5 Best Mobile Phones Under ₹10000 in India (March 2025)

If you need a smartphone that covers the basics like calling, social media, and watching videos without breaking the bank, the sub-10K segment is a solid choice. It’s ideal for someone who needs a smartphone but isn’t looking for anything fancy. With so many options in this crowded segment, I’ll help you find the best mobile phones you can buy under ₹10000 in India right now.

Before we begin, keep in mind that none of these phones will excel in performance or cameras. They are good for daily use, with cameras decent enough for social media and video calls. Instead, focus on 5G support, a reliable processor, a solid build, and long battery life.

1. Moto G35 5G

The Moto G35 5G comes with Motorola’s My UX, delivering a near-stock Android experience with added features. It also stands out with a vegan leather back, offering a premium feel that’s rare in this segment. The phone has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports twelve 5G bands with VoNR for better connectivity.

However, it is powered by the Unisoc T760 processor with just 4GB of RAM, which may cause occasional stutters under heavy use. Additionally, it comes with several pre-installed apps, including Glance on the lock screen, which some users may find annoying. Charging is on the slower side, so expect longer wait times.

Pros Cons Premium design Mediocre cameras Bright 120Hz display Pre-installed apps with Glance on lock screen Great battery life Not for gaming Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Slow charging speeds

Key Specifications:

Build: Vegan leather back, plastic frame

Vegan leather back, plastic frame Display: 6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS, 120Hz, up to 1000 nits

6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS, 120Hz, up to 1000 nits Processor: Unisoc T760

Unisoc T760 Software: My UX, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

My UX, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15) Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging; 20W charger inside the box

18W fast charging; 20W charger inside the box Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 12x 5G bands

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 12x 5G bands Weight: 192 grams

192 grams Thickness: 7.79mm

7.79mm Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint, IP52 rating

AnTuTu Score: ~470K

Price: ₹9,999 for 4/128GB

2. Poco M6 Plus 5G

The Poco M6 Plus 5G features a premium glass build with a stylish two-tone finish. It boasts a large 6.79-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. On the back, there’s a 108MP main camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, which delivers decent pictures in good lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE ensures stable performance. Day-to-day usage and gaming on low to medium settings should be smooth. However, don’t expect hardcore gaming since it’s still an entry-level chip. You also get seven 5G bands, 33W fast charging, and a massive 5,000mAh battery, making it a well-rounded choice.

However, it lacks stereo speakers, which may disappoint those who prioritize audio quality. That said, at just over ₹10K, it remains a solid budget-friendly option. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you may also consider the regular Poco M6.

Pros Cons Stylish dual-tone design No stereo speakers Stable performance Has bloatware Fast charging and IR blaster Display isn’t bright under sunlight Good daylight camera performance

Key Specifications:

Build: Glass back, plastic frame

Glass back, plastic frame Display: 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz, up to 550 nits

6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz, up to 550 nits Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE RAM and Storage: 6/128GB

6/128GB Software: Hyper OS, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Hyper OS, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15) Rear Camera: 108MP + 2MP

108MP + 2MP Front Camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 33W fast charging; charger inside box

33W fast charging; charger inside box Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 7x 5G bands

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 7x 5G bands Weight: 195g

195g Thickness: 8.19mm

8.19mm Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint, IR Blaster, IP53 rating

AnTuTu Score: ~450K

Price: ₹10,499 for 6/128GB

3. Redmi 14C 5G

The Redmi 14C is an affordable 5G smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand. It sports a large 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the biggest screens in its price range. However, it still has a water-drop style notch.

The phone packs a 5160mAh battery, delivering all-day battery life, though charging speeds may feel slow. It runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, the same as the Poco M6 Plus. The 50MP rear camera captures decent daylight shots, but low-light performance may not be as strong.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. While it’s an entry-level processor, it handles everyday tasks smoothly. One drawback is the mono speaker, which may disappoint users who prefer stereo sound.

Pros Cons Stable processor Only 64GB storage on base model All-day battery life Has bloatware Good daylight camera performance No stereo speakers Old water-drop notch

Key Specifications:

Build: Glass back (except for starlight color), plastic frame

Glass back (except for starlight color), plastic frame Display: 6.88-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz, up to 600 nits

6.88-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz, up to 600 nits Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 RAM and Storage: 4/64GB, 6/128GB

4/64GB, 6/128GB Software: Hyper OS, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Hyper OS, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15) Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

50MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 5160mAh

5160mAh Charging: 18W fast charging; 33W charger inside box

18W fast charging; 33W charger inside box Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 7x 5G

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 7x 5G Weight: 205g or 212g (depending on variant)

205g or 212g (depending on variant) Thickness: 8.22mm

8.22mm Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint, IP52 rating

AnTuTu Score: ~440K

Price: ₹9,999 for 6/128GB

4. Infinix Hot 50 5G

An unconventional choice, but one of the most feature-packed 5G phones under ₹10,000. The Infinix Hot 50 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a punch-hole design and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6000 processor, which delivers solid everyday performance. However, not everyone may appreciate Infinix’s custom XOS skin, as it can feel a bit overwhelming.

The phone features a 48MP (IMX582) dual-camera setup on the rear, offering decent photography for its price. It’s also one of the slimmest phones on this list, measuring just 7.8mm thick. A 5,000mAh battery keeps it running, supported by 18W fast charging.

Pros Cons 120Hz punch-hole display No major software updates Good cameras, even in low-light Outdoor brightness could be better Battery lasts all day Slow charging speed

Key Specifications:

Build: Plastic back, plastic frame

Plastic back, plastic frame Display: 6.7 inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits

6.7 inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits Processor: Dimensity 6300

Dimensity 6300 RAM and Storage: 4/128GB, 8/128GB

4/128GB, 8/128GB Software: XOS (Android 14)

XOS (Android 14) Rear Camera: 48MP + 2MP

48MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP Selfie

8MP Selfie Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging

18W fast charging Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Weight: 188 grams

188 grams Thickness: 7.8mm

7.8mm Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating

AnTuTu Score: ~430K

Price: ₹9,499 for 4/128GB, ₹10,999 for 8/128GB

5. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is a great budget option if you want a reliable phone with solid after-sales support. Along with Samsung’s strong service network, it runs the latest One UI 7 and is the first in its segment to get four years of OS updates—a rare promise for a budget phone.

It’s powered by the Dimensity 6000 chipset, just like the Infinix Hot 50. You also get Voice Focus for clearer calls and 25W fast charging to top up the battery quickly. The rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

It supports all 12 5G bands for the best possible coverage. If you want a phone that’s future-proof with good software and Samsung’s reliability, the Galaxy F06 5G is worth considering.

Pros Cons One UI 7 Old water-drop style notch 4 years of Android OS updates 90Hz display 25W fast charging No charger inside the box

Key Specifications:

Build: Plastic back, plastic frame

Plastic back, plastic frame Display: 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz, up to 800 nits

6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz, up to 800 nits Processor: Dimensity 6300

Dimensity 6300 RAM and Storage: 4/128GB, 6/128GB

4/128GB, 6/128GB Software: One UI 7 (Android 15)

One UI 7 (Android 15) Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

50MP + 2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 25W fast charging (no charger inside box)

25W fast charging (no charger inside box) Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Weight: 191 grams

191 grams Thickness: 8.0mm

AnTuTu Score: ~420K

Price: ₹9,199 for 4/128GB, ₹10,699 for 6/128GB

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a near-stock Android experience with a premium design, the Moto G35 5G is a solid choice. For those who prioritize a high-megapixel camera and fast charging, the Poco M6 Plus 5G offers a well-rounded package. The Redmi 14C 5G stands out with good battery life and stable performance at an affordable price, while the Infinix Hot 50 5G delivers a feature-packed experience with a punch-hole display. Lastly, if long-term software support matters most, the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is a future-proof option with four years of OS updates.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your needs, whether it’s smooth software, camera performance, or future-proofing with software updates.