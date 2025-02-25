Best Power Bank to Charge Your Phone, Laptop, Gadgets (February 2025)

Whether you are planning a vacation or business trip, seeing your gadgets run out of juice can be your biggest nightmare. Carrying a power bank is crucial if you don’t want to deal with battery anxiety. Thanks to emerging tech like Silicon Carbon batteries, laptops, and smartphones are getting bigger and denser batteries. However, this also means you need a versatile power bank to top up your phone and laptop. To help solve your woes, here is a list of the best power bank to charge your phone and laptop in 2025.

Best Power Bank for Overseas Vacation

If you are going overseas, then it’s best to carry a power bank with the highest permissible capacity, 27,000 mAh to be precise. (more on that later). You need a power bank that can fit inside your hand baggage but is durable and can charge multiple devices at once. Other features you can look for in the power bank can be display, superfast charging speeds, and laptop compatibility is the one you should pick. Let’s take a look at the best power banks for overseas vacations:

1. Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K)

Capacity : 24,000mAh

: 24,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C USB PD Support: PD 3.1

PD 3.1 Maximum Power Output: 140W

140W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 630 grams

: 630 grams Price : $109.99

: $109.99 Warranty: 2 years

The Anker 737, despite its similarities to the Boeing 737, is a compact yet robust power bank. It is also one of the most popular and highly recommended power banks across the web. You can charge three devices at once, and it supports 140W charging. To keep a tab on the battery levels, charging speeds, temperature, and battery cycles. This massive power bank can charge your iPhone 13 4.9 times and Galaxy S22 4.5 times. You can charge your MacBook Pro 16 to 50 percent in just 40 minutes. Moreover, the power bank can be charged 7 times faster than a portable charger. For safety, you get real-time protection and compatibility with more than 1000 devices.

On the flip side, the Anker 737 power bank has a single-button design leading to issues while using different features. The display consumes around 10-15% of the battery leading to lower usable charge for the end user with no way to turn off the display.

2. Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank (200W)

Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C USB PD Support: PD 3.0

PD 3.0 Maximum Power Output: 200W

200W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 544 grams

: 544 grams Price : $129.99

: $129.99 Warranty: 2 years

If you are willing to trade some battery capacity for a boost in charging speed, consider the Anker Prime 20,000 power bank. It has a total output of 200W and a built-in display, just like the Anker 737. You can also recharge the power bank at blazing-fast speeds of 100W, which is excellent. The power bank supports a maximum of 100W from its USB-C port. The ability to charge multiple devices paired with faster charging speeds makes it the best power bank of 2025. The USB-A port supports 65W charging which is rare in power banks. Plus, theoretically, you can charge two devices at 100W at the same time.

However, there are some downsides too. It cannot sustain 200W all the time as advertised. Unlike Anker 737, you cannot charge Prime using another device.

3. UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W with Smart Digital Display

Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C USB PD Support : PD 3.0

: PD 3.0 Maximum Power Output: 200W

200W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 592 grams

: 592 grams Price : $129.99

: $129.99 Warranty: 2 year

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh is a great power bank with a bright digital display. It has USB PD 3.1 charging support and can recharge a MacBook Pro to 56 percent in 30 minutes. The company claims it uses an Automotive Grade 21700 lithium-ion cell, which can retain 80 percent capacity after 1000 charge cycles. Its thermal Guard system monitors the temperature of your device 200 times per second. You can charge a MacBook Pro 1.3 times and an iPhone 15 five times. It costs the same as Anker 737 but offers 5000mAh more juice.

4. INIU B63 Power Bank 100W 25,000mAh

Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C USB PD Support: Yes

Yes Maximum Power Output: 100W

100W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 487 grams

: 487 grams Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Warranty: 3 years

Another of the best power bank for flight travel is the INIU B63, which has a massive 25,000mAh capacity. With a 100W charging speed, you can top up your phone and laptop at lightning speeds. Moreover, there are two USB-C ports and a USB-A port with Steam Deck compatibility to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. INIU also provides a free travel pouch, a USB cable, and a 30-day money-back guarantee in case of any issues.

5. Zendure SuperTank Pro

Capacity: 26,800mAh

26,800mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C USB PD Support: Yes

Yes Maximum Power Output: 100W

100W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 565 grams

: 565 grams Price : $169.99

: $169.99 Warranty: 2 years

If you want a massive power bank that is just shy of the permissible capacity in an airplane, consider the Zendrue Supertank Pro. With a huge 26,800mAh capacity, it can top up four devices at the same time with a 138W output. Furthermore, you get plenty of safety features, including overcharge, short circuit, temperature protection, and more. The 100W USB-C PD output and OLED display make it one of the best power banks on this list.

Best Power Bank for Daily Commutes

A small yet efficient power bank is the one that you should carry on your daily commute. It should be tiny enough to fit inside your jeans pocket or backpack and fast enough to charge your phone and probably smartwatch. Power banks ranging from 5,000mAh to 10,000mAh work best here. Let’s take a look at all the available options:

1. Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Stand and 10000 mah Power Bank

Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-C

1 USB-C USB PD Support: Yes

Yes Maximum Power Output: 10W

10W Display : No

: No Weight : 288 grams

: 288 grams Price : $69.99

: $69.99 Warranty: 2 years

If you want a 3-in-1 power bank, look no further than the Satechi Duo. This portable power bank can also double up as a wireless charger and is compatible with all iPhones. Furthermore, it can also transform into a wireless charging stand at night to recharge your phone. The built-in stand lets you watch movies while charging your phone. The company claims to charge an iPhone more than twice and a Galaxy S22 twice. Moreover, it meets all FAA requirements, so you can safely carry it on a plane. The Satechi Duo comes with all the required safety features, and it has overnight charging support.

2. INIU Carry P51-E2 Power Bank 20000mAh

Capacity : 20,000mAh

: 20,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 22.5W

22.5W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 314 grams

: 314 grams Price : $34.99

: $34.99 Warranty: 3 year

The INIU Carry P51-E2 (long name aside) is one of the market’s tiniest power banks with a 20,000mAh capacity. Despite measuring just 1.94 inches, it has enough power to charge an iPhone 16 four times and a Galaxy S23 three times. The compact power bank can provide 22.5W of output and easily fits into your pockets, backpack, or travel bag. Moreover, there is one USB-A port and two USB-C ports for output. There is also a low-power mode to top up your accessories. You also get a built-in flashlight for emergencies.

3. Belkin BoostCharge Plus 10K Power Bank With Integrated Cables

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 18W

18W Display : No

: No Weight : 245 grams

: 245 grams Price : $49.99

: $49.99 Warranty: 2 year

The Belkin Boost Charge is one of the best power banks for daily commutes. With a capacity of 10,000mAh, it supports USB PD charging at 18W and bypass charging, so you can even charge your phone while your power bank is being charged. This compact power bank has built-in USB-C and a lightning cable for iPhone users.

4. TravelCard Plus

Capacity : 3000mAh

: 3000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-C,1 Lightning

1 USB-C,1 Lightning Maximum Power Output: 15W for USB-C/ 10W Lightning

15W for USB-C/ 10W Lightning Display : No

: No Weight : 85 grams

: 85 grams Price : $39

: $39 Warranty: 2 year

Have you always wanted a power bank with a similar size as your credit card? Consider the Travel Card Plus. While it isn’t exactly high in capacity, it is one of the smallest and lightest power banks available. Don’t let its tiny form factor fool you, as it packs a built-in USB-C cable and even a lightning one. While the charging speed isn’t the fastest at 15W, it’s small enough to fit inside your wallet and handy during an emergency.

5. SHARGE Flow Mini

Capacity : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh No of ports: 1 USB-C,1 Lightning, 1 Built-in USB C

1 USB-C,1 Lightning, 1 Built-in USB C Maximum Power Output: 12W

12W PD Support : PD 3.0

: PD 3.0 Display : No

: No Weight : 100 grams

: 100 grams Price : $18.99

: $18.99 Warranty: 1 year

Want something compact yet slightly bigger than the Travel Card Plus? The Sharge Mini might be the one for you. With a 5,000mAh capacity, it can charge your phone at least once (assuming it doesn’t have a massive Silicon Carbon battery). Its in-built connector means you don’t have to carry a cable, and it supports USB-C and lightning. The transparent design gives it a cool look, and it can even charge two devices simultaneously.

Best Power Bank for Intercity Travels

For an intercity commute, you need a power bank that can charge your phone or tablet during a long bus or train ride. Power banks ranging from 10,000mAh to 20,000mAh are ideal for such journeys. A good choice would be the one that offers a middle ground between portability and charging speeds. Here are some options that you should consider:

1. Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables)

Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh USB PD: Yes

Yes No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 165W

165W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 595 grams

: 595 grams Price : $109.99

: $109.99 Warranty: 2 years

Want a power bank that can top up your smartphone and your laptop? Meet this best power bank from Anker. With a massive 25,000mAh capacity and a max output of 165W, it has three USB-C ports and one USB-A to deliver 100W of maximum power each. Furthermore, the power bank has two built-in retractable cables, so you don’t need to deal with the hassle of carrying multiple cables. These cables can be designed to withstand more than 20,000 bends and retractions, apart from having the ability to double up as a carrying strap.

2. INIU Cougar P63-E1 Power Bank

Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh USB PD: Yes

Yes No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 100W

100W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 391 grams

: 391 grams Price : $66.99

: $66.99 Warranty: 3 years

The INIU Cougar P63-E1 is the smallest power bank in the market, with a 25,000mAh capacity. It uses a new “TinyCell” capacity, 38 percent smaller. The Hyperstack technology helps reduce the thickness to 15mm and has pass-through charging support. It has three output ports and three years of warranty for complete peace of mind.

3. SHARGE POUCH Power Bank

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh USB PD: PD 3.0

PD 3.0 No of ports: 1 USB-A, 2 USB-C

1 USB-A, 2 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 55W SUPERVOOC, 40W PD

55W SUPERVOOC, 40W PD Display : No

: No Weight : 700 grams

: 700 grams Price : $65.90

: $65.90 Warranty: 6 month

SHARGE has collaborated with smartphone brand OnePlus to manufacture its Pouch power bank. This slim portable power bank has 55W SUPERVOC and 40W PD charging capabilities. Furthermore, it has three charging ports and is compatible with many devices, including OnePlus. Once you reach your destination, you can also transform it into a charger to charge your phone. The 10,000mAh battery and braided USB-C cable give it a premium look. This 3-in-1 power bank is unique, making it the best power bank for intercity travel.

4. Zendure SuperMini X3

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh USB PD: PD 3.0

PD 3.0 No of ports: 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C

2 USB-A, 1 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 45W

45W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 200 grams

: 200 grams Price : $39.99

: $39.99 Warranty: 2 years

If you want a classy yet portable power bank, the Zendure SuperMini X3 might be the one for you. Its 45W charging capabilities and PD support can charge three devices simultaneously. There is also an LED display to check the charging percentage and modes. It is available in multiple colors and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

5. Goal New Sherpa 100 PD

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh USB PD: PD 3.0

PD 3.0 No of ports: 2 USB-A,1 USB-C

2 USB-A,1 USB-C Maximum Power Output: 100W/15W

100W/15W Display : Yes

: Yes Weight : 680 grams

: 680 grams Price : $199.95

: $199.95 Warranty: 2 years

The Goal New Sherpa 100 PD is the only industrial power ank you need, approved by airlines and consumers alike. With a max charging speed of 100W, its 25,600mAh battery is designed to outlast the duration of your lengthy travels. Not only do you get wired charging support, but there are also 15W wireless charging outputs and three ports. The Sherpa 100 PD has a color display and aluminum unibody construction for a rugged build.

Key Considerations for Choosing a Power Bank for Air Travel

Capacity: Carrying at least a 10,000mAh power bank can ensure you can phone at least twice, even during long flights. A higher-capacity power bank can even help you charge your laptop. Charging Speeds: Look for power banks with USB-PD charging support. Any power bank with 30W or faster output is recommended for topping up your laptop and phone. However, gaming laptops are an exception. You may charge them using some 100W power banks but results may vary. Portability: Any power bank you buy should be portable enough to carry in your pocket or at least compact enough to fit in your hand luggage. Compliance With Airline Regulations: Ensure that your power bank is within the permissible limits. FAA only allows power banks with a maximum capacity of 27,000mAh. Multiple Ports: It is ideal to purchase a power bank with various ports for charging your phone, earbuds, laptops, and more.

What Are Airline Regulations on Power Banks?

Aviation authorities like the FAA and the IATA (opens PDF file on IATA site) have capped the limit for power banks to 27,000mAh or 100Wh. To avoid confrontations during security checks, it’s best to avoid carrying a power bank below the permissible limit. While some airlines allow power banks up to 160Wh, you must apply for special approval, which isn’t usually given.

Airlines prohibit power banks above this permissible limit. They pose a safety hazard because they contain lithium-polymer batteries, which can lead to potential fires. Ensure that your power bank meets all safety regulations and is within the permissible limit. Otherwise, you might risk it being confiscated by security.

How to Calculate Watt-Hours (Wh)

Power banks are often advertised in milliampere-hours (mAh), but airlines enforce regulations using watt-hours (Wh). To convert mAh to Wh, use this formula:

Which Power Banks Have an International Warranty?

The following power banks from the list have international warranties, meaning their warranty is valid globally, not just in the country of purchase:

INIU B63 Power Bank 100W 25,000mAh : 3 years

: 3 years INIU Carry P51-E2 Power Bank 20000mAh : 3 years

: 3 years INIU Cougar P63-E1 Power Bank : 3 years

: 3 years Zendure SuperTank Pro : 2 years

: 2 years Zendure SuperMini X3 : 2 years

: 2 years Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Stand & 10000mAh Power Bank : 2 years

: 2 years TravelCard Plus : 2 years

: 2 years SHARGE Flow Mini : 1 year

: 1 year SHARGE POUCH Power Bank: 1 year

Interestingly, while most INIU power banks offer a 3-year warranty, SHARGE power banks have a shorter 1-year warranty, which is less common for international warranties in this list.

Tips for Flying With a Power Bank

If you are carrying a power bank on your flight, here are a few precautions that you should follow for a seamless flying experience:

Keep it in your hand baggage: For handy access, keep the power bank in a pouch or case in your hand baggage. Ensure it is fully charged: The charging outlets at many airports are occupied, and many have slower power output. So make sure to leave your home with a fully charged power bank. Check your Wh rating: Security personnel might ask you for your power bank’s Wh rating, so ensure it is easily visible. Carry a cable: If your power bank does not have an in-built cable, carry a USB cable that is PD charging compatible with your phone and laptop.

That’s it; these are all the best power banks you can carry in flight. Which power bank is your favorite and why? Do let us know in the comments section below.