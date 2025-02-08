Home » Gaming » Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes and How to Import Them

Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes and How to Import Them

If you have already found out how to fix your crosshair center gap error in Marvel Rivals, now it’s time to customize your crosshair settings properly. This is something that’s not common in hero shooters. With such a diverse cast of characters, having the right crosshair can up your game. In this article, I will let you know the best Marvel Ricals crosshair codes that are even used by pro players and how to import them to the game.

How to Import Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes

For PC players looking to take their crosshair customization even further, Marvel Rivals allows you to import crosshair configurations. Here’s how:

  1. First, click on the Settings and select the Keyboard tab.
  2. Look for the HUD section.
  3. Find the Import Save button that looks like a floppy disk, next to the crosshair drop-down menu.
  4. Paste your Reticle Import Code.
  5. Hit Confirm to save your new crosshair.

Remember that you can set different crosshairs for different heroes. Just click the All Heroes button in the top left corner of your settings screen and pick the character you want to customize. This is super helpful since each hero has different aiming needs. For console players, unfortunately, you won’t be able to import codes directly. However, you can still customize your crosshair manually.

Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes

These codes are verified as the best crosshair settings used by professional players like Necros, as well as purpose-built reticles for specific hero types. We also put the images of the crosshairs so you can see them clearly and choose any you feel comfortable with. Let’s break them down!

Marvel Rivals Professional Crosshair Codes

Code NameBest Use ForCode
MR Necros Crosshair Code
Necros		Spider-Man2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Shroud Crosshair Codes
Shroud		All-Purpose2;1;10.0,12.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,33.0,33.0;16.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Ninja Crosshair Codes
Ninja		All-Purpose2;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,13.0,33.0,33.0;8.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR XQc Crosshair Codes
XQc		 Iron Man and Doctor Strange0;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Nadeshot Crosshair Codes
Nadeshot		All-Purpose2;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,11.0,33.0,33.0;10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes for Every Hero

Here’s a quick guide for every hero’s best crosshair based on professional settings. Hitscan heroes work well with a medium-sized circle, heroes focused on headshots benefit from a dot or small crosshairs, and melee heroes perform best with a big circle. Check them out!

Code NameCode
MR Adam Warlock Crosshair Code
Adam Warlock		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Black Panther Crosshair Codes
Black Panther		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Black Widow Crosshair Codes
Black Widow		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Captain America Crosshair Code
Captain America		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Cloak and Dagger Crosshair Code
Cloak & Dagger		2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Doctor Strange Crosshair Code
Doctor Strange		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Groot Crosshair Code
Groot		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Hawkeye Crosshair Code
Hawkeye		3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Hela Crosshair Code
Hela		3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Hulk Crosshair Code
Hulk		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Inivisble Woman Crosshair Code
Invisible Woman		2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Iron Fist Crosshair Code
Iron Fist		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Iron Man Crosshair Codees
Iron Man		4;0;10.0,25.0,18.0,80.0;50.0,100.0,100.0,50.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;55.0;50.0,100.0,100.0,50.0;45.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Jeff Crosshair Codees
Jeff the Land Shark		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Loki Crosshair Codees
Loki		2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Luna Snow Crosshair Codees
Luna Snow		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Magik Crosshair Codees
Magik		4;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,27.0,0.0,33.0;91.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;1.0,0.2,0.953;
MR Magneto Crosshair Codees
Magneto		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Mantis Crosshair Codees
Mantis		2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Mister Fantastic Crosshair Codees
Mister Fantastic		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Moon Knight Crosshair Codees
Moon Knight		4;1;10.0,0.0,0.0,13.0;100.0,100.0,40.0,100.0;100.0,60.0,100.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,0.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,100.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,35.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,40.0,100.0;0.0;5,3,5,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Namor Crosshair Codees
Namor		2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Peni Parker Crosshair Codees
Peni Parker		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Psylocke Crosshair Codees
Psylocke		2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Rocket Raccoon Crosshair Codees
Rocket Raccoon		2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Scarlet Witch Crosshair Codees
Scarlet Witch		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Spider-Man Crosshair Codees
Spider-Man		2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Squirrel Girl Crosshair Codees
Squirrel Girl		2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Star-Lord Crosshair Codees
Star-Lord		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Storm Crosshair Codees
Storm		2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR The Punisher Crosshair Codees
The Punisher		1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;
MR Thor Crosshair Codees
Thor		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Venom Crosshair Codees
Venom		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Winter Soldier Crosshair Codees
Winter Soldier		2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;
MR Wolverine Crosshair Codees
Wolverine		1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

From the table above, you can see that heroes like Hela and Hawkeye work best with small, precise dot crosshairs since they are all about accuracy and headshots. For these precision heroes, you want something that won’t block your view of distant targets.

Also Read:

Star-Lord and Adam Warlock players might want to use wider, circular crosshairs. These heroes often deal with spread weapons or cone-shaped attacks, so having a broader crosshair helps you visualize your range better. Meanwhile, a hero like Magneto benefits from a wide crosshair that matches his projectile size. Since his attacks often cover a larger area, a bigger crosshair helps you better predict where your abilities will land.

In short, while Pro crosshair codes are a great starting point, you can always tweak them to fit your style. Test different settings in the practice range to see what works best with your favorite hero. A good crosshair should be clear but not distracting. So, if it blocks your view, try a different one!

