhone 16 is the most value for money iPhone right now that gives you a powerful processor for gaming and work, additional buttons, decent camera setup, vibrant colors if you are into them, and AI (Apple Intelligence). It has something for everyone.

iPhone 16 Pros:

Great 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels

Ability to play AAA games such as AC Mirage and Death Stranding

Customizable Action Button for easy access to settings and options

Camera Control button to take images and videos

A18 chipset for smooth performance

Apple Intelligence features support

iPhone 16 Cons:

60Hz refresh rate in 2025 feels outdated

No telephoto lens like Pro models

Best iPhone for Photography- iPhone 16 Pro (Starting $999)

Want an iPhone that can capture the best photos and shoot amazing videos? Consider the iPhone 16 Pro. With its 48-megapixel triple camera setup, it can capture stunning images. Furthermore, you also get a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. You also get slimmer bezels, long battery backup, and Apple Intelligence. There are plenty of exclusive camera features such as ProRes videos, the ability to shoot 4K at 120 FPS in Dolby Vision, and AudioMix. Oh, and this time you get the same cameras as the Pro Max so you won’t be missing out on anything except for the bigger battery and display.

iPhone 16 Pro Pros:

Fantastic 6.1-inch OLED screen with ProMotion

A18 Pro is a powerful chip

Apple Intelligence features

Titanium frame and great battery

Amazing cameras with 5x telephoto

Camera Control and Action buttons for faster access to settings

iPhone 16 Pro Cons:

Not for those looking for a large iPhone

Best iPhone for Battery Life: iPhone 16e (Starts $599)

If battery life is your main priority consider the iPhone 16e. With a bigger 4,005 mAh capacity, it can last longer even than the iPhone 16 and only an hour less than the iPhone 16 Plus. The trick – 60Hz refresh rate and an A18 processor with one core less. However, if you have money, iPhone 16 Pro Max offers the best battery life of the lot but also with more performance, better cameras, and display albeit at a higher price point.

iPhone 16e is a good phone that gives you access to Apple-exclusive but extremely popular features like FaceTime and iMessage. Plus, you get access to Apple Intelligence, Action button, and other basic features you may need but not what you want.

iPhone 16e Pros:

Cheapest iPhone with Apple Intelligence support

Latest A18 processor

Customizable Action button

Longer software support

Better battery than the iPhone 16

FaceID

Camera upgrades compared to iPhone SE 3rd Gen

iPhone 16e Cons:

No Camera control

UWB is missing

No MagSafe support

No Ultrawide angle lens

Standard OIS instead of Sensor-Shift OIS

Fewer photographic styles

1 Less GPU core in A18

Outdated notch design

Best Smallest and Cheapest iPhone: iPhone SE 3 (Starts $429)

The iPhone SE 3rd Gen or iPhone SE 2022 isn’t exactly the most cutting-edge model on this list. However, it is the cheapest iPhone that you can still buy unlocked giving you access to Apple’s walled garden. While the design might feel outdated, it remains the last iPhone you can purchase with TouchID support. Furthermore, its smaller size makes it easy to hold in one hand measuring just 4.7 inches. Despite its smaller footprint, it has enough power thanks to the A15 Bionic, the same processor found in the iPhone 13. If you are on a tight budget and simply want an entry point into the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone SE 3rd Gen still kinda makes sense otherwise going for the new iPhone 16e is a better choice.

iPhone SE 3rd Gen Pros:

Touch ID Support

Latest iOS 18

Best for one-handed usage

A15 Bionic processor

The smallest and cheapest iPhone available

iPhone SE 3rd Gen Cons:

Outdated design with chunky bezels

No Face ID

No Apple Intelligence

No ultrawide angle sensor

60Hz LCD panel

Best iPhone for Gaming and Content: iPhone 16 Pro Max (Starts $1199)

Want an iPhone with the biggest screen possible? The gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max is perfect for you with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. You get 120Hz ProMotion and a peak brightness of 2000 nits so you won’t face any issues even streaming on a sunny day. The A18 Pro has enough power to handle anything you throw at it making it perfect for gamers. Talking about games, you can play AAA games like AC Mirage, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and more natively easily. You also get the same amazing cameras as the iPhone 16 Pro and one of the best battery life on an iPhone to date.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Pros:

Massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen

Amazing 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Great selfie shooter

AAA games support

Longest battery on iPhone

Titanium frame for a robust build

iPhone 16 Pro Max Cons:

Most expensive iPhone

High repair costs

Bulky design

Best iPhone on a Discount: iPhone 15 (Starts $699)

Want a good enough iPhone with a modern design and all the bells and whistles but for a competitive price? The iPhone 15 might be the one for you. With its price pretty close to the new iPhone 16e, it’s hard to justify the premium you pay. However, it’s still worth buying especially if you can get it at a discount. It remains the cheapest iPhone with a modern Dynamic Island and ultrawide angle camera. You also get UWB, Sensor-Shift OIS, MagSafe support, and a brighter display compared to the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 15 Pros

Cheapest iPhone with Dynamic Island

USB-C port

A16 Bionic processor

Mute Switch

Good cameras

iPhone 15 Cons:

No Apple Intelligence

No Action Button

No Camera Control

No AAA games support

60Hz refresh rate

No telephoto lens

Best iPhone by Use Case (Table With Specsheet)

iPhone 16: Best overall value, offering a powerful processor, improved cameras, and Apple Intelligence.

Best overall value, offering a powerful processor, improved cameras, and Apple Intelligence. iPhone 16 Pro: Best for photography, with a top-tier camera system and advanced features.

Best for photography, with a top-tier camera system and advanced features. iPhone 16e: Best for battery life, providing extended usage and essential Apple features at a lower price.

Best for battery life, providing extended usage and essential Apple features at a lower price. iPhone SE 3rd Gen: Best for those on a tight budget and want a small iPhone with Touch ID.

Best for those on a tight budget and want a small iPhone with Touch ID. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Best for gaming and content consumption, with a large screen and maximum performance.

Best for gaming and content consumption, with a large screen and maximum performance. iPhone 15: The best-discounted option, providing modern features like Dynamic Island at a competitive price.