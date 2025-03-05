Items are one of the most important aspects of Monster Hunter Wilds. Various items in the game can greatly benefit you on hunts, and some are more important than others, making it essential to bring the right ones. In this guide, we will list the best items you need to bring on every hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds.

1. Healing and Stamina Items

The first and probably most important items are healing and stamina items. These serve as your first aid whenever a monster lands a devastating hit. Healing items restore your HP, a core mechanic that has been essential since the early Monster Hunter titles. Here are all the healing items you should always bring on a hunt:

Item Name Description and Effects

Potion Restores a small amount of health.

Mega Potion Restores a moderate amount of health.

Honey Highly nutritious and can be used to craft Potions.

Max Potion Fully restores health and temporarily maximizes the size of your Health Gauge.

Lifepowder Produces a cloud that heals you and anyone nearby.

Well-Done Steak Restores health and stamina and boosts both their max gauges.

Potions are a must-have item for every hunt, even if you’re a seasoned pro. Always use your Mega Potions first until you run out, then combine Potions and Honey to craft more. Max Potions are your go-to items when your health is critical, as they restore your HP instantly without a drinking animation.

In the early game, it’s okay not to bring Max Potions, but once you reach the mid to late game, they become essential—especially if you have the Free Meal skill.

2. Cleansing Items

Cleansing items can relieve you from debuffs such as poison, frozen, wet, burning, or dragon blighted. These items are important to carry for a smooth hunt every time. Here are all the cleansing items you should always bring on a hunt:

Item Name Description

Nulberry A mysterious berry that cures various blights.

Herbal Medicine Removes all traces of poison and restores a slight amount of health.

Nulberry is a must-bring item for every hunt, regardless of the monster you are hunting. Make sure to harvest and gather every Nulberry you find to maintain a supply in your item box. Herbal Medicine is an upgraded version of the Antidote. You can craft it by combining an Antidote with a Blue Mushroom. It not only removes poison but also restores a small amount of health to your hunter.

3. Buff Items

Buff items are what truly set beginners apart from seasoned veterans. While they may not seem essential at first, they significantly enhance your potential during hunts. Here are all the buff items you should always bring on a hunt:

Item Name Description

Demon Powder A mysterious powder that produces a cloud around the area that temporarily strengthens attacks.

Armorskin / Mega Armorskin Temporarily boosts your defense by turning your skin as hard as rock.

Hardshell Powder A mysterious powder; when dispersed, temporarily strengthens.

Might Seed Temporarily strengthens your attacks when ingested by improving energy flow.

Powercharm An amulet that strengthens attacks. Just carrying this gives you demonic strength.

Armorcharm An amulet that increases defense. Just carrying this makes your skin stone hard.

Armorskin, Might Seed, Demon Powder, and Hardshell Powder are crucial buff items that should be used in every hunt, especially against tougher monsters. You can stack all these items, meaning that you will get the full benefits of each one without overriding the others.

Powercharm and Armorcharm should always be kept in your item pouch, as they passively increase your attack and defense. You can obtain them after completing certain quests in Monster Hunter Wilds.

4. Trapping Items

Trapping items are the items you need to bring on every hunt to be able to capture monsters, which is much better than slaying them. Here are all the trapping items you should always bring on a hunt:

Item Name Description

Pitfall Trap A trap for catching large monsters. It is tripped by heavy weight.

Shock Trap A trap that immobilizes a target. Use it to capture monsters.

Trap Tool A must-have item for putting together pitfall traps and shock traps.

Net A sturdy net that supports a certain amount of weight without breaking. Perfect for pitfall traps.

Thunderbug Capacitor Substance from an insect that emits electricity when struck. Required to craft Shock Traps and Thunder Ammo.

Tranq Bomb A hand grenade used to capture monsters ensnared in traps. Can be slammed against the ground.

Pitfall Trap and Shock Trap are necessary for capturing monsters and earning better rewards. To complete the capture, you’ll also need Tranq Bombs to put the trapped monster to sleep. It’s also important to carry Trap Tools, Nets, and Thunderbug Capacitors in your pouch in case your initial traps fail, allowing you to craft more as needed.

5. Pods

The last set of essential items to bring on every hunt is the pods. These items help you control the battlefield and manage encounters with monsters effectively. Here are all the pods you should always bring on a hunt:

Item Name Description

Flash Pod Slinger ammo that causes a violent flash on impact. It will temporarily blind monsters if used in front of them.

Dung Pod Slinger ammo that releases a strong odor on impact. Causes certain monsters to flee the area.

Flash Pods are a must-have as they can stun monsters and force flying ones to fall. Dung Pods are also useful in certain situations, making it a good idea to always keep them in your pouch.

With these items in your pouch, your hunts will go a lot smoother. Buff items give you an edge, making you a stronger hunter. And don't forget to eat a meal before heading out, it's a simple way to boost your strength and keep you at the top of your game!