Best Phones Under 500-600 Dollars (March 2025)

As phones become increasingly expensive, it’s becoming harder to invest this amount in a flagship phone every year. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend much money to get a good phone. As YouTuber MKBHD once said, “Cheap phones are getting good, and good phones are getting cheap.” At the end of the day, these phones are just tools and you don’t need a Snapdragon 8 Elite or A18 Pro to chug through everyday tasks. So, here’s a look at the best phone under 500 dollars (and $600 if you can stretch your budget a little) that has compelling specifications and an overall great experience.

What to Expect From a Phone Under 500-600 Dollars

Great Display: You can get phones with premium AMOLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There are even curved screens and flip phones available in this segment. You will rarely find any cheap LCD panels in this price range.

You can get phones with premium AMOLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There are even curved screens and flip phones available in this segment. You will rarely find any cheap LCD panels in this price range. Reliable Software Experience: Most phones in this segment offer at least two to three years of OS updates which is great. If you manage to buy a flagship phone at a discount, you can expect at least four to five years of updates.

Most phones in this segment offer at least two to three years of OS updates which is great. If you manage to buy a flagship phone at a discount, you can expect at least four to five years of updates. Decent Cameras: Unlike cheap entry-level phones, you get phones with at least decent primary cameras. Also, you can expect at least an ultrawide angle sensor which usually brands skip out on entry-level phones.

Unlike cheap entry-level phones, you get phones with at least decent primary cameras. Also, you can expect at least an ultrawide angle sensor which usually brands skip out on entry-level phones. Sizeable Battery: Most phones in this segment offer at least a 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh battery which can easily last a day. While you certainly won’t find phones with huge Silicon Carbon batteries, they can still get you through your day with casual workloads.

What You Probably Won’t Get:

Wireless Charging: Y ou will miss out on premium features like wireless charging in this segment. Most manufacturers skip out on the feature to reduce costs and keep the price in check.

ou will miss out on premium features like wireless charging in this segment. Most manufacturers skip out on the feature to reduce costs and keep the price in check. Telephoto Lens: Another feature that you are unlikely to find are telephoto lens. While useful for taking portraits or zoomed-in shots, this novelty feature is reserved for flagship phones.

Another feature that you are unlikely to find are telephoto lens. While useful for taking portraits or zoomed-in shots, this novelty feature is reserved for flagship phones. IP Ratings: While most phones under 500 dollars do have an IP rating, you won’t get IP68 or IP69 ratings in this price segment.

While most phones under 500 dollars do have an IP rating, you won’t get IP68 or IP69 ratings in this price segment. Lots Of Storage : Another paint point or lack of it to be precise. Most phones under 500 dollars start at 128GB storage. If you want a phone with higher capacity then you will need to shell out more money.

: Another paint point or lack of it to be precise. Most phones under 500 dollars start at 128GB storage. If you want a phone with higher capacity then you will need to shell out more money. Fast Charging: Budget phones especially the ones found in the US will slower charging speeds compared to their flagship counterparts.

Also Read:

Best Mid-Range Phone Under 500 Dollars That Provides Great Value

1. Google Pixel 8: Best Android Phone Under 500 Dollars

Price : $415

: $415 Availability : Amazon USA/Pixel Store US

: Amazon USA/Pixel Store US Display : 6.2-inch Full HD+OLED with 120Hz

: 6.2-inch Full HD+OLED with 120Hz Processor : Tensor G3

: Tensor G3 Camera : 50MP+12MP, 10.5MP

: 50MP+12MP, 10.5MP Battery : 4,575mAh

: 4,575mAh Charging: 27W wired (Charger not included), 18W wireless

If you want an Android phone that delivers a no-nonsense software experience, consider the Google Pixel 8. Powered by last year’s Tensor G3 chipset, it is a flagship phone that is still relevant today. You get seven years of OS updates apart from Pixel Drops that add cool features. It is an experience that Google intended Android to be. Furthermore, Google’s computational photography makes it a great phone for taking photos. Its compact form factor means you can easily slide it into your pocket. This is the best phone under 500 dollars if you want an all-rounder Android flagship.

Pros Cons Smooth software experience No telephoto lens 7 years of OS updates Tensor G3 isn’t made for gamers Fantastic cameras Wireless charging support Compact size

Why Should You Buy: 7 Years of OS updates and a fantastic camera make it an easy recommendation.

2. OnePlus 12R: Best Flagship Killer Phone

Price : $499

: $499 Availability : Amazon US/OnePlus Store US

: Amazon US/OnePlus Store US Display : 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera : 50MP+8MP+2MP, 16MP

: 50MP+8MP+2MP, 16MP Battery : 5,500mAh

: 5,500mAh Charging: 100W wired

For those who don’t wish to settle on a flagship, you can take a look at the OnePlus 12R. This flagship killer from last year is now within your reach. It is one of the most powerful phones in this list powered by the still capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Moreover, the 6.78-inch curved display makes it perfect for binging through TV shows and movies. OnePlus also offers the fastest charging speeds with its 100W SUPERVOOC charging although it does misses out on wireless support. Overall, if you want a balanced mid-range phone and the camera isn’t your top priority, the OnePlus 12R is the best phone under 500 dollars.

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 No telephoto lens 2 years of updates left Average cameras Alert Slider and IP64 rating No wireless charging Massive 5,500mAh battery Beautiful 6.78-inch 1.5K display

Why You Should Buy: Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, curved screen, and alert slider make it an easy recommendation

3. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Best Mid-Range Phone

Price : $389

: $389 Availability : Amazon US/Nothing Store US

: Amazon US/Nothing Store US Display : 6.7 Full-HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.7 Full-HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro

: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro Camera : 50MP+50MP, 50MP

: 50MP+50MP, 50MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 50W wired (Charger not included)

If you want a cool and funky smartphone with a transparent design and Glyph LEDs then the Nothing Phone (2A) Plus is the one for you. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro, it is fast enough to blaze through everyday tasks and even intense ones. The Nothing OS 3.0 is just the cherry on top and you still receive another 2 years of OS updates. There’s also a 50-megapixel dual camera setup and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen for consuming content. Oh, and you get Circle to Search usually found on more expensive phones apart from an IP54 rating. With 50W wired charging, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is easily one of the best phones under 500 dollars.

Pros Cons 6.7-inch AMOLED screen No telephoto lens 2 years of OS updates Mediocre cameras Glyph LEDS and transparent design No wireless charging Huge 5,000mAh battery 50W wired charging

Why Should You Buy: A clean software experience with fast wired charging and unique Glyph LEDs make it a great phone for Gen Z buyers.

Also Read:

4. Motorola Razr 2024: Best Flip Phone

Price : $499

: $499 Availability : Amazon US/Motorola US

: Amazon US/Motorola US Display : 3.6-inch cover screen, 6.9-inch inner display

: 3.6-inch cover screen, 6.9-inch inner display Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7300X

: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Camera : 50MP+12MP, 32MP

: 50MP+12MP, 32MP Battery : 4,200mAh

: 4,200mAh Charging: 30W wired (Charger not included), 15W wireless

Tired of typical slab bar phones? The Motorola Razr 2024 aka Motorola Razr 50 is the best phone under 500 dollars for you. It has the same 3.6-inch cover screen as the flagship Motorola Razr 50 Plus 2024. What’s cooler is the fact that you can run any app on the cover screen so there are no restrictions whatsoever. Moreover, you get a 6.9-inch inner screen when unfolded with LTPO and a 120Hz refresh rate. The only catch is that the phone uses a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor and a sizeable 4,200mAh battery.

Pros Cons Massive 3.6-inch cover screen MediaTek Dimensity 7300x is a mid-range chip 6.9-inch inner display with 120Hz No telephoto lens Premium vegan leather design The battery isn’t the largest 15W wireless charging 50W wired charging

Why Should You Buy: It is the only flip phone available for under 500 dollars and offers great specifications for the price.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Best Samsung Phone

Price : $499

: $499 Availability : Amazon US/Samsung Store US

: Amazon US/Samsung Store US Display : 6.7 Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x with 120Hz

: 6.7 Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x with 120Hz Processor : Exynos 2400e

: Exynos 2400e Camera : 50MP+8MP+12MP, 10MP

: 50MP+8MP+12MP, 10MP Battery : 4,700mAh

: 4,700mAh Charging: 25W wired (Charger not included), 15W wireless

If you want a premium software experience with seven years of updates and the coveted Samsung logo the Galaxy S24 FE is your best bet. Powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a slightly tweaked version of the same chipset as the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S24. There’s a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh for consuming content. Furthermore, it’s one of the few phones on this list that does not skimp out on the IP68 rating or the telephoto lens. You also get a 4,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Just like the flagship Samsung phones, you get Samsung Dex and Circle To Search. All of these features make it the best phone under 500 dollars.

Pros Cons Vibrant 6.7-inch display with 120Hz Exynos 2400 isn’t made for intense gaming IP68 rating and 50-megapixel telephoto lens Slow 25W wired charging Samsung Dex and Circle To Search 15W wireless charging 7 years of OS updates

Why Should You Buy: 7 years of OS updates and entry into the Samsung ecosystem

Honorable Mentions Under $500

1. Poco F6: Most Powerful Phone in the Segment

Price : $352

: $352 Availability : Amazon US

: Amazon US Display : 6.67 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.67 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Camera : 50MP+8MP, 20MP

: 50MP+8MP, 20MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 90W wired

While Poco phones are not officially available in the US, you can still purchase them on Amazon. However, this means that you won’t get any official warranty and you will need to check compatibility with your carrier. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, it is one of the most powerful phones in its price range. With a unique design and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging, your phone will charge faster even before your gaming sessions are complete.

Pros Cons 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz Average cameras Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 No official warranty 5,000mAh battery Limited carrier compatibility 90W wired charging

Why Should You Buy: The most powerful phone in the segment with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

2. HMD Skyline: Most Repairable Phone

Price : $499

: $499 Availability :

: Display : 6.55-inch P-OLED with 144Hz

: 6.55-inch P-OLED with 144Hz Processor : Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Camera : 108MP+50MP+13MP

: 108MP+50MP+13MP Battery : 4,600mAh

: 4,600mAh Charging: 33W wired,15W wireless

Want a highly repairable phone that also supports magnetic charging? Meet the HMD Skyline which is the best phone under 500 dollars. The phone has a 6.55-inch pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it is smooth enough for everyday use. HMD promises two years of OS updates and the phone has a 108-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. But you will need to deal with a 4,600mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless magnetic charging just like the latest iPhones.

Pros Cons Easy to repair with widely available parts Not the fastest phone in the segment Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor Only 2 years of OS updates Magnetic Qi-2 wireless charging IP54 rating 108MP triple camera setup Customizable custom button

Why Should You Buy: Easy to repair with magnetic wireless charging support and customizable Custom button

Also Read:

3. Samsung Galaxy A55: Best Samsung Mid-Ranger

Price : $379

: $379 Availability : Amazon US/ Samsung US

: Amazon US/ Samsung US Display : 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Exynos 1480

: Exynos 1480 Camera :50MP+12MP+5MP, 32MP

:50MP+12MP+5MP, 32MP Battery :5,000mAh

:5,000mAh Charging: 25W wired charging

In case the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is too expensive, the Galaxy A55 can be a better alternative. It has a similar albeit smaller 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and uses a slower Exynos 1480 processor. You also get 4 years of OS updates and the same OneUI software experience. For optics, there is a 50-megapixel triple-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. There is also an IP67 rating, microSD card slot, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection.

Pros Cons 4 Years of OS updates No telephoto lens 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen No wireless charging Great triple camera setup IP67 rating and microSD card slot 5,000mAh battery

Why Should You Buy: Same features as the Galaxy S24 including 7 years of OS updates at a more accessible price point

Best Phones to Consider Under 600 Dollars

If you are willing to stretch your budget by another 100 dollars then you can open your window to plenty of new options. From the latest iPhone 16e to the OnePlus 13R, there are many phones to consider in this price segment. Let’s take a look at all of them:

1. Apple iPhone 16e: Cheapest iPhone With Apple Intelligence

Price : $599

: $599 Availability Apple US

Apple US Display : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Processor : Apple A18

: Apple A18 Camera :48MP, 12MP

:48MP, 12MP Battery : 26 hours of battery life

: 26 hours of battery life Charging: 20W wired, 7.5W wireless

Want an affordable iPhone that doesn’t cost an arm or a leg, take a look at the iPhone 16e. This e for economical iPhone offers the same Apple Intelligence features and has the A18 processor as the expensive iPhone 16. Apple’s “budget” iPhone even has the Action Button and the longest battery life that you can expect from an iPhone. The only catch is that this “essential” edition skips out on the ultrawide angle sensor and MagSafe wireless charging support.

Pros Cons Apple Intelligence Outdated notch Action Button No ultrawide angle camera Latest A18 chipset No Magsafe support Longer Battery Than iPhone 16 No Camera Control Latest iOS 18 out of the box No UWB and Sensor Shift OIS

Why Should You Buy: The most affordable iPhone with Apple Intelligence support

2. OnePlus 13R: Most Powerful Phone Under 600 Dollars

Price : $599

: $599 Availability : OnePlus USA

: OnePlus USA Display :6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz

:6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera :50MP+50MP+8MP

:50MP+50MP+8MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Charging: 80W wired

The OnePlus 13R is worth the additional 100 dollars you spend over the OnePlus 12R. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from last year, an upgrade over the 8 Gen 2 and actually comes with UFS 4.0, this time (iykyk). OnePlus opted for a flat display which should make it easier to apply tempered glass. Another upgrade is the 2x telephoto lens which should help in taking better photos. Despite, the slower 80W charging speed compared to 100W on the OnePlus 12, users can expect longer battery backup thanks to the new 6,000mAh battery. You also get longer OS updates of up to 4 years and the OnePlus 13R ships with the latest OxygenOS 15.

Pros Cons Massive 6,000mAh battery Downgraded 80W charging compared to 100W on 12R Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor 50-megapixel telephoto lens 4 years of OS updates Flat display

Why Should You Buy: Great battery life, flat display and 4 years of update make it the best phone under 600 dollars

Upcoming Phones Worth Keeping an Eye On

1. Google Pixel 9A: Google’s Latest Entry Level Phone

Price :$599 (Expected)

:$599 (Expected) Availability :

: Display : 6.285-inch OLED with 120Hz

: 6.285-inch OLED with 120Hz Processor : Tensor G4

: Tensor G4 Camera :48MP+13MP

:48MP+13MP Battery : 5,100mAh

: 5,100mAh Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless

Google Pixel 9A will be powered by the latest Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With the latest Android 15 out of the box, it will be the longest-supported Pixel phone this year. For photography, you can expect a 48-megapixel dual camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will pack a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. In addition, you get an IP68 rating, Titan M2 chip, 128GB of base storage, and all the fancy AI features.

Pros Cons Latest Tensor G4 processor Thick bezels 48MP dual camera Iconic Pixel camera visor is gone 7 years of OS updates Android 15 out of the box IP68 rating

Why Should You Buy: For the latest Android version with seven years of updates and amazing cameras

2. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: For Pro Photographers

Price : $599 (Expected)

: $599 (Expected) Availability : Nothing Store USA

: Nothing Store USA Display : 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Camera :50MP+50MP+8MP

:50MP+50MP+8MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 50W

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro continues the legacy of the Phone (3A) series with its transparent design. It is the first phone in the Phone (3a) series to boast a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Given the criticisms of the Phone (2a) series for its average cameras, the company is focusing on improving its camera lenses. Another new addition is the new Essential Key which lets you access the AI features hub called the Essential Space. This is an AI hub where you store your data such as voice notes, photos, and screenshots. With the quirky Glyph LEDs, faster performance, and improved cameras, the Phone (3a) Pro is set to be the hottest-selling phone.

Pros Cons Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset No major change in IP rating 6.77-inch with 120Hz 50-megapixel periscope telephoto 5,000mAh battery New Essential Key

Why Should You Buy: If you want a Nothing smartphone with a new Essential Key, improved design and better cameras

FAQs

1. Is it worth buying a refurbished flagship or should I go for a new phone?

If you can find a good refurbished flagship phone in mint condition then it might make sense to go for a flagship instead of a mid-range device. Make sure to check the battery health, remaining warranty, and condition of the phone before buying it.

2. Should I import phones under 500 dollars from China or other countries?

Importing phones from other countries can be a hassle since you don’t get any warranty support, returns, or replacements. Moreover, you also need to deal with customs, import duties, and other taxes which could be more than the cost of the phone itself. However, if you find a great deal or have a relative living abroad then importing a phone will make more sense.