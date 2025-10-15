Best Magsafe Accessories – iPhone/Android (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the new best MagSafe accessories on October 15, 2025.

When Apple first introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12, it completely changed how we use phone accessories. You could snap on battery packs, wallets, stands, and more magnetically. Previously, it was exclusive to iPhones, but now other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 10 series have joined in. You can even make your current phone MagSafe-ready with the accessories. So if you’re planning to get one, here’s a list of the best MagSafe accessories for Android and iOS that are worth checking out.

How To Check If My Phone Is MagSafe Compatible

Before you start buying MagSafe accessories, it’s important to know if your Android and iPhone support it. Alright. Many iPhones do, but not all Androids support MagSage. The easiest way to check is by seeing if your phone has built-in magnets or if it supports MagSafe-compatible cases.

For iPhone users , all models from iPhone 12 and above already come with built-in MagSafe support.

, all models from already come with built-in MagSafe support. For Android users, it depends. Some flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and Google Pixel 10 series now come with magnetic rings built in or have official cases that add MagSafe compatibility.

In short, if a magnet snaps perfectly on the back and accessories stay firmly in place, your phone is MagSafe-ready.

How To Make Your Phone MagSafe Compatible

If your phone doesn’t have built-in MagSafe support, you can still make it MagSafe compatible in just a few minutes. All you need is a MagSafe ring adapter or a MagSafe-compatible case.

A MagSafe ring adapter is basically a thin magnetic ring that you can stick on the back of your phone or case. Once attached, it allows you to use any MagSafe accessory like a wireless charger, wallet, or stand like on an iPhone. You can buy Universal Metal Rings separately from Amazon and make your smartphone MagSafe compatible.

Alternatively, you can go for MagSafe-compatible cases, which already come with magnets built in. These cases are available for most Android phone brands like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

So even if your phone doesn’t come with MagSafe, you can easily upgrade it and enjoy that same satisfying magnetic snap.

1. MagSafe Car Phone Holder

If you’re tired of your phone slipping or falling during drives, this MagSafe Car Phone Holder is the solution for it. It snaps your phone magnetically in place and allows you to rotate or adjust it the way you like in portrait or landscape. This MagSafe holder has a dual-axis folding arm so it can easily fit into tight spaces. It can even shrink down by 50% so it won’t take up much space.

What’s really impressive is the strong suction base and powerful N55 magnets that keep your phone steady even on bumpy roads. Plus, it has a cooling vent design to prevent your phone from heating up during long drives. It’s perfect for those who use GPS often.

Note: it includes a magnetic ring to provide the magnetic hold for non-MagSafe phones.

Pros:

Super strong magnets hold your phone firmly, even on rough roads

360° rotation with a foldable design for flexible use

Circular vent design prevents overheating during long drives

Cons:

Slightly bulky compared to smaller mounts

Suction cup needs occasional cleaning for the best grip

2. MagSafe Selfie Stick Tripod

This product is best for people who love taking photos, making travel vlogs, or just want a sturdy setup for video calls. It is made from durable aluminium, so it magnetically snaps with your phone. This is actually a better option than those fiddly spring clips where you get worried about your phone slipping out. It extends up to 68 inches, with its 8-section telescopic rod. It is great for full-body shots, group selfies, or overhead filming.

You get 360° rotation and 200° tilt with this tripod. It has a built-in rechargeable remote for solo use so you can click photos or start recording without touching your phone. You can also fold it into a compact stick to carry anywhere.

Note: it includes a magnetic ring to provide the magnetic hold for non-MagSafe phones.

Pros:

Strong magnetic mount keeps your phone steady and easy to attach

Adjustable height (up to 68”) and full rotation for perfect angles

Built-in rechargeable remote for hands-free control

Cons:

Works best with MagSafe-supported phones (non-MagSafe users need the metal ring)

The aluminium build feels slightly heavy for long handheld use

3. MagSafe Phone Grip with Kickstand (for iPhones and Google Pixel)

This MagSafe Phone Grip with Kickstand is a great add-on if you often drop your phone or struggle to hold it comfortably during long scrolling sessions. It uses strong magnets and claims that it can hold up to 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max units! You just need to snap it onto the back of your iPhone or Pixel.

The best part is that it unfolds into a proper kickstand that rotates freely for both portrait and landscape viewing. The soft Velcro grip also gives you a comfortable hold without the finger pain that metal rings usually cause. It is also removable so that you can wirelessly charge your phone.

Pros:

Exceptionally strong magnetic grip, so no slipping or falling

Adjustable Velcro strap for a comfy, secure hold

360° kickstand rotation is perfect for videos and video calls

Cons:

Only works with MagSafe-supported iPhones and Pixels

Slightly bulky when attached for pocket use

4. Magsafe Pop Socket with Kickstand

This MagSafe PopSocket is best for someone who loves PopSockets but hates sticking them permanently on their phone. It snaps right onto your iPhone 12 or newer using built-in magnets. This means no adhesive mess or permanent marks. You can easily slide it off whenever you need to wirelessly charge your phone.

The magnetic connection is also 40% stronger than Apple’s standard MagSafe magnets, so your phone stays safe even during one-handed texting or those long scrolling sessions. Plus, the built-in kickstand is also there for propping your phone up for video calls or Netflix binges.

Note: it includes a magnetic ring to provide the magnetic hold for non-MagSafe phones.

Pros:

Easy snap-on and off with MagSafe magnets

Works with both iPhones and Androids using the adapter ring

Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing

Cons:

Not compatible with silicone or textured cases

The adapter ring doesn’t support wireless charging

5. Magsafe Wallet with Stand (Only for iPhone)

This MagSafe Wallet makes your phone smarter. It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone in a snap with its strong built-in magnetic ring. It stays firmly in place without slipping off. What makes it even better is the multi-angle adjustable stand, letting you position your phone horizontally or vertically for watching videos, video calls, or even hanging it while charging.

It can hold up to three cards and a bit of cash without looking bulky. There’s a transparent ID slot, a thumb groove for easy access, and built-in RFID protection to keep your cards safe from digital theft. It’s an all-in-one accessory for your iPhone.

Pros:

Strong magnets with quick snap-on attachment

Adjustable stand for multiple viewing angles

RFID protection and smart card storage

Cons:

Not compatible with iPhone 12/13 Mini

Regular non-MagSafe cases won’t support magnetic charging

6. Best MagSafe Power Banks

MagSafe power banks are best for travel because they are handy and easy to carry. They snap right onto the back of your phone and start charging instantly, so no hassle of carrying a wire. Here are some of the best options you can get right now for both performance and portability:

1. TRKOY 5000mAh Slim Power Bank

This Power Bank is all about its portability and slimness. It offers strong magnetic alignment with a 5000mAh capacity. It is ideal as a backup charger that can fully power up your iPhone once. Despite being ultra-thin (just 11.8mm thick), it delivers dual fast charging (both wired and wireless) and comes with built-in protection against overheating and overcharging.

It offers 10W wireless charging and 15W wired charging, which is decent for a compact and slim power bank. It is a way better option than Apple’s own MagSafe battery pack in terms of price and features.

Pros:

Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Dual fast charging (wired + wireless)

Built-in temperature and voltage protection

Cons:

Works best only with MagSafe-compatible iPhones

Smaller battery capacity for heavy users

2. Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Power Bank with Kickstand

This Powerbank by Anker features 30W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It has a built-in kickstand, which is great for binge-watching and video calls. You also get an ergonomic right-angle cable, which means that it will not obstruct you from using your phone while charging.

Pros:

High-capacity 10,000mAh battery

Adjustable kickstand for hands-free viewing

Built-in cable and fast charging support

Cons:

The magnetic feature doesn’t work with Android devices

Slightly bulkier than smaller-capacity models

3. Azmuth 10,000mAh Power Bank with Kickstand and Cables

This is a feature-packed power bank like an all-in-one charging station. It supports 5-device simultaneous charging, comes with built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, and even has a foldable kickstand. The LED display shows exact battery levels, with a safety system for protection against overheating and overcharging. It offers 15W wireless and 22.5W wired PD charging.

Pros:

Charges up to 5 devices at once

Built-in cables and foldable kickstand

LED battery indicator with multiple safety protections

Cons:

Slightly heavier due to added features

Magnetic strength is not as firm as Apple-certified MagSafe models

7. MagSafe Mount for Tripods

The MagSafe Mount is perfect for someone who loves shooting videos, vlogs, or even cinematic shots on their phone. It uses SlimLink magnetic lock technology, so your phone snaps securely in place in one click without slipping. You can easily attach it to tripods, action mounts, or even camera rigs for stable shots anywhere.

It is made to last through travel, vlogging, or everyday use as it is built with durable aluminium and reinforced polycarbonate. It’s weatherproof, grippy, and works with all MagSafe-enabled phones or Peak Design cases.

Pros:

Strong SlimLink magnetic lock

Works with tripods and action camera mounts

Durable and weatherproof build

Cons:

A bit expensive compared to regular mounts

Works best with MagSafe or Peak Design cases only

No magnetic ring is included for other phones.

That’s it, peeps! These are the best top Magsafe accessories for iPhone and Android. Stay tuned for more new accessories like this as we keep updating this article monthly.