Best PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Deals 2025

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale is live, offering massive discounts on some of the biggest gaming releases and fan-favorite titles. Whether you’re looking for award-winning RPGs, high-octane racing games, or innovative co-op experiences, there’s something for every PlayStation player. Here’s our breakdown of the best deals available during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

Best PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Deals at a Glance

Top Game Deals

EA SPORTS FC 26 Standard Edition (60% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 77/100

77/100 Developer: EA Sports

EA SPORTS FC 26 drops to 60% off, making it one of the best deals in the PlayStation Holiday Sale. The latest entry in EA’s football franchise features updated rosters for the 2025/2026 season, improved gameplay mechanics with HyperMotion V technology, and the full suite of game modes including Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs.

NBA 2K26 Premium (60% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 82/100

82/100 Developer: Visual Concepts

NBA 2K26 Premium Edition receives a massive 60% discount, bringing it down to under $30. The game features updated rosters, refined gameplay mechanics, and the ProPlay technology that translates real NBA footage into authentic animations. This is the best value for basketball fans looking to jump into the latest entry.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition (40% off)

Release Date: 2021

2021 Metacritic Score: 92/100

92/100 Developer: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 continues to be one of the highest-rated racing games available, and at 40% off, it’s an excellent pickup for anyone who hasn’t experienced Playground Games’ open-world racing masterpiece. Set in a stunning recreation of Mexico, the game features hundreds of cars, dynamic weather and seasons, and both single-player campaigns and multiplayer events. The Standard Edition includes the base game with regular free content updates that have kept the game fresh since launch.

Battlefield 6 (30% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 83/100

83/100 Developer: DICE

The latest entry in DICE’s massive multiplayer shooter franchise delivers all-out warfare with 128-player battles on PS5, destructible environments, and vehicle combat across land, sea, and air. Battlefield 6 launched to strong reviews praising its return to the series’ modern military roots and the sheer scale of its multiplayer matches. The game features multiple large-scale maps, a variety of modes including the classic Conquest and Breakthrough, and a robust progression system.

Elden Ring Nightreign (25% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 77/100

77/100 Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware’s expansion to Elden Ring brings a new standalone experience set in the Lands Between. Elden Ring Nightreign introduces a fresh storyline, new bosses, weapons, and areas to explore while maintaining the challenging gameplay that made the original a Game of the Year winner. The PS4 and PS5 cross-gen bundle ensures you can play on either platform with a single purchase.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (25% off)

Release Date: September 2023 (PC), September 2024 (PS5)

September 2023 (PC), September 2024 (PS5) Metacritic Score: 96/100

96/100 Developer: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains one of the highest-rated games of the generation, and at 25% off, it’s an essential purchase for RPG fans. Larian Studios’ masterpiece offers unparalleled player choice, deep character customization based on Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules, and a sprawling story with multiple branching paths. The PS5 version includes all updates and improvements from the PC release, along with optimized controls and performance for console play.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Edition (20% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 92/100

92/100 Developer: Sandfall Interactive

Fresh off winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025 with a record nine total awards, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of 2025’s biggest success stories. The innovative turn-based RPG from French indie studio Sandfall Interactive combines traditional JRPG mechanics with real-time dodging, parrying, and quick-time events. Set in a dark fantasy Belle Époque world, the Edition bundle includes the base game plus additional content. At 20% off, this is an excellent opportunity to experience gaming’s newest Game of the Year winner.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (20% off)

Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic Score: 90/100

90/100 Developer: Team Cherry

After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally launched in 2025 and exceeded every expectation. Team Cherry’s metroidvania masterpiece features Hornet as the playable character, delivering a faster and more aggressive gameplay style compared to the original. The game maintains the enchanting hand-drawn art, challenging boss fights, and intricate world design that made the first game a beloved indie classic. At under $16, this is an absolute steal.

ARC Raiders

Release Date: October 2025

October 2025 Metacritic Score: 86/100

86/100 Developer: Embark Studios

Embark Studios’ extraction shooter challenges players to survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic world where mysterious machines called ARC units threaten humanity’s last settlements. The game emphasizes tactical cooperation, resource management, and strategic combat. The PlayStation Store sale offers a discount on this multiplayer-focused title.

Whether you’re building your PS5 library or looking for great games to play over the holidays, this sale has something for everyone. The combination of recent releases, established favorites, and award-winning indie titles makes this one of the best times to expand your PlayStation collection.