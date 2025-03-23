Best Phones Under ₹20,000 in India (March 2025)

Hunting for the best phone under ₹20,000 is like trying to find a dish on Swiggy that tastes good but is not too expensive. With so many options, it’s easy to get confused and even sometimes disappointed. We’ve bravely waded through the sea of specs and user reviews, dodging the “too good to be true” deals and the “meh” mediocrity to bring you the crème de la crème of affordable smartphones under ₹20,000 price tag. So, put down that questionable late-night snack, and let’s dive into the delicious world of phones that won’t break the bank!

Best Phones to Purchase Under ₹20,000

Best Overall Phone: Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.4-inch pOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

1220×2712 pixels resolution

50MP + 13MP + 10MP rear cameras

32MP front camera

4310mAh battery

68W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

AnTuTu score: 6.6 million

Software Updates: Launched with Android 14 } 4 OS updates left } 5 years of security patches

Price: ₹20,999 (often available under 20K during sales and with bank offers)

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is undoubtedly one of the best phones you can buy under ₹20,000. A glance at the specs sheet, and you might easily mistake it for a flagship phone. It has a premium vegan leather design and a 6.4-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate with LTPO (something you will only find on flagships). Also, the flat screen means you can easily find tempered glass in the market. While the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 isn’t the most powerful chip in this segment, it can easily glide through day-to-day tasks.

The phone was initially launched with Android 14, but it has received Android 15 and will get 4 years more updates. There is no match for the Edge 50 Neo, even when it comes to cameras. It’s the only phone in the segment with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and 3x zoom. Despite the smaller size, it has a 4,310mAh battery, which can easily last a day, and there’s 68W wired charging, and the charger is included in the box. There’s 15W wireless charging, Motorola Ready For, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD810H certification.

Pros Cons ✅ Only phone with a telephoto lens in this segment ❌ No charger in the box ✅ 144Hz display with LTPO ❌ Average low-light camera performance ✅ Clean software experience ✅ 5 years of OS updates ✅ Compact size ✅ Premium vegan leather back ✅ Wireless charging support

Best Gaming/Performance Phone: Poco X6 Pro

Specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage

6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

1220×2712 pixels resolution

64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras

16MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

67W Turbo Charging

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Stereo speakers

Dust and water resistance

AnTuTu score: 1.3 million

Software Updates: Launched with Android 14 | 2 OS updates left (updates until Android 16) | 3 years of security patches left

Price: ₹19,999

The Poco X6 Pro is the best phone under ₹20,000 if you are a power user or a gamer. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra is the ultimate powerhouse you can get in this segment. Despite the launch of the Poco X7 series, it still offers great value for money. You can play BGMI at 90 FPS and COD Mobile at 120 FPS, while graphic-intensive titles like Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact can also be played at 60 FPS at the highest settings.

Furthermore, it’s one of the few phones in this price range with UFS 4.0 storage across all variants. The 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel is also one of the sharpest, and the triple camera setup is excellent for taking photos. While the 5,000mAh battery isn’t the longest-lasting, you get 67W Turbocharging, which can top it up within a few minutes. The Poco X6 Pro is an easy recommendation if you want the best gaming phone.

Pros Cons ✅ Best performance in this price range ❌ Plenty of bloatware ✅ Crystal sharp 1.5K display ❌ Average battery backup ✅ Decent camera performance ❌ Plastic body feels cheap ✅ UFS 4.0 storage on all variants ✅ 2 years of OS updates left

Best Camera Phone: Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor

8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

1080 x 2400 pixels resolution

50MP (OIS) + 8MP+2MP

16MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

67W Super VOOC Charging

AnTuTu score: 5.7 million

Software updates: Launched with Android 14 | Only 1 update left (until Android 16) | 2 years of security patches remaining

Price: ₹19,495

Want to upgrade your photography game? The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is one of the best phones under ₹20,000. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 sensor is the same one that you can find on the flagship phones like the OnePlus 11. It can capture some stunning shots in daytime and low light. While the 8-megapixel ultrawide camera isn’t the best, it takes some decent shots too.

The rest of the phone isn’t too bad either, as you get a premium glass back with a matte finish, although it doesn’t provide the best grip out there. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is bright and punchy, and the 67W SUPERVOOC charging can top it up within an hour. If you want the best camera phone under 20K with a stylish design and performance isn’t your priority, this is the one to buy.

Pros Cons ✅ 50MP Sony IMX 890 can take amazing shots ❌ Matte finish feels slippery ✅ Premium glass back design ❌ MediaTek Dimensity 7050 isn’t the fastest ✅ Bright and vibrant AMOLED panel ❌ Only one OS update left ✅ Superfast 67W charging ✅ Clean software experience with relatively less bloatware

Best Battery Backup Phone: Realme P3

Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display

1080×2400 pixels resolution

50MP rear camera

16MP front camera

6000mAh battery

45W fast charging

IP69 water resistance

realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

AnTuTu score: 7.6 million

Software updates: 2 years of OS updates | 3 years of security patches

Price: ₹16,999

The Realme P3 is the best phone under ₹20,000 if you prioritize battery backup and power efficiency. It has a massive 6,000mAh battery that can easily last 8.5 hours with BGMI gameplay, and you get 45W fast charging support. Moreover, the P3 is India’s 1st phone to use the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset based on a 4nm process.

Despite having a budget price tag, it retains a flashy design and supports 90 FPS in BGMI, which is rare in this price segment. There’s also UFS 3.1 storage, which should result in quick app opening and closing times. The Realme P3 has an AeroSpace cooling system with 6050 mm2 VC to keep it cool. Available in three different colors, the P3 stands out with its funky design, long-lasting battery, and outstanding performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive 6,000mAh Battery ❌ Plastic build ✅ 1st phone with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 ❌ Only single camera lens ✅ 45W Superfast charging ✅ UFS 3.1 storage ✅ 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz ✅ 90 FPS support in BGMI ✅ IP69 rating

Best Phone for Software Experience: Nothing Phone (2a)

Specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G processor

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit flexible AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

1084×2412 pixels resolution

50MP (OIS) + 50MP rear cameras

32MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

45W fast charging

AnTuTu score: 7 million

Software updates: 2 years of OS updates left (updates until Android 17) | 3 years of security patches

Price:₹21,999 (available under 20K during sale)

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the best phone under ₹20000 if you want a smooth and clean software experience. It has zero bloatware or advertisements and has even received the Android 15 update. And yes, despite the new Nothing Phone (3a) series launch, it’s still a great option, as you can find it under 20K.

The Dimensity 7200 Pro is smooth for day-to-day tasks, and there are also the same Glyph LEDs that you can get on the newer phone (3a). Also, compared to the 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor on the (3a), you get a better 50-megapixel one. The rest of the specs are pretty good, too, as you get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5.000mAh battery and 45W charging. This is the phone to opt for if you want the best software.

Pros Cons ✅ Clean software experience with no bloatware ❌ No charger included in the box ✅ Glyph LED on the back ❌ Plastic back is prone to scratches ✅ Vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen ❌ Slower UFS 2.2 storage ✅ 50-megapixel ultrawide is better than Phone (3a) ✅ 2 years of updates still left ✅ 5,000mAh battery with 45W ✅ Decent performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro

Best for Long-Term Usage: Samsung Galaxy F55

Specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display

120Hz refresh rate

1080×2400 pixels resolution

50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras

50MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

45W fast charging

Vegan leather back

AnTuTu score: 5.8 million

Software updates: 3 years of OS updates left (until Android 18) | 3 years of security patches left

Price: ₹16,800

No list of best phones under ₹20000 is complete without a Samsung phone. The Galaxy F55 is probably the best mid-ranger from the South Korean giant under 20K. With a premium vegan leather design and 3 years of updates still left, it tries to strike a balance between everything. The 6.7-inch display is sharp and vibrant and has typical Samsung colors. It also has a sizeable 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a day.

OneUI offers all the features you can ever dream of, and yes, it will eventually get OneUI 7 when it arrives. However, you will need to deal with average performance, heating issues, and the lack of a charger in the box, which might be a deal breaker for some. Still, this is the one if you need a Samsung phone with long-term software support.

Pros Cons ✅ Premium vegan leather design ❌ Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has some heating issues ✅ Vibrant and sharp display ❌ Comes with many bloatware apps ✅ 45W fast charging ❌ No charger in the box ✅ Big 5,000mAh battery ❌ Average lowlight performance ✅ Decent daytime camera ❌ Average low light performance ✅ Slim and lightweight build

Best Phone for Content Consumption: Poco X7

Specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor

8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

6.67-inch AMOLED curved display

1.5K resolution (1220×2712 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras

20MP front camera

5500 mAh battery

45W fast charging

IP69 rating

AnTuTu score: 6.4 million

Software updates: 3 years of OS updates (updates until Android 17) | 3 years of security updates

Price: ₹18,999

If you are a binge-watcher who can’t get enough of all those TV shows and movies, the Poco X7 is one of the best phones under ₹20000. The 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display feels premium and is great for consuming content. You get all the perks, such as HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

It also has an IP69 rating, stereo speakers, a decent triple camera setup, and a sizeable 5,500mAh battery that can last all day. Oh, and you do get a 45W charger inside the box itself. Overall, if you want a phone with a stylish design, great display, and battery backup, the Poco X7 is the one.

Pros Cons ✅ Few phones with curved displays in this segment ❌ Comes with Android 14 out of the box ✅ Sharp and color accurate 1.5K display ❌ Plenty of bloatware apps ✅ Decent performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra ❌ Average ultrawide angle cameras ✅ IP69 rating ❌ UFS 2.2 storage ✅ Premium glass back design ✅ Massive 5,500mAh battery ✅ Sharp and color-accurate 1.5K display

Best Unique Phone: Lava Agni 3

Specs:

Mediatek Dimensity 7300X

8GB RAM

128GB/256GB

6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved with 120Hz, 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED

1.5K resolution (1200 x 2652 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

50MP+8MP+8MP (3x telephoto)

16MP selfie

5,000mAh

66W wired charging

AnTuTu score: 7.7 million

Software updates: 2 years of OS updates left | 3 years of security updates left

Price: ₹20,998 (available under 20K with bank offers)

Remember the Xiaomi 11 Ultra from a few years ago with rear displays? Well, you can now buy it under 20K, sort of. The Lava Agni 3 is one of the best phones under ₹20000, boasting a unique dual display design. On the front, you get a massive 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display but it is the one at the back that will grab the most eyeballs. The 1.74-inch secondary display sits next to the camera module, letting you check your notifications, phone calls, and messages, control your music, and even take selfies from the rear camera. Another thing that sets it apart from the competition is the dedicated Action key that works similarly to the Action Button on the iPhone.

You can switch your phone to silent, take photos, open Flagship, create screenshots, record, or open any app. The Agni 3 also comes with clean software without bloatware or ads, and the UFS 3.1 storage results in quick app opening times. While Lava’s software isn’t the most visually appealing, you get 2 years of updates and a premium build with glass design. There’s also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a massive 5,000mm2 liquid cooling chamber. Overall, it’s a great smartphone from an Indian brand that nails the basics right with its design, performance,e and standout features.

Pros Cons ✅ Great 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel ❌ Lava’s software isn’t polished enough ✅ Smooth day-to-day performance ❌ Average camera performance ✅ Unique 1.74-inch secondary display ✅ Customizable Action Key ✅ Clean software with no bloatware ✅ Telephoto lens with 3x zoom ✅ 5,000mAh battery with 66W charging

Best Value for Money Phone: OnePlus Nord CE 4

Specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor

8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

Expandable storage up to 1TB

6.7-inch AMOLED display

Full HD+ resolution (1080×2412 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

50MP (OIS) + 8MP rear cameras

16MP front camera

5500 mAh battery

100W SuperVOOC charging

AnTuTu score: 5.3 million

Software updates: 1 OS update left | (updates until Android 15) | 1 year security update left

Price: ₹22,998 (available under 20K with bank offers)

Last but not least is the OnePlus Nord CE 4, one of the best OnePlus phones under ₹20,000. OnePlus phones, similar to Samsung ones, are known for their great software, brand value, and being a good option in every price range. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is snappy enough for day-to-day tasks and casual gaming. You also get UFS 3.1 storage and microSD card slot, a rarity nowadays.

The primary camera is also great, although the ultrawide sensor is a bit underwhelming. The 6.7-inch display is pretty sharp and vibrant, while the 5,500mAh battery can easily last a day. It is also the fastest charging phone with 100W charging and a smooth software experience with OxygenOS 15. If you are looking for an alternative to a Samsung device or want a phone with smooth software, excellent performance, and a long-lasting battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is the one to go for.