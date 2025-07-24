Best Monitor for MacBook Pro and Macbook Air (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new MacBook monitors on 23rd July.

Choosing the right monitor for your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is more than just upgrading your display. It’s about transforming the way you work, create, and connect. A great monitor expands your workspace for effortless multitasking, unlocks color-accurate visuals ideal for creatives, and offers seamless single-cable docking for instant productivity. Whether you’re a student, designer, or professional, the right display amplifies your MacBook’s potential. In this guide, we have listed the best monitors for MacBooks (Air and Pro).

Things to Note Before Buying MacBook Monitors

Choosing a monitor for your MacBook isn’t just about specs. It’s about workflow, comfort, and getting the most from your MacBook. Here’s a smart checklist for MacBook Air and Pro users hunting for monitors:

Resolution & Size: Opt for at least 4K (3840×2160) for crisp text and visuals. A 27–32 inch screen gives a great balance for most desks.

Panel & Color: IPS panels deliver vibrant color and wide viewing angles. Look for wide gamut (P3, Adobe RGB, or sRGB) and factory calibration if you do creative work.

Connectivity & Power: Thunderbolt or USB-C with high power delivery (at least 60W, ideally 85–96W for MacBook Pro) enables single-cable charging, data, and video. Multiple ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB hub) help with accessories.

Ergonomics & Design: Adjustable stands and VESA mounting improve comfort; minimalist designs keep your setup tidy.

Extras: Built-in speakers, webcams, cable management, or KVM switches add convenience.

Budget & Support: Make sure the monitor fits your budget, and check for good warranties.

By prioritizing these essentials, you’ll get a display that enhances your MacBook setup with comfort, productivity, and stunning visuals—no matter how you use your device.

1. Apple Studio Display (27-inch 5K)

This MacBook monitor brings the Retina display experience to your desk. It has a beautiful 5K resolution, 600nits brightness, and an expansive P3 wide color gamut. With its advanced 12MP camera, spatial audio speakers, and three mics, video calls and media sessions feel as premium as the display itself. Seamless Thunderbolt 3 connectivity means single-cable charging and data for your MacBook Air or Pro, keeping your workspace tidy and efficient.

We loved this monitor so much that we recommend it for Mac mini users, too. In case you have a Mac mini, we have a separate list of monitors for the Mac mini.

Price: $1,748 (often discounted to $1,299 for refurbished or offer periods).

2. Dell UltraSharp U2720Q (27-inch 4K)

Balancing performance and value, the U2720Q offers a crisp 4K experience in a sleek, business-ready chassis. With 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 fidelity, and USB-C power delivery for charging your MacBook directly, this Dell delivers reliable visuals and convenience for coders, analysts, creatives, and office pros alike.

Price: $679

3. LG UltraFine 5K (27-inch)

This is a longtime favorite monitor for MacBook users and those within the Apple ecosystem. The UltraFine 5K rivals Apple’s own offering with native 5120×2880 resolution and 218PPI, making macOS scaling flawless. It features a built-in camera, mic, and speakers. Plus, you get both Thunderbolt 3 for charging/connection and an elegant, minimalist design. Creative pros and everyday users alike will appreciate the factory color calibration and smooth macOS integration.

Price: $1898

4. BenQ PD3225U (32-inch 4K Designer Monitor)

If you need more workspace and creative flexibility, BenQ’s PD3225U stands out. Its 32-inch 4K IPS panel is tuned for Mac color matching (M-Book Mode) and boasts 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and Rec. 709 coverage for creators. Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C make single-cable docking possible, while sturdy ergonomics and factory-calibrated accuracy put this display high on the shortlist for designers, editors, and content creators.

Price: $1199

5. ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV (27-inch 4K)

Tailored for content creators, the ProArt PA279CRV touts a true 4K IPS panel with Delta E<2 calibration, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB/Rec.709. This MacBook monitor features robust connectivity (including USB-C), versatile adjustability, and a color-accurate picture. It is ideal for photography, video, and visual design on the MacBook lineup.

Price: $492

6. LG 40WP95C-W (40-inch 5K2K UltraWide)

This 40-inch Mac monitor with a curved 5K2K ultrawide screen gives you an incredible canvas and immersive field of view. It is good for multitasking, spreadsheets, creative timelines, or multiple full-size apps. Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C make it plug-and-play for MacBooks.

Price: $1466

7. Budget Pro Pick: BenQ PD2706UA (27-inch 4K)

The BenQ PD2706UA monitor brings professional-grade color accuracy and a flexible ergo arm to the table. It’s a 4K panel that covers nearly the full sRGB and DCI-P3 spaces, while the USB-C port supports 90W charging and easy device docking. Hotkey puck controls and a KVM switch add extra versatility, making it a great value option for both creatives and office users.

Price: $659

8. Gigabyte M27Q Advanced (27-inch 1440p, Budget All-Rounder)

Are you a MacBook user who wants a reliable, affordable display that still handles everything from office work to light creative tasks? The M27Q does it all with a 180Hz refresh rate and USB-C support. Not the sharpest for Retina purists, but an unbeatable value for students or secondary use.

Price: About $238

All MacBook Monitors Compared (Specs Table)

Monitor Size Resolution Panel / Gamut Ports/Charging Price (USD) Apple Studio Display 27″ 5K (5120×2880) IPS, P3 wide color Thunderbolt 3 (96W PD) 1,748 LG UltraFine 5K 27″ 5K (5120×2880) IPS, P3 wide color Thunderbolt 3 (94W PD) 1,898 BenQ PD3225U 32″ 4K (3840×2160) IPS, 95% DCI-P3 Thunderbolt 3 (85W PD) 1199 Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27″ 4K (3840×2160) IPS, 99% sRGB USB-C (90W PD) 679 ASUS ProArt PA279CRV 27″ 4K (3840×2160) IPS, 99% DCI-P3 USB-C (96W PD) 492 LG 40WP95C-W 40″ 5K2K (5120×2160) IPS, 98% DCI-P3 Thunderbolt 4 (96W PD) 1,466 BenQ PD2706UA 27″ 4K (3840×2160) IPS, 95% DCI-P3 USB-C (90W PD) 659 Gigabyte M27Q 27″ 1440p (2560×1440) IPS, sRGB / DCI-P3 USB-C (18W PD) 238

All monitors above have height/tilt adjustment, VESA support, and at least one cable for single-cable MacBook connection.

Which Monitor Should You Pick for Your MacBook

For pure Apple experience: The Studio Display and LG UltraFine 5K are the gold standard for seamless Mac integration, pixel-perfect scaling, and premium features.

The Studio Display and LG UltraFine 5K are the gold standard for seamless Mac integration, pixel-perfect scaling, and premium features. For creative professionals: BenQ’s PD3225U and ASUS ProArt models offer Mac-friendly color matching, wide color coverage, and Thunderbolt/USB-C for plug-and-play setups at a better value.

BenQ’s PD3225U and ASUS ProArt models offer Mac-friendly color matching, wide color coverage, and Thunderbolt/USB-C for plug-and-play setups at a better value. For multitaskers or large workspaces: The LG 40″ UltraWide delivers stunning breadth—ideal for spreadsheets, timelines, or productivity buffs.

The LG 40″ UltraWide delivers stunning breadth—ideal for spreadsheets, timelines, or productivity buffs. For coders/content creators needing flexibility: Dell’s UltraSharp series and BenQ PD2706UA deliver visual clarity, strong color, and robust ergonomics without the Apple price tag.

Dell’s UltraSharp series and BenQ PD2706UA deliver visual clarity, strong color, and robust ergonomics without the Apple price tag. For budget & students: The Gigabyte M27Q and BenQ PD2706UA are reliable, affordable picks for anyone who wants solid specs, true Mac compatibility, and minimal hassle stretching your dollar.

No matter which MacBook you own, or how you work, these monitors will help you unlock better visuals, smoother workflows, and the premium desk experience Apple users expect