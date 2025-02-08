Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes and How to Import Them

If you have already found out how to fix your crosshair center gap error in Marvel Rivals, now it’s time to customize your crosshair settings properly. This is something that’s not common in hero shooters. With such a diverse cast of characters, having the right crosshair can up your game. In this article, I will let you know the best Marvel Ricals crosshair codes that are even used by pro players and how to import them to the game.

How to Import Crosshair Codes in Marvel Rivals

For PC players looking to take their crosshair customization even further, Marvel Rivals allows you to import crosshair configurations. Here’s how:

First, click on the Settings and select the Keyboard tab. Look for the HUD section. Find the Import Save button that looks like a floppy disk, next to the crosshair drop-down menu. Paste your Reticle Import Code. Hit Confirm to save your new crosshair.

Remember that you can set different crosshairs for different heroes. Just click the All Heroes button in the top left corner of your settings screen and pick the character you want to customize. This is super helpful since each hero has different aiming needs. For console players, unfortunately, you won’t be able to import codes directly. However, you can still customize your crosshair manually.

Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes

These codes are verified as the best crosshair settings used by professional players like Necros, as well as purpose-built reticles for specific hero types. We also put the images of the crosshairs so you can see them clearly and choose any you feel comfortable with. Let’s break them down!

Marvel Rivals Professional Crosshair Codes

Code Name Best Use For Code

Necros Spider-Man 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Shroud All-Purpose 2;1;10.0,12.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,33.0,33.0;16.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Ninja All-Purpose 2;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,13.0,33.0,33.0;8.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

XQc Iron Man and Doctor Strange 0;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Nadeshot All-Purpose 2;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,11.0,33.0,33.0;10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes for Every Hero

Here’s a quick guide for every hero’s best crosshair based on professional settings. Hitscan heroes work well with a medium-sized circle, heroes focused on headshots benefit from a dot or small crosshairs, and melee heroes perform best with a big circle. Check them out!

Code Name Code

Adam Warlock 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Black Panther 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Black Widow 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Captain America 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Cloak & Dagger 2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Doctor Strange 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Groot 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Hawkeye 3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;

Hela 3;1;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;0.0,1.0,1.0;

Hulk 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Invisible Woman 2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Iron Fist 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Iron Man 4;0;10.0,25.0,18.0,80.0;50.0,100.0,100.0,50.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;55.0;50.0,100.0,100.0,50.0;45.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Jeff the Land Shark 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Loki 2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Luna Snow 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Magik 4;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,27.0,0.0,33.0;91.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5,5,5,5;1.0,0.2,0.953;

Magneto 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Mantis 2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Mister Fantastic 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Moon Knight 4;1;10.0,0.0,0.0,13.0;100.0,100.0,40.0,100.0;100.0,60.0,100.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,0.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,100.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,35.0,33.0;15.0;100.0,100.0,40.0,100.0;0.0;5,3,5,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Namor 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Peni Parker 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Psylocke 2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Rocket Raccoon 2;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;1,1,1,1;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Scarlet Witch 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Spider-Man 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.02;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Squirrel Girl 2;0;10.0,6.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;50.0,50.0,50.0,50.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,15.0,33.0,33.0;20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Star-Lord 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Storm 2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

The Punisher 1;0;10.0,10.0,10.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;50.0,50.0,25.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;14.0,14.0,14.0,14.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,5.0,5.0,5.0;0.0,0.769,0.09;

Thor 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Venom 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Winter Soldier 2;0.0;0.0,20.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,70.0,55.0,55.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;9.0,9.0,9.0,9.0;12.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;4,4,4,4;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Wolverine 1;0;35.0,35.0,28.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;83.0,83.0,83.0,83.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;11.0,11.0,11.0,11.0;33.0,33.0,22.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;2.0,2.0,2.0,2.0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

From the table above, you can see that heroes like Hela and Hawkeye work best with small, precise dot crosshairs since they are all about accuracy and headshots. For these precision heroes, you want something that won’t block your view of distant targets.

Also Read:

Star-Lord and Adam Warlock players might want to use wider, circular crosshairs. These heroes often deal with spread weapons or cone-shaped attacks, so having a broader crosshair helps you visualize your range better. Meanwhile, a hero like Magneto benefits from a wide crosshair that matches his projectile size. Since his attacks often cover a larger area, a bigger crosshair helps you better predict where your abilities will land.

In short, while Pro crosshair codes are a great starting point, you can always tweak them to fit your style. Test different settings in the practice range to see what works best with your favorite hero. A good crosshair should be clear but not distracting. So, if it blocks your view, try a different one!