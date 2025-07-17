Best Item Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Ranked (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Pokemon TCG Pocket Supporter Cards on July 17, 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket brings out the fun of Pokemon TCG battles to a mobile format. It includes several different types of cards, like Pokemon cards, Supporter cards, Item cards, and more, that you can use in your decks. Amongst these, Item cards are a group of cards based on objects from the franchise that provide several useful effects. Moreover, unlike Supporter cards, you can use any number of these during your turn. To provide you with an idea of the best ones to use in the game, here is a list of the strongest Item cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Top Pokemon TCG Pocket Item Cards in July 2025

5. X Speed

Effect : During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 1 less.

: During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 1 less. How to Get: Purchased from Shop

X Speed is an amazing Item card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that reduces the retreat cost of any monster by one. This can allow you to retreat a Pokemon with one less Energy than required. Moreover, if the monster has only one retreat cost, it can enable its return to the Bench for free. As such, this card can be quite useful when a Pokemon is low on HP.

4. Pokemon Communication

Effect : Choose a Pokemon in your hand and switch it with a random Pokemon from your deck.

: Choose a Pokemon in your hand and switch it with a random Pokemon from your deck. How to Get: Space-Time Smackdown (A2) Dialga

Pokemon Communication is a powerful Item card that allows you to exchange any Pokemon card in your hand with another random monster from the deck. It can be highly useful when you don’t have a useful monster in your hand and you would be better off with anything else. Furthermore, if used during the late game after thinning out your deck, you can even use it to target specific cards.

3. Red Card

Effect : Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws 3 cards.

: Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws 3 cards. How to Get: Purchased from Shop

Red Card is an amazing Item card that is a great disruptor. It can mess up your opponent’s strategies when used at the correct time. Simply put, it replaces their entire hand with three new cards from the deck. As such, using it when your foe has an immense card advantage can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

2. Rare Candy

Effect : Choose 1 of your Basic Pokemon in play. If you have a Stage 2 card in your hand that evolves from that Pokemon, put that card onto the Basic Pokemon to evolve it, skipping the Stage 1. You can’t use this card during your first turn or on a Basic Pokemon that was put into play this turn.

: Choose 1 of your Basic Pokemon in play. If you have a Stage 2 card in your hand that evolves from that Pokemon, put that card onto the Basic Pokemon to evolve it, skipping the Stage 1. You can’t use this card during your first turn or on a Basic Pokemon that was put into play this turn. How to Get: Celestial Guardians (A3)

Rare Candy is arguably a must-have card for any deck that relies on Stage 2 Pokemon. By using it, you can directly evolve any of your Basic monsters to their Stage 2 forms, without needing to play the Stage 1 evolution. Not only does it trigger instant evolutions, but it saves you a turn while evolving and eliminates the need to pull the Stage 1 card from your deck.

1. Poke Ball

Effect : Put 1 random Basic Pokemon from your deck into your hand.

: Put 1 random Basic Pokemon from your deck into your hand. How to Get: Purchased from Shop

The Poke Ball is, without a doubt, the best Item card in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s current meta. It has a simple yet powerful effect that allows you to add one random monster card from your deck to your hand. While you do not have any control over what you get, it can provide you with what you need at times while also thinning out the deck for you to get what you want in future turns.