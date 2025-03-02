9 Best MagSafe Cases and Accessories for iPhone 16e (March 2025)

Planning to buy an iPhone 16e or have you recently purchased one? Apple’s most affordable iPhone seems alluring on paper as it brings all the basic features of the more expensive iPhone 16 at a lower price. However, it does miss out on one major feature: MagSafe. If you have been missing MagSafe or want to try it for the first time, here are the best MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 16e.

1. ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid: Transparent MagSafe Case

Price : $16

: $16 Availability: Amazon USA/ESR Website

Amazon USA/ESR Website Colors: Multiple

Multiple Warranty: 12 months

If you want an iPhone 16e case that preserves the look of your iPhone while adding MagSafe support then the ESR case is perfect for you. The company claims it has a magnetic strength of 1500g and its magnets are capable of holding 7 times the weight of the iPhone 16e. With air guarded corner, it can withstand shocks and drops up to 11ft. Furthermore, the raised edges protect the camera and the screen while giving you a clear look at the phone.

2. YINLAI Case For iPhone 16e: MagSafe Case With 360 Degree Ring

Price : $16

: $16 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Colors: Clear

Clear Warranty: N/A

Want an iPhone 16e case that has MagSafe support and a kickstand as well? Well, the YINLAI case for iPhone 16e has got you covered. With a transparent yet stylish design, it is rugged enough to survive those occasional drops. It has raised bumps to cover the screen as well as the back of your phone.

3. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle MAG XT: Case With Camera Cover and Stand

Price : $24

: $24 Availability: Amazon USA/SUPCASE Website

Amazon USA/SUPCASE Website Colors: Black, Red, Green

Black, Red, Green Warranty: 12 months

While the iPhone 16e only has a single lens, you can still protect it with the dedicated camera lens. What’s cooler is the fact this lens cover can also double up as a kickstand so you binge-watch your favorite TV shows while sipping coffee. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle boasts military-grade durability and three different elements in it. This includes an N52 Neodymium magnet, polycarbonate back cover, and metal lens cover stand. Available in multiple covers, this MagSafe-compatible case for iPhone 16e is perfect for all your outdoor adventures.

4. Generic Brand 2 in1 MagSafe Wallet Case

Price : $21

: $21 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Colors: Multiple colors

Multiple colors Warranty: N/A

If you are someone who lives to carry your cards around then consider this 2 in 1 MagSafe wallet case. This premium leather case stores multiple cards and even has an RFID blocker so no one can clone them. Furthermore, you can detach the card holder when you don’t need it or simply transform it into a kickstand. The wallet itself has a strong magnetic lock so no one can easily open it. This kickstand can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations.

5. MOTIVE Case With Belt Clip

Price : $29

: $29 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Colors: Glacier Gray, Pink and Gold

Glacier Gray, Pink and Gold Warranty: 2 warranty

Do you often wish that your phone could just simply clip onto any object? The iPhone 16e MOTIVE case not only offers MagSafe compatibility but also has a belt clip. This means you can holster it in your backpack, shopping cart, or any other item. This clip can rotate 360 degrees and also double up as a kickstand to watch videos when you are having lunch. Despite its rugged body, you do get MagSafe compatibility making it one of the best multipurpose cases for the iPhone 16e.

6. LISEN MagSafe Portable Power Bank

Price : $29

: $29 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Colors: Black

Black Warranty: 2 years warranty

Do you want a sleek and lightweight powerbank that magnetically connects to your iPhone? This 5,000mAh power bank by Lisen is just 0.3 inches thick and can also snap onto to your iPhone 16e via MagSafe. Furthermore, it can fully charge your device in just 2 hours. You get all the safety features including overcharge and NTC temperature control. There is also a 10,000mAh version if you want bigger capacity although it isn’t as sleek as this one. Do note that you need a MagSafe-compatible case to use this powerbank

7. Spigen 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Price : $124

: $124 Availability: Amazon USA/Spigen Website

Amazon USA/Spigen Website Colors: Black

Black Warranty: 2 years warranty

This 3-in-1 charger can top up your iPhone 16e, AirPods as well as your Apple watch. Moreover, you don’t need to remove your MagSafe-compatible accessories to charge your device. With a maximum charging speed of 15W, it is twice as fast compared to other wireless chargers. For safety, there is overheat protection and intelligent safety apart from AirBoost which can identify your device to provide the fastest charging speed.

8. ESR MagSafe Airplane Holder

Price : $15

: $15 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Colors: Black, Pink, White, Titanium

Black, Pink, White, Titanium Warranty: 1-year warranty

Flight infotainment systems can be boring and this is why you need this ESR MAgSafe Phone holder. It can magnetically clamp onto any surface and withstand weight up to 4000 grams. Compatible with the iPhone 16e, it can attach anywhere from your luggage handle to your train or plane. Furthermore, you can even prop it up on your desk and set two angles either 180 degrees or 360 degrees.

9. ESR for MagSafe Sticker 360

Price : $29

: $29 Availability: Amazon USA

Amazon USA Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Colors: Multiple colors

Last but not least what if you already have a great iPhone 16e case but want to add MagSafe compatibility to it? Well, this ESR for MagSafe Sticker 360 works for the iPhone 16e and has stickers to attach to your current case. Available in multiple colors, it has a strong adhesive and magnetic strength to keep your phone locked in place.