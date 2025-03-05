7 Best Puzzle Games to Install on Your Discord Server to Play With Your Friends

Recently, I got addicted to the WordSeek puzzle on Discord. It might be a basic word game, but playing with friends amped up the experience. That eventually led us to try a bunch of puzzle games. Of all the games we’ve been playing for months now, here are the best ones we keep coming back to.

1. WordSeek

Let’s start with the game that got me into puzzle games. This game provides a basic 6×6 letter grid where each player needs to find 4-letter words either top to bottom, left to right, or even diagonally. There can be one or more words in each WordSeek game, and the player who finds the most words wins. The game also offers hints for a price that you can take without letting your friends know.

2. Connect 4

Connect 4 is a classic game, and you can play it on Discord too. If you’re unaware, the objective of the game is simple: It’s a two-player game where both players pick a color and place their coins in a 7×7 grid. The player who can place 4 coins in a line either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally first wins the game. So, players have to arrange and connect 4 coins before their opponent. You can play with anyone on the server or play solo against the bot.

3. Hex Puzzle Adventure

This is a UI-based single-player puzzle game that you can play on Discord. There will be 19 hexagonal tiles, and you need to place a stack of colored chips on these tiles. The top chips in adjacent stacks of the same color will combine into one stack. You need to collect the provided target number of chips to complete the game. The game might sound complicated, but it’s a simple and relaxing puzzle game if you want to play solo.

4. Mines JD

Ever played the classic Minesweeper game on Windows? Well, this game brings that to Discord with a few changes and multiplayer capability. You can play with your friends or random people on Discord online. It’s a puzzle game where you click on squares to reveal numbers or mines. The numbers show how many mines are nearby. Use the numbers to guess where the mines are and mark them to avoid clicking on them, as they bring negative points. By the end of the game, the player with the most points wins.

5. Daily Sudoku Together

There are many Sudoku games on Discord, but this game bot takes it up a notch by making the classic Sudoku game multiplayer, allowing you to play with your friends. You can play in the text channel too, but the multiplayer aspect shines when you’re on a video call in the voice channel. You get a daily Sudoku puzzle, but you can also play random puzzles available on the bot if you want more.

6. Wordle

Wordle is the word-guessing game that went viral recently, thanks to The New York Times. You have to guess a word in a limited number of chances. While the official Wordle game is limited to guessing a 5-letter word in 6 tries, this game on Discord gives you the option to choose the word length and provides chances accordingly. After each guess, the letters are color-coded to show whether they are correct and if they are in the correct position. You can play this game solo, or you can set a word and challenge your friend to guess it.

For a better UI with less features, you can also try Guess the Word.

7. Echo Chess Daily

Though the title says chess, this is not the classic chess game. Instead, it’s a game where chess pieces “eat” other pieces. The goal is to move the pieces according to standard chess rules and capture other pieces, referred to as “eating.” When a piece eats another, it transforms into that piece. To win, you need to end the game with only one piece left. You can play solo or compete with friends. While it’s not traditional chess, it still feels like a chess puzzle, helping you brush up on your chess skills.

Puzzle Games on Your Discord Server

These are just a few of the puzzle games on Discord that we particularly liked. However, you can also check out other games like Spell Check, Bus Puzzle, Word Craft, Jewel Academy, and more that are quite good too. You can install all these games from the Discord App Directory. Also, all the games you install here can be started easily from the Activity tab, and there are UI buttons to play them seamlessly. You no longer need to remember commands like before to enjoy these games.