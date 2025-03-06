Best Samsung Phone by Price and Use Case (March 2025)

Samsung, the South Korean brand is known for offering a phone at each price point. Whether you are seeking a budget phone or a flagship phone, there’s something for everyone in this Galaxy. So if you want the Android phone that can rival Apple’s tightly integrated ecosystem or one that offers 7 years of update, investing your money into a Samsung device makes sense. Here is a list of the best Samsung phone that you can currently buy.

Best Samsung SmartPhone by Use Case and Price

Best Premium Flagship Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Starting at $1219)

The Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is the peak of innovation and offers everything under the sun. It is the top-tier premium smartphone that offers flagship experience. From the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite to a versatile 200-megapixel quad camera, it has everything you need in one phone. Then there’s the S-Pen to jot down your midnight thoughts and Samsung Dex so you can convert your phone to a workstation. With seven years of OS updates, this phone will probably last longer than your relationship. Oh, and there’s One UI 7 with its crazy animations that are currently available only on a handful of phones. It is the best Samsung phone money can buy you right now.

Reasons to Buy:

One UI 7-it’s the best Android skin available

Snapdragon 8 Elite for top-tier performance

7 years of OS updates

Amazing 200-megapixel cameras

S-Pen that isn’t available on any other phone

Magnetic wireless charging

Reasons to Skip:

Few changes compared to the S24 Ultra

No Silicon Carbon battery like other phones

Best Overall Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Starting at $999)

Want a good Samsung flagship without the fancy price tag of the Ultra? Meet the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. It has a smaller albeit great 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the same raw performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite underneath. There’s also the 7 years of OS updates, 45W wired charging, and Samsung Dex support. The 50-megapixel triple camera setup supports 4K at 30 FPS. One UI 7 is one of the smoothest software skins and you get the Galaxy AI found on the more expensive Ultra model. It has most things except for the S-Pen and the versatile camera system.

Reasons to Buy:

Great 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz

Same Snapdragon 8 Elite as S25 Ultra

Amazing cameras

Samsung Dex support

7 years of OS updates

Reasons to Skip:

No S-Pen

No periscope telephoto lens

Best Compact Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 (Starting at $799)

Want the best compact phone? The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the ideal small phone if you want a Samsung smartphone only. The 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is perfect for one handed usage and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the rest of the S25 lineup. Furthermore, you get a great triple camera setup including a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Overall, it’s a better compact phone than the iPhone 16e and will get longer software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Pros:

Same One UI experience

Compact form factor

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite

7 years of updates

Amazing Cameras

Premium glass back design

Samsung Galaxy S25 Cons:

Average battery backup

Slower 25W wired charging.

Best Phone for Productivity: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Starting at $1599)

If you want a phone for multitasking and productivity, consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It unfolds to offer a 7.6-inch canvas making it the best Samsung phone for productivity. From attending video calls to binge-watching your favorite shows, the bigger screen results in a more immersive experience. You can open multiple apps on each screen. For example, watch video on the left while taking notes and a video call on the right. And yes, just like the S25 series, you get 7 years of OS updates and Galaxy AI features. While the processor isn’t the latest, it’s still flagship and great for everyday tasks.

Reasons to buy:

Massive 7.6-inch inner screen

Perfect form factor for multitasking and productivity

Samsung Dex and S-Pen support

7 years of updates

Galaxy AI features

Reasons to skip:

Outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Average battery backup

No built-in S-Pen

Under display selfie camera takes terrible photos

Best Flip Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Starting at $1099)

You are looking for a folding phone but still light, easy to carry, and use. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The 3.4-inch cover screen is small but useful for tasks like changing your playlist, watching YouTube shorts, tracking orders, and using the calculator. But if you need a bigger screen, just unfold it to get a 6.7-inch regular screen for everything else. What’s cooler is the fact that you get a 21: 9 panel so you can enjoy watching TV shows and movies without those ugly black bars on the side. The rest of the package is pretty good too as you get 7 years of OS updates, a 4,000mAh battery, and Galaxy AI features. It is the best Samsung phone for portability.

Reasons to buy:

Cool 3.4-inch cover display

Large 6.7-inch inner screen

7 years of OS updates

Unique form factor

Decent 4,000mAh battery

Reasons to skip:

No telephoto lens

No Samsung Dex

Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Slow 25W charging

Best Mid-Range Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Starting at $649)

If you are looking for the best mid-range Samsung phone which is not too expensive but still ticks all the boxes, the Galaxy S24 FE is the one for you. It packs you all the essential features without compromising on performance or cameras. But don’t expect the bells and whistles of the true flagships. The Exynos 2400e is a downclocked version of the same processor found on the S24 Plus so you won’t be missing out on performance. Moreover, you get the screen size of the S24 Plus, a triple camera setup with a telephoto lens, and 7 years of OS updates. There’s also the IP68 rating, Samsung Dex support, and Galaxy AI features. It’s the last phone that you can buy in the S24 series since the rest of the phones are out of stock and have been replaced by newer models.

Reasons to buy:

Same experience as the S24

Long software support

An 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom

IP68 rating, Samsung Dex, and wireless charging support

Great display

Reasons to skip:

Heating issues during intensive tasks

Slow 25W wired charging

No LTPO for adjusting the refresh rate

Best Budget Phone: Samsung Galaxy A56 (Starting at $499)

Want the best Samsung phone under $500 that offer an all-rounder experience? Checkout the Samsung Galaxy A56. You get the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as the more expensive Galaxy S24 FE. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and is one of the few phones apart from the S25 series to ship with One UI 7. Samsung promises six years of OS updates and an IP67 rating for durability. Moreover, you get a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and cool AI features.

Reasons to buy:

One UI 7 out of the box

6 years of OS updates

Fantastic 6.7-inch AMOLED display

5,000mAh battery

IP67 rating

45W charging

Reasons to skip:

Average performance

No wireless charging

No telephoto lens

Best Design Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Price TBA)

If you need a slim and lightweight phone that does not compromise on specifications then you should wait for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Also, a good choice if you want the latest – something stands out in the crowd. It is the thinnest phone from the company measuring at just 5.84mm thick and weighing 164 grams. Sharing specifications with the more expensive S25 Ultra, it will use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12GB RAM. Despite the “Edge” branding, it has a flat 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the same 200-megapixel primary from the S25 Ultra. However, it misses out on the telephoto lens and has a 12-megapixel ultrawide instead of a 50-megapixel one. The rest of the features are likely to be the same including 7 years of OS updates, Galaxy AI, IP68 rating, and wireless charging. If design is your top priority, this best Samsung phone is worth all the wait.

Reasons to buy:

Surprisingly thin at just 5.84mm

Weight at 164 grams

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

200-megapixel primary camera

Reasons to skip:

No telephoto lens

Average battery backup

Downgraded ultrawide angle lens

Summary: Which Samsung Phone Is the Best for Me?