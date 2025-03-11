6 Best Mobile Phones Under ₹25000 in India (March 2025)

A budget of 25K is the sweet spot for a lot of Indian smartphone buyers. You get solid performance, good cameras, and a nice design without breaking the bank. If you want a phone that’ll easily last 2-3 years, this is where you should be looking. I’ve used plenty of phones in this price range, and these are my top picks under ₹25,000 in India.

Image: TechWiser

Before we dive in, let’s set the right expectations. No phone in this category does everything perfectly—some focus on performance, while others double down on cameras. So, figure out what matters most to you, and let’s get into the list!

1. iQOO Neo 10R: Best Gaming Phone

Image: TechWiser

The iQOO Neo 10R, launched on March 11, is the newest phone on this list. The first thing you’ll notice is its dual-tone design which adds a retro look.

On the front, there’s a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports 4,500 nits peak brightness, a 2000Hz touch sampling rate, and 3840Hz PWM dimming, making everything look super smooth and easy on the eyes.

The real highlight here is performance. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage (on the 256GB model; the 128GB version has UFS 3.1). It scores around 1.5 million on AnTuTu, and with performance mode on, it crosses 1.7 million. We played Genshin Impact on max settings and it handled it effortlessly.

Image: TechWiser

Battery life is another strong point. The phone packs a 6,400 mAh battery, yet it’s only 7.98mm thick. It also supports 80W fast charging and bypass charging, which lets you play games while plugged in without stressing the battery.

For cameras, you get a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera takes detailed photos with natural skin tones, even in indoor lighting. The ultra-wide, however, isn’t the sharpest. But overall, the cameras are solid for a gaming phone.

It runs Funtouch OS 15, which feels smooth and packs useful AI-powered features. There are a few pre-installed third-party apps, but you can uninstall them.

With top-notch performance, excellent battery life, and a great display, the iQOO Neo 10R is easily the best gaming phone under ₹25,000.

Pros:

✅ Best-in-class performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

✅ Sharp display with fast touch sampling rate and PWM dimming

✅ Good main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS

✅ Slim design (7.98mm) despite big battery

✅ Massive 6,400 mAh battery with bypass charging

Cons:

❌ Ultra-wide camera isn’t that sharp

❌ 128GB model has UFS 3.1 instead of UFS 4.1 (due to manufacturer restraints)

❌ Pre-installed third-party apps

❌ No wireless charging

AnTuTu Score: 1.7 million

Software Updates: Launched with Android 15 | 3 OS updates (till Android 18) | 4 years of security updates

Price: ₹26,999 for 8/128GB (available under 25K with bank offers)

2. Poco X7 Pro: Performance & Battery Champion

Image: TechWiser

We initially listed the Poco X7 Pro as one of the best phones under ₹30,000, but since its base variant is available for ₹25,000, it definitely deserves a spot here.

That’s mainly thanks to its Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, pushing it to an impressive 1.6 million on AnTuTu. Couple that with a 6,550 mAh silicon-carbon battery that easily lasts a full day.

Image: TechWiser

The phone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It also includes a 480Hz touch sampling rate for better responsiveness, 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Another big highlight is the IP69 rating, which is rare at this price. It also supports 90W fast charging, taking the battery from 0 to 100% in just 45 minutes.

Overall, Xiaomi has packed some serious hardware into this phone. The only downsides are HyperOS comes with bloatware, and it uses a virtual proximity sensor instead of a physical one, which might be annoying for frequent callers. But if gaming is your priority, this might just be the best choice.

Pros:

✅ Best-in-class performance

✅ Sharp, smooth, feature-packed display

✅ Battery lasts a day and a half

✅ Full charge takes under 45 minutes

✅ IP69 rating

Cons:

❌ HyperOS comes with bloatware

❌ No charger in the box

❌ Uses a virtual proximity sensor

❌ No telephoto camera

AnTuTu Score: 1.5 million

Software Updates: Android 15 | 3 OS upgrades (up to Android 18) | 4 years of security updates.

Price: ₹24,999 for 8/256GB

3. Realme GT 6T 5G: Fastest Charging & Brightest Display

Image: TechWiser

The Realme GT 6T has a 6.73-inch LTPO OLED display with crazy peak brightness—6,000 nits! Even in bright sunlight, it stays super readable. The curved screen gives it a premium look and feel, though the plastic build is a bit of a letdown. It also picks up fingerprints like crazy, so you’ll probably want to use a case.

On the camera front, you get a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide. The main camera takes solid daylight shots with good details and natural colors. The ultra-wide is just average, so don’t expect too much from it. The 32MP front camera is great for selfies, though they can look a bit over-processed at times.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, which delivers smooth performance. Whether it’s gaming, multitasking, or daily use, it handles everything effortlessly. It also scores close to 1.5 million on AnTuTu, making it one of the fastest phones in this price range.

Battery life is another win. The 5,500 mAh battery easily lasts longer than most phones in this price range. And with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, you can go from 0 to 100% in under 25 minutes. Charger is included with the box.

But there’s one thing you should know beforehand: the phone runs on Realme UI, which is packed with bloatware and unnecessary apps. You can uninstall most of them, but it’s still something to keep in mind.

Pros:

✅ Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 delivers smooth performance

✅ Curved display with excellent outdoor visibility

✅ Main camera captures good photos

✅ Battery lasts comfortably over a day

✅ Charges in under 25 minutes

Cons:

❌ Plastic build that attracts fingerprints

❌ Average ultra-wide camera

❌ No telephoto lens

❌ Comes with unnecessary apps

AnTuTu Score: 1.5 million

Software Updates: Currently on Android 15 (upgrade from Android 14) | 3 OS upgrades (up to Android 17) | 4 years of security updates from launch.

Price: ₹24,999 for 8/128GB | ₹26,999 for 8/256GB

4. Nothing Phone (3a): Unique Design & Clean UI

Image: TechWiser

The recently launched Nothing Phone 3a gives you one of the most unique designs in this price range. The transparent glass back with glyph lights might be polarizing, but it’s definitely going to turn heads. I personally like its Pixel-like pill-shaped camera module.

Taking inspiration from the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, the Phone 3a features an Essential Key. You can double-click it to launch Essential Space, an AI-powered hub that organizes notes, voice memos, photos, and more. You can also quickly take screenshots and record voice notes, which no other phone currently offers.

It also sports a 6.77-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering excellent outdoor visibility. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. While it’s not the most powerful chipset out there, it delivers smooth performance for everyday users. Just don’t expect hardcore gaming out of it, though.

On the camera front, you get triple rear cameras:

50MP primary sensor

50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 4x in-sensor zoom

8MP ultra-wide sensor

While the photos aren’t flagship-level, they’re sharp, contrasty, and punchy overall. However, consistency can be an issue at times, and the telephoto camera could’ve been sharper. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera. On the software front, Nothing OS offers a clean, minimalistic interface with tons of features, customization options, and zero bloatware.

Image: TechWiser

A 5,000 mAh battery, combined with an efficient processor, ensures all-day battery life. It supports 50W fast charging, taking around 55-60 minutes for a full charge; though you’ll have to buy the charger separately.

Pros:

✅ Transparent design with glyph lights

✅ Nothing OS offers good customization and has no bloatware

✅ Essential Key gives you quick access to AI-powered Essential Space

✅ 2x Telephoto camera

✅ Solid battery life with fast charging

Cons:

❌ The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and UFS 2.2 storage aren’t the best in this segment

❌ No charger in the box

❌ Ultra-wide camera is just okay

AnTuTu Score: 0.8 million

Software Updates: Launched with Android 15 | 3 OS updates (up to Android 18) | 6 years of security updates.

Price: ₹24,999 for 8/128GB | ₹26,999 for 8/256GB

5. OnePlus Nord 4: Most Well-Rounded Phone

Image: TechWiser

The OnePlus Nord 4 stands out as one of the most well-rounded smartphones under ₹25,000, offering a high-quality display, solid performance, great battery life, and reliable after-sales support. Additionally, OnePlus now provides a lifetime warranty for the green line issue, addressing a problem that affected many of its past devices.

It features a premium dual-tone metal design, making it both stylish and durable. Along with the standard ports, it also includes an IR blaster like other recent OnePlus devices.

The 6.74-inch AMOLED display offers 2150 nits peak brightness, ProXDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant colors and smooth visuals. For cameras, the 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the 16MP front camera handles selfies. The setup is reliable and delivers detailed shots, though not extraordinary.

Image: TechWiser

Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM ensure smooth usage. The 128GB variant has UFS 3.0 storage, while the 256GB version gets UFS 4.0 for faster speeds. It performs on par with the Realme GT 6T without any heating issues.

The phone launched with OxygenOS 14 and has been updated to OxygenOS 15, bringing smoother animations and AI-powered features. Although there is some bloatware. Regardless, the phone wins back on battery life with a 5,500 mAh cell which charges fully in under 30 minutes with 100W fast charging.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 4 is a great all-rounder, offering strong performance, excellent battery life, fast charging, reliable cameras, and clean software—making it a stable and safe choice in this segment.

Pros:

✅ Premium metal build

✅ Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 delivers smooth performance

✅ Reliable cameras

✅ OxygenOS 15 offers smooth, feature-rich experience

✅ IR blaster included

✅ Super fast charging speed

Cons:

❌ 128GB variant uses UFS 3.0 instead of UFS 4.0

❌ Ultra-wide camera is just average

❌ No telephoto lens

❌ Pre-installed apps (though removable)

AnTuTu Score: 1.1 million

Software Updates: Android 15 (upgrade from Android 14) | 4 OS updates | 6 years of security updates from launch.

Price: ₹24,999 for 8/128GB (with bank offers on OnePlus Store)

6. Moto Edge 50: Best Stock Android Experience

Image: TechWiser

The Moto Edge 50 is a solid pick if you want a clean Android experience with Moto’s Hello UI on top. It does come with a 2-3 preinstalled apps, but nothing too annoying. Plus, it’s priced lower than most phones on this list, making it a great option if you’re on a budget. And unlike many others, Motorola includes a 68W charger in the box.

At ₹21,999, the Edge 50 sits right between the Moto Edge 50 Fusion (₹22,999) and Moto Edge 50 Pro (₹31,999). It has a vegan leather back, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD 810H certification, meaning it’s tough enough to handle drops, shocks, extreme temperatures, and humidity. Despite that, it’s slim at 7.79mm and light at 182g, making it easy to carry around.

The 6.67-inch SuperHD (1220p) pOLED curved display is a treat to look at, with 10-bit colors, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+, making it great for watching movies and shows. The curved edges add to the premium feel.

Image: TechWiser

The Edge 50 borrows the setup from the pricier Edge 50 Pro, packing a 50MP OIS Sony LYT 700C primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS. The telephoto lens takes crisp portraits, and the 32MP selfie camera captures natural-looking skin tones and colors.

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE (Accelerated Edition) processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While it’s fine for daily tasks, it’s not built for gaming. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts comfortably through the day, and it’s the only phone in this list to support wireless charging, which is a nice bonus.

Overall, the Moto Edge 50 is a sleek, durable phone with clean software and solid cameras, making it a great all-rounder at this price.

Pros:

✅ Premium design with a vegan leather back and curved display

✅ IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification

✅ Clean Android experience with minimal bloatware

✅ 3x Telephoto camera

✅ Wireless charging support

Cons:

❌ Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE is outdated and not great for gaming

❌ No stereo speakers

❌ Curved display can be prone to accidental touches

AnTuTu Score: 0.7 million

Software Updates: Android 15 (upgrade from Android 14) | 2 OS updates (till Android 16) | 3 years of security updates from launch.

Price: ₹21,999 for 8/256GB

Which Phone Should You Pick?

Picking the right smartphone under ₹25,000 can feel like a challenge, but it all comes down to what matters most to you.

For gaming: The iQOO Neo 10R is a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, high refresh rate display, and solid battery life. If you want another strong option, the Poco X7 Pro delivers smooth performance and great battery too.

The iQOO Neo 10R is a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, high refresh rate display, and solid battery life. If you want another strong option, the Poco X7 Pro delivers smooth performance and great battery too. For all-day use: The Realme GT 6T 5G is perfect if you’re always on the move, thanks to its vibrant display, smooth performance, and ultra-fast charging.

The Realme GT 6T 5G is perfect if you’re always on the move, thanks to its vibrant display, smooth performance, and ultra-fast charging. For a unique design: The Nothing Phone (3a) stands out with its transparent back, glyph interface, and clean software experience—a great pick for those who like something different.

The Nothing Phone (3a) stands out with its transparent back, glyph interface, and clean software experience—a great pick for those who like something different. For a well-rounded experience: The OnePlus Nord 4 strikes a great balance between performance, camera quality, and long-term software support, plus it charges super fast.

The OnePlus Nord 4 strikes a great balance between performance, camera quality, and long-term software support, plus it charges super fast. For the best value: The Moto Edge 50 brings premium looks, clean Android, and even wireless charging at an affordable price.

At the end of the day, the best phone is the one that fits your needs. Whether you prioritize performance, battery life, design, or software experience, there’s a great option waiting for you.