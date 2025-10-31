7 Best Slasher Movies to Watch This Halloween

Summary:

Slasher movies are perfect for a Halloween night.

We have curated a list of the best slasher movies, from cult classics to movies you might not have heard of before.

We have listed Letterboxd, IMDb, and Rotten Tomatoes ratings for all the films to help you better understand them.

Slasher movies are the cornerstone of the horror genre. Ever since Halloween’s release in 1978, the genre has exploded into popularity, with movies like Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street reinventing the subgenre even further. However, speaking of Halloween, if you’re looking to watch a fun slasher movie this Halloween, we have curated the perfect list for you. From 70s classics to modern hits, here are the best slasher movies to watch during the Halloween season.

1. Scream (1996)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78% (Tomatometer) and 80% (Popcornmeter)

78% (Tomatometer) and 80% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

4.0/5 Runtime: 1h 51m

1h 51m Director: Wes Craven

Ghostface with a bloodied knife in Scream | Credit: IMDb

As I’ve said in my ranking of Scream movies, you cannot talk about horror or slasher movies without mentioning the cult classic that is Scream. This movie takes every trope of a slasher movie and kicks it up a notch. The movie is also insanely meta, with characters mentioning movies like Carrie right before their death. If you’re a cinephile or just love a good slasher movie, you’ve probably watched this one, but take this as a sign you’ve got to give it another watch. Interestingly enough, Scream 7 might be bringing back a familiar face.

2. Black Christmas (1974)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71% (Tomatometer) and 76% (Popcornmeter)

71% (Tomatometer) and 76% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

3.8/5 Runtime: 1h 38m

1h 38m Director: Bob Clark

Lynne Griffin in Black Christmas (1974) | Credit: IMDb

The definition of a slasher movie can often get very thin, with some even calling movies like Us or Jaws a slasher. This makes it a bit hard to pinpoint which was the very first slasher flick. However, most people consider Black Christmas to be the first slasher movie, which was released years before Halloween.

The movie has an impeccable score that keeps you on the edge of your seat, even in simple scenes where characters are just attending a phone call. That said, while slasher movies aren’t inherently scary, Black Christmas will definitely make you feel creepy, and the ending is probably one of the darkest endings in a slasher movie.

3. Terrifier 3 (2024)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78% (Tomatometer) and 85% (Popcornmeter)

78% (Tomatometer) and 85% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 2.8/5

2.8/5 Runtime: 2h 8m

2h 8m Director: Damien Leone

Arty the Clown drenched in blood in Terrifier 3 | Credit: IMDb

Now that we’re done with some old classics, let’s move on to a modern one. You probably would’ve heard about the Terrifier movies if you’re even vaguely familiar with the slasher genre. Let me go ahead and tell you that Terrifier 3 is the best out of them all. Art the Clown will haunt your nightmares for days to come. He’s disgusting, creepy, and if you have a dark sense of humor, even funny.

Every scene he’s in just happens to be drenched in blood, be it him hacking his victims with a chainsaw or a cleaver. That said, the movie is stunning to look at. If you’ve watched old slasher movies, you would’ve noticed that the new movies have lost that old grainy and gritty look. Terrifier 3 brings that aesthetic back beautifully, and it’s a joy to look at.

4. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86% (Tomatometer) and 69% (Popcornmeter)

86% (Tomatometer) and 69% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.3/5

3.3/5 Runtime: 1h 35m

1h 35m Director: Halina Reijn

Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) | Credit: IMDb

Well, you may make the argument that Bodies Bodies Bodies is not exactly a slasher, but I would argue that up until the very end, the movie plays with almost all the slasher tropes (except one… which, ironically, happens to be the twist). The ending of the movie is something you genuinely do not see coming, which, in my opinion, is the greatest plot twist in a slasher film.

Produced by A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of those films that will be looked back on in 10-20 years from now and considered a classic. The movie is a joyride from start to finish with extremely unlikeable characters, which makes it really fun to watch them die. And, of course, it’s visually stunning (because, well, it’s A24).

5. You’re Next (2013)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79% (Tomatometer) and 60% (Popcornmeter)

79% (Tomatometer) and 60% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.3/5

3.3/5 Runtime: 1h 35m

1h 35m Director: Adam Wingard

Wendy Glenn and Nicholas Tucci in You’re Next (2011) | Credit: IMDb

Ever thought about what a Home Alone movie as a slasher movie would look like? Adam Wingard’s You’re Next is just that. Wingard is the director of Godzilla and Kong’s Monsterverse movies and has even directed the VHS movies, along with the live-action remake of Death Note. The man surely has a diverse portfolio.

You’re Next takes an emotion that we all have while watching slasher flicks and doubles down on it. “Why doesn’t she/he fight back?” is what all of us have said countless times. This movie takes that concept and gives us one of the best protagonists you will see in a slasher film. She acts smartly and does stuff YOU would do. Everything about this movie is perfect; while it is a hit in horror circles, not many people outside seem to have watched it.

6. Ready or Not (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89% (Tomatometer) and 78% (Popcornmeter)

89% (Tomatometer) and 78% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Runtime: 1h 35m

1h 35m Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not (2019) | Credit: IMDb

The perfect movie to follow up You’re Next is Ready or Not because this one also features a badass protagonist. You might think how this would work in favor of the movie since it makes it boring not to see people die. But Ready or Not is not your run-of-the-mill horror slasher flick.

Think of it as a combination of Crazy Rich Asians and Squid Game. The plot of the movie follows a bride who must take part in a game where her in-laws hunt her in a game of hide-and-seek. This plot is just the bare minimum; the well-written characters, gore, and cinematography just add on to it. That said, the movie is also directed by the director duo behind Scream 5 and Scream 6.

7. Child’s Play (1988)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64% (Tomatometer) and 65% (Popcornmeter)

64% (Tomatometer) and 65% (Popcornmeter) Letterboxd Rating: 3.3/5

3.3/5 Runtime: 1h 27

1h 27 Director: Tom Holland

Chucky in Child’s Play (1988) | Credit: IMDb

A lot of people know about Chucky, but not many people have watched his movies. Child’s Play is not a perfect movie, but it is a lot of fun. It’s gritty and even scary at times. However, if you’ve watched enough horror movies and have a palate for it, Child’s Play also happens to be really hilarious from start to finish.

It gives us quite a unique take on the slasher genre, making a toy a killer. While studios are still making sequels to it, till today, no sequel will live up to the 1988 original. You would wonder how people are managing to die at the hands of a doll (which is probably why the sequels don’t work), but Child’s Play pulls it off, and it might be genuinely creepy too if you’re not a fan of horror.