Best Phone in the World 2025: Complete List

Looking for the best phone in the world isn’t an easy task, given that there are so many options to choose from. Whether you are team Android or iOS, picking a smartphone that can cater to all your needs can be challenging. From the Ultras of this galaxy to the Pro Max of the world, here are all the top 10 best phones in the world that deserve your attention and money.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Best All-Rounder Smartphone

What’s Good:

Great display with anti-reflective coating

S-Pen (Still one of its kind)

Versatile cameras

Seven years of OS updates

What’s Bad:

No Bluetooth features in S-Pen

No improvements in battery and charging speed

Qi-2 magnetic wireless charging requires a case

If there is a smartphone that defines the word AI, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If I had a penny for each time Samsung said “AI’ at its Galaxy Unpacked event, then I would be probably richer than Elon Musk. Jokes apart, Samsung does deliver on what it claims with its Galaxy AI suite and equally stellar hardware to match it. From a massive 6.9-inch Quad HD panel with an anti-reflective coating to the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, it offers everything but the kitchen sink. Wait there’s more, you get a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, S-Pen support, and seven years of OS updates. It’s an easy pick for the best phone in the world. It’s an easy pick for the best phone in the world.

2. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Best iPhone for Pro Users

What’s Good:

Huge 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR panel with slim bezels

A18 Pro chipset

Camera control

Improved cameras

Faster MagSafe charging

What’s Bad:

Boring colors

If you are deeply invested in the Apple Ecosystem and that half-eaten Apple logo means everything in the world to you, consider the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s the largest iPhone you can buy today with a massive 6.9-inch screen and also the one with the longest-lasting battery. The main highlight however is the new Camera Control which offers granular control over your photos. Thanks to the A18 Pro chip, you can enjoy AAA titles like Death Stranding and AC Mirage. Other features include a new 48MP ultrawide angle lens, Apple Intelligence features, and faster 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

3. OnePlus 13: Flagship Specs at a Not So Flagship Price

What’s Good:

Premium design with vegan leather finish

Snapdragon 8 Elite

OxygenOS 15 (it’s smooth and functional)

Long-lasting 6,000mAh battery

What’s Bad:

Not the best camera out there

Only four years of OS updates

Magnetic wireless charging requires a case

Do you dream of flagship specs but don’t want to splurge a lot of money for the experience? Meet the OnePlus 13. While it isn’t exactly a flagship killer it’s the best phone in the world that undercuts the topdogs from Apple and Samsung with its features. It offers all the bells and whistles including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite and massive 6,000mAh Silicon carbon battery. What’s cool is the fact that Oxygen OS 15 feels like one of the smoothest software skin and OnePlus is also providing four years of update. Moreover, the Hasselblad camera feels refined than ever although it still isn’t the best out there. There’s also the iconic alert slider and magnetic wireless charging which is just the cherry on top.

4. Vivo X200 Pro: A DSLR In Your Pocket

What’s Good:

Amazing cameras, probably the best out there

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Massive 6,000mAh battery

Quad curved display

What’s Bad:

FunTouchOS isn’t for everyone

Have a penchant for photography but don’t have a fancy camera to pursue your hobby? Well Vivo’s X200 Pro might be the best phone in the world you are looking for. If photography is all you care about then the X200 Pro will blow your mind away. With its amazing 200-megapixel telephoto lens, it can capture stunning portraits with a click of a button. The 6.78-inch quad-curved panel and the 6,000mAh battery are some great standout features. Furthermore, there is also an IP69 rating and Vivo also promises four years of OS updates although FunTouchOS isn’t for everyone.

5. Oppo Find X8 Pro: OnePlus 13 on Steroids

What’s Good :

Hasselblad cameras with dual periscope lens

Five years of OS updates

Quad curved panel

Quick button for taking photos

What’s Bad:

Magnetic charging requires a separate case

What if I told you there was a OnePlus 13 Pro with better cameras, a dedicated camera button, and longer update support? Not exactly a successor but the Oppo Find X8 Pro is just the best phone in the world you might be looking for. It has a quick button that lets you capture photos just like the iPhone. Furthermore, the 50-megapixel quad camera Hasselblad setup is way better than the one on the OnePlus 13. You also get five years of OS updates compared to four on the OnePlus. Similarly, there is the IP69 rating and magnetic wireless charging support.

6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Smooth Operator

What’s Good

AI Features

Seven years of OS updates

Great display

Long-lasting battery

What’s Bad

Average performance

Expensive compared to the competition

Who could design a better Android phone than the company that owns the operating system itself? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the epitome of good software and hardware. If you value a clean, smooth, and easy-to-use Android experience over anything else then this is the best phone in the world for you. With its unique AI features like Add Me, Zoom Enhance, and Gemini Live, it’s a future-ready smartphone. Furthermore, thanks to Google’s computational prowess, it can capture natural and social media-ready photos. You also get seven years of OS updates, great battery backup, and a unique design that grabs attention wherever you go.

7. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate: Part-Time Smartphone, Part-Time Tablet

What’s Good:

Triple folding display

4.8mmm slim

5,600mAh battery

50W wireless charging

What’s Bad:

No Android as it runs on HarmonyOS

Kirin 9010 isn’t cutting edge

Want the best phone in the world that can also transform into a tablet? Consider the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. While it might look like a typical slab phone at first glance, it unfolds into a 7.9-inch tablet when partially unfolded. This puts it in the sort of iPad mini-like territory. However, when fully unfolded, you get a massive 10.2-inch inner screen which is a pure delight. Whether you are a multi-tasker or someone who lives binge-watching movies, the larger canvas certainly helps. It is also pretty sim and lightweight at 4.8mm and 298 grams. Furthermore, the vegan leather finish and a 5r0-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. In addition, the tri-fold phone has a 5,600mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Despite the triple display, Huawei has managed to sneak in wireless charging and satellite connectivity.

8. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro: Best Gaming Phone in the World

What’s Good:

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

185Hz refresh rate

Pressure-sensitive air triggers

5800mAh battery

AniMe Vision display

2 USB-C port

What’s Bad:

Only 2 OS Updates

Are you looking for the best phone in the world that screams performance? Meet the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro. Not only does it have fancy RGBs, but you also get an “AniME Vision display” consisting of 648 mini LEDs that you can customize. To help you dominate your enemies on the virtual battlefield, there are pressure-sensitive Air Triggers and three cooling chambers with a 360-degree cooling system. Furthermore, there is an AeroActive Cooler X Pro that can ensure your phone doesn’t sweat like your opponents in the game. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is a phone that has one of the smoothest refresh rates in the world clocked at 185Hz. Despite being a gaming phone, it has an IP68 rating and you can also equip the dedicated AeroActive Cooler X Pro for sustained peak performance.8 rating and you can also equip the dedicated AeroActive Cooler X Pro for sustained peak performance.

9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:Best Phone In The World For Multitaskers

What’s Good

Seven years of OS updates

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Stylus support

Great cameras

What’s Bad:

The under-display camera isn’t the best

No built-in stylus

No major upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best phone in the world for multitaskers. With One UI and seven years of software support, you certainly won’t be disappointed with the Z Fold 6. Furthermore, you IP48 rating for protection against dust as well as water. There is stylus support apart from a armor aluminum frame and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 6.3-inch cover display that fully unfolds into a 7.6-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen that is perfect for power users.

10. Oppo Find N5: Thinnest Foldable In The World

What’s Good

Slim and lightweight design

IPX6,IPX8 and IPX9 rating

5,600mAh battery

Snapdragon 8 Elite

What’s Bad

Limited availability

While not officially launched yet, the Oppo Find N5 is the thinnest foldable in the world. It is also the first foldable with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating making it suitable for underwater usage. Another first is that the Oppo Find N5 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite making it the best phone in the world. The company has teased it will have barely visible crease apart from 50W wireless charging support. It will be the fastest charging phone with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging while having a 5,600mAh battery. The most interesting thing is that the phone is quite thin and lightweight while still offering a larger sct while still offering a larger screen, a bigger battery, and a faster processor than the Z Fold 6.

