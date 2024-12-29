10 Best JRPGs of 2024: From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Metaphor

2024 has been an incredible year for JRPGs (Japanese Role Playing Games), and honestly, it’s one of the best we can remember. So, we thought we’d share our top 10 best JRPGs of 2024 that we think you absolutely can’t miss. Are you new to JRPGs? They’re story-driven games with turn-based or real-time combat, amazing worlds to explore, and characters you’ll get attached to. Here is our complete list.

1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release Date: February 29th, 2024

February 29th, 2024 Platforms: PS5

PS5 Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Metacritic Score: 92

The second chapter of Square Enix’s huge remake trilogy has honestly blown people away this year. In Rebirth, you leave the city of Midgar and explore a massive, open world with tons of side activities and moments that make you care about all the characters. The combat system is upgraded with something called Synergy abilities, where your party members can team up in cool ways to pull off powerful moves.

The stunning visuals, great soundtrack, and heartfelt story make this game a must-play. If you’re a long-time fan, you’ve probably already played it. But for anyone new to this genre or those who’ve been waiting for a fresh version because the original felt outdated, this game is absolutely worth checking out

2. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Release Date: October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Atlus

Atlus Metacritic Score: 94

Atlus did an amazing job with this new JRPG game in 2024. It’s a fantasy adventure with a political angle, where you play as Will, a boy thrown into a royal tournament that could change everything in the world. The art style is unique, and the combat system is deep and fun to learn.

What really stands out is how the game talks about important topics like democracy and merit. It will make you rethink about the decisions characters make and how they affect the world. This game is good if you’re new to JRPGs. It’s fresh, yet feels like something you can really get into.

3. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release Date: January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Metacritic Score: 89

Taking the series to Hawaii, Infinite Wealth does an amazing job of mixing drama and humor while improving its turn-based combat system. The game features both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as playable characters, adding extra emotional depth to the story. Plus, with all the mini-games and side activities, there’s more than enough to keep you entertained for hours and hours!

4. Persona 3 Reload

Release Date: February 2nd, 2024

February 2nd, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Atlus

Atlus Metacritic Score: 87

This remake takes a classic JRPG and gives it a modern makeover with awesome new visuals and improvements. The story has a dark theme with Dark Hour and SEES, but still pulls you in just like before. The new social links and combat system also make it more interesting and easier to jump into, but still keeping the depth and challenge of the original.

5. Unicorn Overlord

Release Date: March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch D eveloper: Vanillaware

Vanillaware Metacritic Score: 86

You play Prince Alain in Unicorn Overlord who is trying to take back his kingdom while leading a diverse group of characters. The art looks amazing, and the combat is pretty deep, giving you lots of ways to plan your moves. People love the game for its interesting story and strategic battles. They also liked the tactical combat and the way you gather resources, calling it one of the best strategy RPGs in a while.

While some players have complained that the gameplay can get a bit repetitive, Unicorn Overlord still gives you a beautiful and fun experience with lots of strategies. Definitely worth our list of best JRPGs of 2024.

6. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Release Date: February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

PS4, PS5, PC Developer: Cygames

Cygames Metacritic Score: 80

After years of development, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is released as an action RPG that mixes a solid single-player story with fun multiplayer. With over 20 characters, each with unique abilities, the combat keeps things fresh. Critics love the exciting combat and engaging story. The visuals and animations are also great. Although it might not be for everyone in the long run, it’s still an amazing tactical game that deserves a spot on this list.

7. Visions of Mana

Release Date: August 29th, 2024

August 29th, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Metacritic Score: 75

Visions of Mana is the first game in the Mana series in 15 years, and it does not disappoint. You play as Val, a Soul Guard, in a fast-paced action RPG with vibrant visuals and an emotional story that stays true to what fans love about the series. The combat is exciting and keeps you on your toes, while the world and characters really draw you in. We personally love Careena and Palamena in the game because they are so beautifully designed.

8. Fantasian Neo Dimension

Release Date: September 2024

September 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Mistwalker

Mistwalker Metacritic Score: 80

Originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, this version of Hironobu Sakaguchi’s game is now on consoles and PC. It includes handcrafted environments, the “Dimengeon” battle system to skip random encounters and a story from the creator of Final Fantasy. With voice acting, improved graphics, and quality-of-life updates, this is the best version of the game and a must-play.

9. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Release Date: June 2024

June 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Developer: Atlus

Atlus Metacritic Score: 87

This updated version of SMTV takes the original and adds more story, new gameplay features, and content that was once only exclusive to Switch players. Now, human companions join the demon-summoning, adding more strategy to the combat. Vengeance is the best way for both new players and returning fans to experience the apocalyptic adventure with new improved visuals.

10. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Release Date: April 23rd, 2024

April 23rd, 2024 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Rabbit & Bear Studios Metacritic Score: 79

This JRPG game was inspired by Suikoden. It delivers a great story, turn-based combat, and tons of characters just like its title. Eiyuden Chronicle brings classic JRPG traditions into the modern era with stunning visuals that blend pixel art with a 3D environment. People who love old-but-gold art style will love this game. The artwork is honestly stunning, and the political storyline adds a lot of depth, making it a perfect JRPG to play.

2024 has set a new standard for modern JRPGs, with developers breaking new ground in storytelling, combat, and visuals. What do you think of this list? If your favorite game isn’t here, drop a comment! We might not have gotten around to it yet, and we’d love to hear your recommendations.