5 Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super changed everything. Some new locations popped up, and if you’re still landing at the same old spots, you’re missing out on lots of good loot! I’ve been testing all the new areas, and these five spots will seriously boost your win rate. Here are the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super that’ll give you top-tier loot and set you up for victory.

1. Supernova Academy

This place replaced Magic Mosses from last season, and honestly, it’s way better. It’s like a superhero boot camp where you actually get rewarded for training. The Academy Tech Lab here drops lots of Hero Items, but you need to work on your Hero Rank first. Also, you will meet Superman NPC here and Morgan Myst NPC, who sells epic weapons.

Here’s what most people don’t know: there’s a back building that everyone ignores. Drop at the very top-right corner and go straight to the floor entrance. Walk to the lower area and you’ll find a training setup.

The test is pretty easy. You just need to shoot five red balls while also collecting the gold coins. Once you clear them all, a secret room opens up with at least two rare chests, sometimes three. It’s completely random, but you’re guaranteed good stuff either way. Your whole team can gear up in less than half a minute!

2. Utopia City

Some people think Utopia City is boring, but that’s exactly why it works. You get hero chests, a tracker Hero Item that shows enemy locations, and it’s never too crowded. My strategy here is simple: land on the highest building you can find. Get to the roof fast, then work your way down, grabbing weapons. Most other players land at ground level, so you’ll have guns while they’re still searching.

Once you’re stocked up, grab any car and drive wherever the circle is going. You can go to Shining Span, Foxy Floodgate, or even the factory areas. This spot gives you options, which is huge even in the late game.

On the left side of the map, there is a hidden football field area that barely anyone visits. But the real treasure is all the loot chests spread around the area. You will find a launch pad and a car parked nearby. So after you loot everything here, you can easily rotate to Shiny Shafts or Outlaw Oasis. Both places also have great cover and high ground for sniping.

Since nobody goes here, you won’t get into unnecessary early fights. You can loot peacefully and enter the main game with full shields and awesome weapons.

4. Demon’s Domain

This place took over where Masked Meadows used to be, and everything here looks dark and twisted. It matches how dangerous it actually is. The main attraction here is Daigo the Mask Maker, which is one of the new bosses in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. He’s pretty tough to beat, but defeating him gets you two incredible rewards: the Mythic Enhanced Spire Rifle and Infernal Defenses Medallion. Plus, after you defeat Daigo, you can even loot many chests because the place is huge!

5. Shogun’s Arena

Don’t sleep on Shogun’s Arena either. After the second safe zone is disclosed, this floating island will appear randomly on the map, allowing you to locate and head towards it. If it’s near your location, go to the Rift under the island, and you will be thrown up. When you reach the three islands above, you will meet Kor, who is basically Daigo’s right-hand person. Take her down, and you will get the Mythic Kor’s Deadeye DMR plus the Shrouded Striker Medallion.

So that’s all of the 5 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. These spots will change how you play, but only if you actually practice them. Pick one that fits how you like to play and learn it inside out. Once you know exactly where everything spawns, you’ll have a huge advantage over players who just drop randomly. Try these spots in your next few games!