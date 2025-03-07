Best Phone Under ₹15000 (March 2025)

Finding a good phone under ₹15000 is like looking for the perfect match on Tinder. You know it’s out there but you can never find it. With so many smartphones available in the under ₹15000 range, it can feel quite overwhelming at times. Still, some phones lie somewhere in the sweet spot between affordability and features. Whether you want good cameras, performance, or battery backup, there’s something for all of you. Here are the best phones under ₹15000 that you can currently buy based on your use case.

Best Phone to Buy Under ₹15000 (March 2025)

We last updated this article in March of 2025. We will update this article soon when new phones worthy of making this list are released in this segment.

1. CMF Phone (1): Best Phone for Clean Software and Customization (Starting at ₹14,999)

If a clean software experience is your top priority, the CMF Phone (1) can be a great fit. Unlike other phones in this range, there are no bloatware or ads and you get a unique and amazing software experience. Nothing has promised two years of OS updates so you can expect updates till Android 15. Targeted towards the Gen Z audience, this phone has a customizable design. You can attach a kickstand, wallet accessory, or even a lanyard on the back. Oh, and you can also swap the back cover depending on the vibe or color of your outfit. Also, it’s the only phone in the segment to 120 FPS in BGMI. Overall, if you want a stock Android-like experience on a budget, this is the ideal phone for you.

Why should you buy:

Crisp 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz

Amazing software experience

Unique design with swappable back cover

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

33W fast charging

Why should you skip:

The plastic back isn’t durable enough

No ultrawide angle lens

A 2-megapixel macro sensor isn’t the best

No charger is included in the box

Unique Selling Point (USP): Nothing’s clean software experience and the ability to customize the back panel is something none of the competitors offer in this price range.

2. Vivo T4x: Best Phone for Battery Backup and Durability (Starting ₹13,999)

Want a phone that can last longer than your Snapchat streak? The newly launched Vivo T4x is the best phone under ₹15000 with its massive 6,500mAh battery. It can last 15 hours with continuous scrolling on social media and 40 hours of binge-watching on OTT apps. Its 44W FlashCharge is also one of the fastest in this price segment so you don’t have to resume your gaming sessions. It is also one of the few phones with UFS 3.1 in this segment resulting in faster load times for gamers. There’s also an Ultra Game Mode with 4D game vibration and other gaming tools. Oh, and you get the latest FunTouch OS 15 out of the box with features like Circle to Search and AI Translation.

Last but not least, it offers MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability making it a rough and tough choice for travelers and hikers. The MIL-STD-810H standard is a U.S. military standard of testing, developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, that examines equipment’s resistance to the environmental conditions it may face throughout its lifetime.

Why should you buy:

Massive 6,500mAh battery

Big 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz

IP64 rating

MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

UFS 3.1 storage-rare in this price range

Dynamic Light for taking photos

Charger comes in the box

Why should you skip:

LCD screen instead of AMOLED

No ultrawide angle sensor

FunTouch OS feels outdated

Several preloaded apps

Unique Selling Point (USP): Only phone in this price range with 6,500mAh battery and UFS 3.1 storage. Best phone if you want great endurance on a budget.

3. Poco M7 Pro 5G: Best Phone for Stylish Design and Content Consumption

Want a phone with a good display and design? Meet the Poco M7 Pro with its incredible OLED screen and unique colors. The Poco M7 Pro with its large display is great for watching content on the go. Even under bright sunlight, you won’t face any issues thanks to the 2100 nits of peak brightness. The rest of the package is good too as you get a Sony camera that takes detailed photos. However, the processor isn’t the best as you get much more powerful phones like the CMF Phone (1) and Vivo T4x. If you can live with HyperOS and want an amazing screen, the Poco M7 Pro is the one for you.

Why should you buy:

Sony LYT-600 50-megapixel camera with OIS

5,110mAh battery

Under display fingerprint sensor

45W fast charging

Charger included in the box

2 years of updates

IR blaster, microSD card, and 3.5mm headphone jack

Why should you skip:

Cheap polycarbonate build

Average performance and software

Still stuck on Android 14

Plenty of bloatware

Unique Selling Point (USP): Vibrant display and great cameras on a budget with a standout dual-tone design.One of the few phones with an under-display fingerprint and AMOLED screen in this segment.

4. Motorola Moto G64: An Almost All-Rounder Experience

The Motorola Moto G64 is almost an all-rounder in its segment. Similar to Nothing, Motorola offers a close-to-stock experience although there is some bloatware. There are also some nifty additions like a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle camera which you won’t find under 15K. Motorola software suites like MotoSecure, Family Space, and Game Mode can be handy in day-to-day tasks. The massive 6,000mAh battery means you won’t be looking for a charger anytime soon. Overall, it’s one of the best phones you can buy under ₹15000 if you are fine with an LCD panel.

Why should you buy:

14 5G bands with 4 x 4 MIMO

6.5-inch Full-HD+ with 120Hz

Loud speakers

MediaTek 7025 processor

Massive 6,000mAh battery

Available in attractive colors

Why should you skip:

No updates after Android 15

LCD panel is outdated

Old school side-mounted fingerprint colors

Bloatware and preinstalled apps

No 4K HDR support on YouTube

Not the brightest screen

5. Realme P1: Best Phone for Gamers Under ₹15000

A few years ago, buying a gaming phone under 15000 would have seemed like an impossible dream but now it’s a reality. You can enjoy games like BGMI and PUBG at 60 FPS although there is no 120 FPS support like the CMF Phone (1). It is worth noting that Realme has launched a P1 Speed with GT gaming mode and 90 FPS support but it is priced over ₹15000. Still, you get a great all-rounder smartphone that has excellent performance, standout design, and decent cameras in this segment. Despite newer launches, the Realme P1 is still a solid pick due to its discounted price and smooth performance.

Why should you buy:

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is a solid performer

Fast 44W charging with charger in the box

Decent cameras

Great battery backup

Why should you skip:

Plastic body

The ultrawide angle sensor is missing

Several preinstalled apps

Average low-light camera performance

Unique Selling Point (USP): Smooth performance and AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Superfast 44W charging with the charger in the box.

Best Phone Under ₹15000: Specifications Showdown: