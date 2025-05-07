Best Processor for Mobile Gaming (May 2025)

Smartphones have evolved, becoming more and more powerful over the years. Thanks to the advancement in technology, it is now possible to play AAA games on a smartphone. As games become graphically demanding, it’s only natural that you need a more powerful phone. So we have curated a list of the best processor for mobile gaming so you can make an informed decision.

Best Processor for Gaming on a Smartphone

1. Snapdragon 8 Elite – Most Powerful Gaming Processor

Process 3nm TSMC Cores 8 cores Clock Speed 4.32GHz Configuration 2x 4.32 GHz – Oryon (Phoenix L)

6x 3.53 GHz – Oryon (Phoenix M) L2 Cache 24 MB GPU Adreno 830 at 1100MHz RAM LPDDR5X (Up to 24GB) Storage UFS 4.0, UFS 4.1 AI Hexagon NPU

AnTuTu Score : 2.7 million

: 2.7 million Geekbench CPU: 2990/9114

2990/9114 Geekbench AI: 500 (CPU)/951 (GPU)

500 (CPU)/951 (GPU) 3D Mark Wildlife: 4533 (Lowest Loop)/6104 (Best Loop)

4533 (Lowest Loop)/6104 (Best Loop) CPU Throttling Test: 76 per cent

Popular Phones: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is crème de la crème of Android flagships. Based on a 3nm process, it uses the same Oryon cores found in the Snapdragon X Elite laptop processors. This processor has two prime cores and six performance cores. With a clock speed of 4.32GHz, it is the fastest mobile processor currently available. You get 24MB of L2 cache and an Adreno 830 GPU clocked at 1100 MHz.

So, whether you are planning to play Grid Legends at 60 FPS or PUBG at 120 FPS, this best mobile processor can do it all. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the most powerful processor, beating even the Dimensity 9400 Plus and the A18 Pro. What’s cooler is the fact that it brings improvements in AI, support for ray tracing, and efficiency gains. All of these perks make it the best processor for gaming out there.

Here’s how much FPS you can expect from a smartphone running Snapdragon 8 Elite:

Games FPS Genshin Impact 59 FPS Grid Legends 58.4 FPS PUBG 120 FPS COD Mobile 120 FPS COD Warzone 75 FPS Wuthering Waves 60 FPS Honkai Star Rail 60 FPS Fortnite 60 FPS

2. Apple A18 Pro – Best for Playing AAA Games

Process 3nm TSMC Cores 6 cores Clock Speed 4.04GHz Configuration 2 performance cores at 4 GHz

4 efficiency cores at 2.4GHz GPU Apple Bionic GPU at 1490 MHz RAM LPDDR5X Storage NVMe AI 16-core Neural Engine

AnTuTu Score : 1.8 million

: 1.8 million Geekbench CPU: 3158/7974

3158/7974 Geekbench AI: 4504/7746

4504/7746 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme: 3096 (Lowest Loop)/4574(Best Loop)

Popular Phones: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

If you are an iPhone user or someone who is deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, the A18 Pro is a great option. For many users, iPhone is the go-to choice for gaming, and the A18 Pro is good for AAA titles.

It can run console games. Like AC Mirage, Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and more. Not only that, the A18 Pro is one of the few chipsets that can run Genshin Impact at 120 FPS without any stress. Imagine doing that on an Android phone! If you want an iPhone or simply want to experience the joy of playing AAA games on your phone, the A18 Pro is the best gaming processor for you.

Here’s how the A18 Pro fares in graphics-intensive games:

Games FPS Genshin Impact 120 FPS Grid Legends 60 FPS PUBG 120 FPS COD Mobile 120 FPS COD Warzone 90 FPS Wuthering Waves 60 FPS

3. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus – Performance Underdog

Process 3nm TSMC Cores 8 cores Clock Speed 3.73GHz Configuration 3 Cortex X4 at 3.3GHz

4 Cortex A720 at 2.4GHz GPU Immortalis G925 MC12 RAM LPDDR5X Storage UFS 4.0, UFS 4.1 AI MediaTek NPU 890

AnTuTu Score : 2.6 million

: 2.6 million Geekbench CPU: 2927 (Single Core)/ 9000 (Multi Core)

2927 (Single Core)/ 9000 (Multi Core) Geekbench AI: 1970 (Single Precision) /

1970 (Single Precision) / 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme : 39.5 per cent

: 39.5 per cent CPU Throttling: 62 per cent

Popular Phones: Oppo Find X8s and Oppo Find X8s+

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus is one of the few underrated and powerful processors out there. It comes close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of performance and has great efficiency. Not only does it have faster CPU performance than the Dimensity 9400, but you also do all your AI tasks faster.

Moreover, the Immortalis G925 MC12 can handle even the most intensive games. To it all up, there’s ray tracing support, Super Resolution, and Frame Converter 2.0+. This recently unveiled chipset can compete toe to toe with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. But given that it’s a recent processor, availability is limited to a handful of phones.

Here’s how the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus fares in games:

Games FPS Genshin Impact 60 FPS Grid Legends 40 FPS PUBG/BGMI 90 FPS COD Mobile 60 FPS COD Warzone 60 FPS Wuthering Waves 60 FPS

4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – Best Gaming Processor From Last Year

Process 4nm TSMC Cores 8 cores Clock Speed 3.3 GHz Configuration 1 Cortex X4 at 3.3GHz

3 Cortex A720 at 3.1GHz

2 Cortex A720 at 2.96GHz

2 Cortex A520 at 2.27GHz GPU Adreno 750 RAM LPDDR5X Storage UFS 4.0, UFS 4.1 AI Hexagon

AnTuTu Score : 1.8 million

: 1.8 million Geekbench CPU: 2137/6360

2137/6360 Geekbench AI: 493 (Single Core)/ 15401 (Half Precision)

493 (Single Core)/ 15401 (Half Precision) 3D Mark Wildlife: 2743 (Lowest loop)/3649 (Highest Loop)

2743 (Lowest loop)/3649 (Highest Loop) CPU Throttling Test: 85 per cent

Popular Phones: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iQOO 12, OnePlus 13R

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is last year’s flagship processor, and it’s still a great choice for gaming. Whether you want to enjoy the latest AAA games or simply wish to play competitive multiplayer, it can handle it all. Despite lacking those fancy Oryon cores, its 1+3+4 configuration is capable of handling even the demanding games. There’s also the Snapdragon Elite gaming suite with support up to 240Hz. There’s also hardware-accelerated ray tracing with global illumination and Unreal Engine 5.2.

Games FPS Genshin Impact 50 FPS Grid Legends 60 FPS PUBG/BGMI 120 FPS COD Mobile 120 FPS COD Warzone 80 FPS Wuthering Waves 60 FPS

5. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Best Mid-Range Processor for Gaming

Process 4nm TSMC Cores 8 cores Clock Speed 3.2GHz Configuration 1 Cortex X4 at 3.3GHz

3 Cortex A720 at 3.1GHz

2 Cortex A720 at 2.96GHz

2 Cortex A520 at 2.27GHz GPU Adreno 750 RAM LPDDR5X Storage UFS 4.0, UFS 4.1 AI Hexagon

AnTuTu Score : 2 million

: 2 million Geekbench CPU: 2260 (Single Core)/7414 (Multi Core)

Popular Phones: Poco F7, Oppo K13 Pro, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

Last but not least is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is the latest processor from the company. Based on a 4nm node, it offers amazing performance in the mid-range segment. If you are looking to get the best bang for your buck, this flagship killer chip performs similarly to the 8 Gen 3.

It has the same configuration as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and, interestingly, delivers better performance than last year’s. It offers 31 percent faster CPU performance and has a more powerful Adreno 825 GPU. And just like the 8 Elite, you get features like ray tracing, global illumination, while consuming 39 percent less power. You can expect this best processor for gaming to debut in many affordable flagship killer phones.

Here’s how the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performs in popular games: