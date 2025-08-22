10 Best One Piece Devil Fruits – Ranked

One Piece has introduced some absolutely broken Devil Fruits that are nearly impossible to counter unless you have mastered Haki. While Devil Fruits grant godlike powers, they also come with a significant drawback: the user loses the ability to swim. In a world where life revolves around the sea, that weakness is a major risk, so it’s only fair that the powers gained are worth the sacrifice. Let’s take a look at 10 of the best Devil Fruits in One Piece that boost their users’ strength to such an extent that even entire armies struggle against them.

From Whitebeard’s frightening Quake-Quake Fruit to Blackbeard’s terrifying Dark-Dark Fruit, these powers show just how devastating Devil Fruits can be.

10. Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu (Kaido)

Kaido as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Kaido wields the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, a Mythical Zoan that transforms him into a massive Azure Dragon. Originally obtained by Big Mom during the God Valley Incident, she later gave it to Kaido, setting him on the path to becoming one of the most feared pirates in the world. With this power, Kaido can fly, unleash destructive elemental attacks like flame blasts and wind scythes, and endure staggering amounts of damage thanks to his durability and regeneration.

The fruit also allows Kaido to dominate entire battlefields with his massive dragon form, giving him overwhelming offensive power and control over terrain. He showed how powerful the devil fruit is during the Wano arc, where he fought against Luffy, the Scabbards, and even Yamato, all while taking blow after blow and continuing to stand tall. Few Devil Fruits embody raw power as perfectly as Kaido’s.

9. Nikyu Nikyu no Mi (Kuma)

Bartholomew Kuma as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi allows Kuma to repel anything with his paw pads, including attacks, people, and even intangible concepts like pain. It is one of the two prized Devil Fruits from God Valley, and Kuma might be the perfect person to have inherited it. Why? Because he used its power throughout his life to protect others and fight against the tyranny of the World Government.

The fruit also grants the ability to instantly send people across vast distances, a power that changed the course of the Straw Hats’ journey. Its mix of offense, defense, and utility makes it unforgettable, and it continues to play a key role in Egghead as Kuma’s tragic story unfolds.

8. Ope Ope no Mi (Law)

Trafalgar D. Law as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Ope Ope no Mi is one of the most versatile and broken Devil Fruits in One Piece. It lets the user create a “Room” where they can manipulate anything inside at will. Law has used it to teleport across distances, slice through objects without causing harm, and even swap people’s personalities.

The fruit also carries the legendary “Perennial Youth Operation,” which can grant immortality at the cost of the user’s life. After awakening its powers, Law managed to hold his own against Big Mom and, with Kid’s help, even defeat a Yonko. Later, however, he and the Heart Pirates were overwhelmed by Blackbeard, with Law barely escaping to survive. With the Final War approaching, fans believe he may still have a decisive role to play, possibly by using the fruit’s ultimate ability.

7. Toshi Toshi no Mi (Bonney)

Bonney as seen in the One Piece manga | Credits: Shueisha

Bonney’s Toshi Toshi no Mi allows her to manipulate age, both for herself and others. She can make enemies older or younger in an instant, rendering powerful fighters into helpless children or fragile elders. On herself, she can shift between childhood, adulthood, or even old age, using these transformations creatively in battle.

This Devil Fruit is especially dangerous because of how unpredictable it is. While Bonney’s combat feats are still limited compared to other major powers, the ability to control age has endless potential. With the Final Saga unfolding, her fruit may prove to be more important than fans first believed.

6. Hie Hie no Mi (Aokiji)

Aokiji as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Hie Hie no Mi gives Aokiji the ability to create, control, and transform into ice at will. With it, he can immobilize enemies in an instant, freeze oceans, and reshape entire landscapes into frozen wastelands. While he lost his legendary ten-day battle against Akainu, Aokiji remains one of the strongest characters in One Piece, having shown the power of his ice against Marines, Pirates, and even his former mentor, Garp.

The fruit’s strength lies in its versatility. It offers devastating offensive potential while also serving as an incredible utility ability, from halting enemy fleets to controlling the battlefield itself. Aokiji has proven time and again that the Hie Hie no Mi is one of the most dangerous Logias in the world.

5. Magu Magu no Mi (Akainu)

Kaido as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Magu Magu no Mi is a magma-based Logia that burns even hotter than fire. It gives Akainu the power to unleash volcanic destruction capable of melting anything in its path. For a man who follows Absolute Justice, this Devil Fruit could not be more fitting. He proved his overwhelming power by defeating fellow Admiral Aokiji in a ten-day battle to claim the title of Fleet Admiral. At Marineford, he stood his ground against Whitebeard, killed Ace, and left Luffy with the X-shaped scar on his chest.

The Magu Magu no Mi’s offensive might is unmatched, combining extreme heat with magma’s crushing durability. Few can withstand its destructive force outside of the strongest Haki and Devil Fruit users. Still, the biggest question is how Akainu will fare when he eventually faces Luffy. With one Admiral already crushed by Gear 5, the future Pirate King has plenty of reason to make Akainu pay for what he did to Ace.

4. Pika Pika no Mi (Kizaru)

| Credits: Toei Animation

The Pika Pika no Mi grants control over light itself, letting its user create, manipulate, and even become light. This means movement at light speed and the ability to fire off devastating laser attacks, making it one of the most broken abilities in One Piece. In Kizaru’s hands, this Devil Fruit becomes truly terrifying, as he wields it with incredible precision and efficiency.

At Sabaody, Kizaru casually toyed with the Supernovas, and even the legendary Rayleigh couldn’t push him into a real struggle. Throughout the series, he has rarely been shown in serious danger, with his clash against Gear 5 Luffy at Egghead being the only exception. Even then, Kizaru kept getting back up after Luffy’s blows and walked away with surprisingly minimal injuries. With both overwhelming offense and near-impenetrable defense, the Pika Pika no Mi stands out as one of the strongest Devil Fruits Oda has ever revealed.

3. Gura Gura no Mi (Whitebeard / Blackbeard)

Whitebeard as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Gura Gura no Mi is known as the strongest Paramecia, and for good reason. It lets its users create shockwaves powerful enough to crack the seas and even destroy entire islands. At Marineford, Whitebeard nearly sank the entire navy fleet with this ability alone. Despite suffering from illness and severe wounds, he unleashed devastating quakes that shook Marineford to its core and even drove Akainu into the ground, proving why he was feared as the Strongest Man Alive.

In his prime, Whitebeard stood shoulder to shoulder with Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King himself, and was the only man said to rival him. After his death, Blackbeard stole the fruit and made history as the first man to wield two Devil Fruits. With the power of Gura Gura no Mi and Yami Yami no Mi, Teach has already crushed the Heart Pirates and is shaping up to be one of the most unstoppable forces in One Piece.

2. Yami Yami no Mi (Blackbeard)

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

The Yami Yami no Mi gives its user control over darkness itself, and it’s easy to see why Blackbeard went to such lengths to hunt it down. With this power, he can create a void that swallows anything, from physical objects to the powers of other Devil Fruit users. It’s a terrifying ability that feels tailor-made for one of the most cunning villains in One Piece.

Blackbeard wasted no time proving its worth. One of his first major feats after gaining the fruit was defeating Ace and handing him over to the Marines, which directly triggered the Marineford War. Later, he stunned the world by stealing Whitebeard’s Devil Fruit, making him the first person in history to wield two. Now armed with two of the scariest abilities in the series, Blackbeard is a threat so overwhelming that many fans believe only the Warrior of Liberation, Luffy, can stop him.

1. Gomu Gomu no Mi / Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika (Luffy)

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Luffy began his journey with what looked like a very average Paramecia Devil Fruit that turned his body into rubber. On paper, it seemed weak compared to the powers of monsters like Kaido, Whitebeard, or Big Mom. But thanks to his creativity, Luffy pushed the fruit to its limits. He invented his Gears, giving him strength and speed that allowed him to stand toe-to-toe with the strongest in the New World.

Still, even those forms weren’t enough against Kaido. That’s when the truth came out: his fruit was actually the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. Once awakened, it unlocked the power of the Sun God, the Warrior of Liberation. With this ability, Luffy can fight with complete freedom, his body stretching and moving in ways that defy logic. The only limit is his imagination. From defeating Kaido to overwhelming Kizaru, Luffy’s Devil Fruit has already broken the One Piece power scale, cementing his path as the future Pirate King.

Final Thoughts

Devil Fruits as seen in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

It is hard to narrow down the strongest Devil Fruits in One Piece since Oda keeps introducing new powers, and awakenings can turn even an ordinary fruit into something unstoppable. The ones on this list are just some of the most broken Devil Fruits we have seen so far.

Still, it is safe to say that Luffy’s fruit clears all others by a wide margin. The fact that he ate it by accident makes it even more ironic, since that one moment placed the hope of the entire world on his shoulders.