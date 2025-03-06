Best Samsung Phone by Price and Use Case (March 2025)

Samsung, the South Korean brand is known for offering a phone at each price point. Whether you are seeking a budget phone or a flagship phone, there’s something for everyone in this Galaxy. So if you want the Android phone that can rival Apple’s tightly integrated ecosystem or one that offers 7 years of update, investing your money into a Samsung device makes sense. Here is a list of the best Samsung phone that you can currently buy.
Table of Contents
Best Samsung SmartPhone by Use Case and Price
Best Premium Flagship Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Starting at $1219)
The Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is the peak of innovation and offers everything under the sun. It is the top-tier premium smartphone that offers flagship experience. From the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite to a versatile 200-megapixel quad camera, it has everything you need in one phone. Then there’s the S-Pen to jot down your midnight thoughts and Samsung Dex so you can convert your phone to a workstation. With seven years of OS updates, this phone will probably last longer than your relationship. Oh, and there’s One UI 7 with its crazy animations that are currently available only on a handful of phones. It is the best Samsung phone money can buy you right now.
Reasons to Buy:
- One UI 7-it’s the best Android skin available
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for top-tier performance
- 7 years of OS updates
- Amazing 200-megapixel cameras
- S-Pen that isn’t available on any other phone
- Magnetic wireless charging
Reasons to Skip:
- Few changes compared to the S24 Ultra
- No Silicon Carbon battery like other phones
Best Overall Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Starting at $999)
Want a good Samsung flagship without the fancy price tag of the Ultra? Meet the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. It has a smaller albeit great 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the same raw performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite underneath. There’s also the 7 years of OS updates, 45W wired charging, and Samsung Dex support. The 50-megapixel triple camera setup supports 4K at 30 FPS. One UI 7 is one of the smoothest software skins and you get the Galaxy AI found on the more expensive Ultra model. It has most things except for the S-Pen and the versatile camera system.
Reasons to Buy:
- Great 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz
- Same Snapdragon 8 Elite as S25 Ultra
- Amazing cameras
- Samsung Dex support
- 7 years of OS updates
Reasons to Skip:
- No S-Pen
- No periscope telephoto lens
Also Read:
- Samsung Planning to Skip One UI 7.1 Update in Favor of One UI 8
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Is Coming Soon: Expected Launch Date Revealed
Best Compact Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 (Starting at $799)
Want the best compact phone? The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the ideal small phone if you want a Samsung smartphone only. The 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is perfect for one handed usage and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the rest of the S25 lineup. Furthermore, you get a great triple camera setup including a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Overall, it’s a better compact phone than the iPhone 16e and will get longer software updates.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Pros:
- Same One UI experience
- Compact form factor
- Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 7 years of updates
- Amazing Cameras
- Premium glass back design
Samsung Galaxy S25 Cons:
- Average battery backup
- Slower 25W wired charging.
Best Phone for Productivity: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Starting at $1599)
If you want a phone for multitasking and productivity, consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It unfolds to offer a 7.6-inch canvas making it the best Samsung phone for productivity. From attending video calls to binge-watching your favorite shows, the bigger screen results in a more immersive experience. You can open multiple apps on each screen. For example, watch video on the left while taking notes and a video call on the right. And yes, just like the S25 series, you get 7 years of OS updates and Galaxy AI features. While the processor isn’t the latest, it’s still flagship and great for everyday tasks.
Reasons to buy:
- Massive 7.6-inch inner screen
- Perfect form factor for multitasking and productivity
- Samsung Dex and S-Pen support
- 7 years of updates
- Galaxy AI features
Reasons to skip:
- Outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Average battery backup
- No built-in S-Pen
- Under display selfie camera takes terrible photos
Best Flip Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Starting at $1099)
You are looking for a folding phone but still light, easy to carry, and use. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The 3.4-inch cover screen is small but useful for tasks like changing your playlist, watching YouTube shorts, tracking orders, and using the calculator. But if you need a bigger screen, just unfold it to get a 6.7-inch regular screen for everything else. What’s cooler is the fact that you get a 21: 9 panel so you can enjoy watching TV shows and movies without those ugly black bars on the side. The rest of the package is pretty good too as you get 7 years of OS updates, a 4,000mAh battery, and Galaxy AI features. It is the best Samsung phone for portability.
Reasons to buy:
- Cool 3.4-inch cover display
- Large 6.7-inch inner screen
- 7 years of OS updates
- Unique form factor
- Decent 4,000mAh battery
Reasons to skip:
- No telephoto lens
- No Samsung Dex
- Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- Slow 25W charging
Also Read:
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Is Disappearing From US, Buy Now if You Want One
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Breaks Cover in New Renders, Surprisingly Thin Design
Best Mid-Range Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Starting at $649)
If you are looking for the best mid-range Samsung phone which is not too expensive but still ticks all the boxes, the Galaxy S24 FE is the one for you. It packs you all the essential features without compromising on performance or cameras. But don’t expect the bells and whistles of the true flagships. The Exynos 2400e is a downclocked version of the same processor found on the S24 Plus so you won’t be missing out on performance. Moreover, you get the screen size of the S24 Plus, a triple camera setup with a telephoto lens, and 7 years of OS updates. There’s also the IP68 rating, Samsung Dex support, and Galaxy AI features. It’s the last phone that you can buy in the S24 series since the rest of the phones are out of stock and have been replaced by newer models.
Reasons to buy:
- Same experience as the S24
- Long software support
- An 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom
- IP68 rating, Samsung Dex, and wireless charging support
- Great display
Reasons to skip:
- Heating issues during intensive tasks
- Slow 25W wired charging
- No LTPO for adjusting the refresh rate
Best Budget Phone: Samsung Galaxy A56 (Starting at $499)
Want the best Samsung phone under $500 that offer an all-rounder experience? Checkout the Samsung Galaxy A56. You get the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as the more expensive Galaxy S24 FE. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and is one of the few phones apart from the S25 series to ship with One UI 7. Samsung promises six years of OS updates and an IP67 rating for durability. Moreover, you get a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and cool AI features.
Reasons to buy:
- One UI 7 out of the box
- 6 years of OS updates
- Fantastic 6.7-inch AMOLED display
- 5,000mAh battery
- IP67 rating
- 45W charging
Reasons to skip:
- Average performance
- No wireless charging
- No telephoto lens
Best Design Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Price TBA)
If you need a slim and lightweight phone that does not compromise on specifications then you should wait for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Also, a good choice if you want the latest – something stands out in the crowd. It is the thinnest phone from the company measuring at just 5.84mm thick and weighing 164 grams. Sharing specifications with the more expensive S25 Ultra, it will use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12GB RAM. Despite the “Edge” branding, it has a flat 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the same 200-megapixel primary from the S25 Ultra. However, it misses out on the telephoto lens and has a 12-megapixel ultrawide instead of a 50-megapixel one. The rest of the features are likely to be the same including 7 years of OS updates, Galaxy AI, IP68 rating, and wireless charging. If design is your top priority, this best Samsung phone is worth all the wait.
Reasons to buy:
- Surprisingly thin at just 5.84mm
- Weight at 164 grams
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- 200-megapixel primary camera
Reasons to skip:
- No telephoto lens
- Average battery backup
- Downgraded ultrawide angle lens
Summary: Which Samsung Phone Is the Best for Me?
|Use Case
|Phone Model
|Explanation
|Best Flagship Phone
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|For users seeking the peak of Samsung innovation with top-tier performance, a versatile camera system, S-Pen, Samsung Dex, and extended software updates. It’s for those who want everything in one phone and are willing to pay a premium.
|Best Overall Phone
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|For users who desire a high-end Samsung flagship experience without the Ultra’s price tag. It offers flagship performance, a great display, excellent cameras, Samsung Dex, and long-term software support, making it a well-rounded choice for most users.
|Best Compact Phone
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|Ideal for users who prefer a smaller, pocket-friendly phone that’s easy to use with one hand. Despite its size, it still delivers powerful performance, great cameras, and long software updates, making it a top compact phone choice.
|Best Phone For Productivity
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
|Designed for multitasking and productivity, this foldable phone offers a large 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, enhancing video calls, media consumption, and app usage. It supports Samsung Dex and S-Pen, and provides long-term software updates, catering to users who need a phone that can double as a tablet for work and play.
|Best Flip Phone
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|For users who prioritize portability and a unique, pocketable design. This phone folds in half, featuring a useful cover screen for quick tasks and a larger inner screen for regular use. It balances style with functionality, offering decent battery life and long software support in a compact form factor.
|Best Mid-Range Phone
|Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
|This is for users seeking a balanced Samsung phone that offers essential flagship features without the high cost. It provides a similar experience to higher-end models with good performance, a versatile camera system, Samsung Dex, and extended software support, making it an excellent value mid-range option.
|Best Budget Phone
|Samsung Galaxy A56
|Tailored for users looking for an affordable Samsung phone under $500 that provides an all-around good experience. It features a large AMOLED display, good battery life, fast charging, and the latest One UI, making it a great budget-friendly choice with essential features.
|Best Design Phone
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
|For users who prioritize aesthetics and a slim, lightweight design without sacrificing high-end specifications. This upcoming model is expected to be remarkably thin and light, offering flagship-level performance and a great primary camera for users who value design above all else.