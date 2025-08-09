5 Best Mobile Card Games – Ranked

Card games have been extremely popular for a long time, with franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon being at the forefront of this popular genre. Over the years, several other card games have emerged in the market, and eventually, they have been digitized. As of now, mobile gamers can engage in several amazing card games that require a lot of strategizing and a little bit of luck. Here is our list of the best card games to play on mobile phones.

Best Mobile Card Games to Play Right Now

5. Magic: The Gathering Arena

Release date : September 27, 2018

: September 27, 2018 Supported platform : Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, GeForce Now

: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, GeForce Now Developer : Wizards of the Coast

: Wizards of the Coast Free, Paid, or Freemium: Freemium

Magic: The Gathering Arena brings the excitement of Magic: The Gathering into a digital format. It allows for PvP battles using the card pool of the popular card game and follows the same rules as the original, with a 15-card deck. It has all the goodness of the TCG and is quite F2P-friendly. The mobile card game provides fans with enough XP and Gold to build their decks over time, without having to cough up money. However, there is an option to spend real money as well, which can allow you to obtain a lot more cards and go further in the game.

Release date : November 17, 2016

: November 17, 2016 Supported platform : Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows

: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Developer : Konami

: Konami Free, Paid, or Freemium: Freemium

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is a mobile version of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. It follows the same rules as the card game and allows you to use monster, spell, and trap cards to battle against opponents, to deplete their Life Points. However, unlike the TCG, which uses a 40-60 card deck, Duel Links mobile card game only lets players use a deck consisting of 20 to 30 cards.

Moreover, the number of monster zones and spell/trap zones, as well as the deck size, is also lower. The title relies on you using Gems, which you earn by completing events and missions, to open card packs. However, there is also the option to purchase Gems using real currency to buy more packs and build a stronger deck.

3. Hearthstone

Release date : March 11, 2014

: March 11, 2014 Supported platform : Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, GeForce Now

: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, GeForce Now Developer : Blizzard Entertainment

: Blizzard Entertainment Free, Paid, or Freemium: Freemium

Hearthstone is a popular mobile card game from Blizzard Entertainment based on the characters from their World of Warcraft game. In this title, you can collect several characters and spells from the franchise and use them to battle against opponents using Mana. Each player has a 30-card deck with a main character, and the objective is to defeat your opponent’s main character to win the game. Hearthstone is quite F2P-friendly, as you can get enough resources in the beginning to build a viable deck. However, similar to other freemium card games, you can spend real money to progress further.

2. Pokemon TCG Pocket

Release date : October 30, 2024

: October 30, 2024 Supported platform : Android, iOS

: Android, iOS Developer : DeNA Co.

: DeNA Co. Free, Paid, or Freemium: Freemium

Pokemon TCG Pocket is one of the latest card games on the market and is only second on the list of best mobile card games. It is based on the Pokemon TCG, but with some adjustments to the rules to fit the mobile experience. Unlike the latter, which uses a 40-card deck, PTCGP uses only a 20-card deck. Moreover, the developer has eliminated the need for Energy cards and introduced a turn-based Energy generation mechanic. All you have to do is build a strong deck of Pokemon, Supporter, Item, and other types of cards, and try to defeat your opponent’s Pokemon using the attacks of your own. Defeating Pokemon awards you points, and the first player to earn three points wins.

It is quite a fun experience compared to the original TCG and quite F2P-friendly, as you can obtain a pack of cards every 12 hours for free, and can even reduce the time with Pack Hourglasses. The title also includes an option to pay money to open more card packs.

1. Marvel Snap

Release date : June 9, 2022

: June 9, 2022 Supported platforms : Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS

: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS Developer : Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

: Second Dinner Studios, Inc. Free, Paid, or Freemium: Freemium

Marvel Snap is arguably the best mobile card game this year. It is a fast-paced experience built around iconic characters and locations from the Marvel Universe. You use a deck of 12 cards to fight your opponent for control over three different locations to win. Each of your hero cards has an amount of Power assigned to it, which determines which player controls the locations. The win condition of the game is that whichever player controls two out of the three locations for six turns wins. However, it is easier said than done, because unlike the cards themselves, the locations also come with their special effects, which may grant you a buff or render you at a disadvantage. Overall, there is a lot of strategizing associated with this card game, and it is a rather fun adventure.