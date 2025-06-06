Best Phones Under $1000 (June 2025)

As flagship phones become increasingly expensive every year, you need to shell out more money. From triple-folding phones to Ultras and Pro Maxes of the world, the prices keep getting higher and higher. However, you don’t need to sell your kidney to afford a good phone, as you can get one even if you have $1000 in your pocket. Whether you are a gamer, a photographer, a content creator, or just a casual user, here are the best phones under $1000 just for you.

What You Can Expect From Phones Under $1000

Latest Processor : These best phones under $1000 feature the latest and greatest processors, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A18 Pro.

: These best phones under $1000 feature the latest and greatest processors, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A18 Pro. 6-7 years of OS updates : All these flagship phones come with 6 to 7 years of OS update support, making them perfect for long-term usage

: All these flagship phones come with 6 to 7 years of OS update support, making them perfect for long-term usage Top-of-the-line cameras : In this segment, you get a good primary camera and amazing ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Sometimes, you will also find phones like the OnePlus 13 that are made in collaboration with renowned camera brands like Hasselblad.

: In this segment, you get a good primary camera and amazing ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Sometimes, you will also find phones like the OnePlus 13 that are made in collaboration with renowned camera brands like Hasselblad. All-day battery backup: All the phones in this price range offer solid battery backups that can easily last a day with heavy usage.

All the phones in this price range offer solid battery backups that can easily last a day with heavy usage. Durable build with IP ratings: Every phone with this price tag has an IP rating. You will usually find an IP67, IP68, or, if lucky, an IP69 phone.

What’s Still Out Of Reach

No Ultra and Pro Max models: You won’t find any Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 Pro Max in this price range, as these high-end flagships are well beyond the $1000 price mark.

You won’t find any Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 Pro Max in this price range, as these high-end flagships are well beyond the $1000 price mark. Crazy Expensive Foldables : The same is true for foldable phones (not flip ones), as you will need to pay even more to get your hands on something like the OnePlus Open or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

: The same is true for foldable phones (not flip ones), as you will need to pay even more to get your hands on something like the OnePlus Open or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Higher Storage Variants: At this price, you will usually find phones with 256GB of storage or 128GB (look at your Apple), so if you want more storage, you will need to shell out more money.

Best Phones Under $1000 (June 2025)

1. Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Price : $999

: $999 Availability : Apple USA

: Apple USA Display : 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with LTPO

: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with LTPO Processor : Apple A18 Pro

: Apple A18 Pro Software: iOS 18.3.1

iOS 18.3.1 Camera : 48MP+12MP+48MP

: 48MP+12MP+48MP Battery : 3,582mAh

: 3,582mAh Charging: 25W wired, 25W wireless

The iPhone 16 Pro is the best iPhones under $1000. It has many upgrades, from the new Camera Control to incredibly thin bezels. The new A18 Pro is the most powerful chip in an iPhone, and there’s Apple Intelligence support, too. Oh, and speaking of improvements, you get 5x telephoto from iPhone 16 Pro Max.

This means you no longer need to spend more for better cameras. Other camera features include the ability to shoot 4K at 120 FPS, new photography styles, and camera control for granular control over your photos. With faster charging speeds and a bigger battery, it’s the best Pro iPhone model in recent years. The only catch? The base models only come with 128GB of storage, and Camera Control isn’t in the most ideal position.

Pros Cons ✅ 6.3-inch display with ProMotion ❌ All Apple Intelligence features are yet to be released ✅ Powerful A18 Pro chipset ❌ The base model only has 128GB of storage ✅ Extremely thin bezels ✅ Great cameras with 5x telephoto zoom ✅ Camera Control ✅ Faster charging speeds compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Why Should You Buy: For the best iPhone experience with excellent cameras. Display and battery backup

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: A Samsung Flagship Without The “Ultra” Price Tag

Price : $899

: $899 Availability :

: Display : 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO 2x AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO 2x AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software: OneUI 7 based on Android 15, 7 years of OS updates

OneUI 7 based on Android 15, 7 years of OS updates Camera : 50MP+10MP+12MP

: 50MP+10MP+12MP Battery : 4,900mAh

: 4,900mAh Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Want the ultimate Samsung phone but can’t afford the S25 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is your best choice for phones under $1000. It offers 90 per cent of the features in a more affordable package. You get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite as the Ultra with 12GB of RAM. All the Galaxy AI features you can imagine, from Now Brief to Audio Eraser, work out of the box.

Like the S25 Ultra, you get a bright and vibrant screen, although there’s no anti-glare coating. It’s also one of the few phones that ships with the latest One UI 7 and comes with 7 years of OS updates. The phone has a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery than 5,000mAh on the Ultra, but you get the same 45W charging speeds. If you can live without the S-Pen and those crazy 200-megapixel cameras on the Ultra, you can save some money and get the same experience with the S25 Plus.

Pros Cons ✅ Latest Snapdragon 8 Elite ❌ No-S Pen Support ✅ Big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen ❌ No antiglare coating ✅ All-day battery backup ✅ One UI 7 with 7 years of OS updates ✅ Fantastic cameras

Why Should You Buy: If you have always wanted to buy an S25 Ultra but can’t stretch your budget, then S25 Plus is the one for you.

3. OnePlus 13: An Almost Flagship Phone

Price : $899

: $899 Availability : OnePlus USA

: OnePlus USA Display : 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software: Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, 4 years of OS updates

Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, 4 years of OS updates Camera : 50MP+50MP+50MP

: 50MP+50MP+50MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

What if a flagship killer transformed into an almost flagship smartphone? The answer is the OnePlus 13, one of the best phones under $1000. Like the S25 series, it has the Snapdragon 8 Elite for smooth performance. It is also one of the few phones on the list to sport a 6.82-inch 2K quad curved screen, which is flat on the front and curved on all four edges.

While this looks premium, it can be hard to find a screen protector. For photography, it has a versatile 50-megapixel triple camera in collaboration with Hasselblad, and it can capture stunning photos. OxygenOS 15 is the star of the show and is one of the smoothest skins on Android. You also get 4 years of OS updates, an IP69 rating, magnetic wireless charging, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

Pros Cons ✅ Fastest performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite ✅ Great cameras made in collaboration with Hasselblad ✅ Huge 6,000mAh battery that can last all-day ✅ Massive 6.82-inch quad curved 2K display. ✅ OxygenOS 15 with 4 years of updates

Why Should You Buy: If you want an all-rounder flagship phones that deliver on all fronts.

4. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Best Compact Phone For Software And Cameras

Price : $999

: $999 Availability : Amazon USA/Pixel

: Amazon USA/Pixel Display : 6.3-inch OLED LTPO with 120Hz

: 6.3-inch OLED LTPO with 120Hz Processor : Tensor G4

: Tensor G4 Software: Android 14 with 7 years of OS updates

Android 14 with 7 years of OS updates Camera : 50MP+48MP+48MP

: 50MP+48MP+48MP Battery : 4,700mAh

: 4,700mAh Charging: 27W wired, 21W wireless

Need a phone with a reliable and smooth software experience? The Google Pixel 9 Pro can be your best bro. From getting the latest Android updates on time to cool AI features that work out of the box, it’s got a lot going for it. You get 7 years of OS updates with no ads or bloatware.

The 50-megapixel triple camera setup can capture good photos, and there is a 5x telephoto lens, too. While the Tensor G4 isn’t the chart-topping performer like the 8 Elite, it’s still good enough for casual tasks. Overall, if you want the best Android experience in a compact form factor, the Pixel 9 Pro is the best phone under $1000.

Pros Cons ✅ Smoothest software with 7 years of updates ❌ Tensor G4 isn’t the fastest in this range. ✅ Cool AI features that are available at launch ❌ UFS 3.1 storage instead of 4.0 ✅ Compact form factor ❌ 27W charging is slower than competition ✅ Amazing cameras with 5x telephoto ✅ Thermometer, Satelite SOS, UWB support

Why Should You Buy: The best compact Android flagship with great cameras and software.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Price : $949

: $949 Availability : Samsung USA/Amazon

: Samsung USA/Amazon Display : 3.4-inch cover display, 6.7-inch inner screen with 120Hz

: 3.4-inch cover display, 6.7-inch inner screen with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Software: One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, 7 years of OS updates

One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, 7 years of OS updates Camera : 50MP+12MP

: 50MP+12MP Battery : 4,000mAh

: 4,000mAh Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

Want the same screen size as the S25 Plus but in a pocketable form factor? Meet the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. This latest foldable from Samsung has a 3.4-inch over-display. It can be helpful for checking up on the weather, sending text messages, or taking selfies with the rear cameras.

Once you unfold it, you get a 6.7-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it perfect for watching those movies without those ugly black bars. There’s a 50-megapixel dual camera setup that can take good photos, although you do miss out on a telephoto lens. Like the S25 series, you get 7 years of OS updates with all the Galaxy AI features, so you can have a good flippin’ time.

Pros Cons ✅ Big 3.4-inch cover display ❌ No telephoto lens ✅ 6.7-inch inner display with 120Hz ❌ Slow 25W charging ✅ Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ❌ Noticeable crease ✅ 7 years of OS updates ❌ No Samsung Dex support ✅ Decent cameras

Why Should You Buy: If you want a flip phone that offers the best software experience and performance.

Honorable Mentions

1. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro: Ultimate Gaming Phone

Price : $999

: $999 Availability : ASUS US

: ASUS US Display : 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED with 185Hz

: 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED with 185Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software: Android 15 with 2 OS updates

Android 15 with 2 OS updates Camera : 50MP+13MP+5MP

: 50MP+13MP+5MP Battery : 5,800mAh

: 5,800mAh Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless

For gamers and power users, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 is one of the best phones under $1000. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, it can run all the games at the highest settings. You get pressure-sensitive Air Triggers, a dedicated game, two USB-C ports, and a 360-degree cooling system.

Furthermore, ASUS also sells an accessory called AeroActive Cooler X, so your phone remains cool even if you don’t. It is also one of the few phones in the world with a super smooth 185Hz refresh rate. To complete those gamery aesthetics, you get 85 programmable mini LEDs that form the AniME Vision display. You can fully tweak this screen to your liking. There are also useful AI features for gaming and a versatile triple-camera setup. Other features include an IP69 rating, two USB-C ports, and 15W wireless charging.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite ❌ Only 2 OS updates ✅ AniME Vision Display ❌ No telephoto lens ✅ Pressure Sensitive Triggers ✅ Super Smooth 185Hz refresh rate ✅ Two USB-C ports

Why Should You Buy: If you want the ultimate gaming smartphone with the best possible performance, go for the ASUS ROG Phone 9.

2. Sony Xperia 1 VI: The Camera Phone For Experts

Price : $979

: $979 Availability : Amazon

: Amazon Display : 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LTPO OLED with 120Hz

: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LTPO OLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Software: Android 14 with 3 years of updates

Android 14 with 3 years of updates Camera : 48MP+12MP+12MP

: 48MP+12MP+12MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless

Remember those days when flagships had microSD card slots and 3.5mm headphone jacks? Well, the Sony Xperia 1 VI wants to bring back that nostalgia. Sony’s Xperia lineup always had a niche audience catering to enthusiasts looking for the best camera performance, and the 1 VI is no different. It has a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has no notch or hole punch, so you get minimal disruptions in content consumption.

It ships with Android 14 and will receive three Android upgrades. You get a triple camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics for optics. You can take zoomed shots up to 7.1x, with 4K video recording support at 120 FPS. Furthermore, you also get a dedicated Camera button like the iPhone 16 series. To keep the show running, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 underneath and a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims can last two days.

Pros Cons ✅ microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack ❌ Not compatible with Verizon and Sprint ✅ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ❌ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn’t the latest ✅ No notch or teardrop ✅ Dedicated Camera button ✅ Amazing cameras ✅ 5,000mAh

Why Should You Buy: This is the camera phone for you if you want a phone with all the essentials, including a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

That’s it, folks; these are the best phones under $1000. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it whenever a new phone worthy of being added to this list is launched. Also, you can tell which phone you are currently using and why in the comments section below.