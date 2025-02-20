5 Best Smartphones Under ₹30,000 in India (And Phones to Avoid)

Remember when a good phone was, like, under ₹15,000? Yeah, good times. Now, thanks to inflation and a million options, most people are looking in the ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 range. That’s where the magic happens – premium features without the flagship price tag. If you’re shopping for a new phone under ₹30,000 today, we’ve got you covered. We’ve tested dozens of devices, and here are our top recommendations.

1. Poco X7 Pro – Best Gaming Phone

The Poco X7 Pro, powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, the latest LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, easily earns its place among the best gaming smartphones under ₹30,000. Combine that with a massive 6,550mAh silicon carbon battery that lasts a full day, and it’s hard to find such a combination in this segment.

The phone scores around 1.6 million in the AnTuTu benchmark, the highest among phones in this price range. It’s available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, both paired with 256GB of storage—yes, even the base model gets 256GB.

Poco X7 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1.5K Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other interesting bits include a 480Hz touch sampling rate (for better screen responsiveness), 1920Hz PWM dimming (which minimizes screen flicker and reduces eye strain), and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The phone also boasts an IP69 rating, a rare thing in this price bracket. Add to that super-fast 90W charging, which can take the battery from 0 to 100% in just about 45 minutes.

Overall, Xiaomi has loaded the phone with impressive hardware. However, there are some weak points. It has a few preinstalled apps, uses a virtual proximity sensor (rather than a physical one), and the cameras are just good for the price.

Tip: If you need higher frame rates for gaming, consider the Poco F6. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and supports BGMI at 90fps and COD Mobile at 120fps, whereas the X7 Pro runs BGMI at 60fps and COD Mobile at 90fps.

Pros:

Powerful performance for gaming and multitasking

Stunning 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Long-lasting battery life with 90W charging

Dual stereo speakers and IP69 rating

Widevine L1 + HDR support on Netflix

Generous 256GB storage in both variants

Cons:

Plastic build

Software experience can vary

It has several pre-installed third-party apps (bloatware)

Virtual proximity sensor

Software Updates: Ships with Android 15, with 3 years of major Android updates (up to Android 18) and 4 years of security updates guaranteed.

Price: ₹27,999 for 8/256GB, ₹29,999 for 12/256GB

2. Moto Edge 50 Pro – Software Bliss

Motorola has been making waves in the ₹20-30K segments lately. In fact, it’s one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, with an impressive 82% year-on-year increase in shipments. Phones like the Moto Edge 50 Pro are a big reason why.

The main reason you’d want the Edge 50 Pro? Its software. The phone runs Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 15. It’s clean, close to stock Android, and has no bloatware or ads (except for Facebook, which you can uninstall). Plus, it has a bunch of handy features like Moto Actions, Ready For, and more.

The Edge 50 Pro packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and 8GB or 12GB RAM options. It’s not a gaming phone, but it offers balanced performance with lightweight software for everyday use.

You get a 6.7-inch, 144Hz curved pOLED display with Widevine L1 support for high-quality streaming. It’s also the only phone in this segment to offer flagship features like wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. An IP68 rating is a bonus.

The cameras are pretty good too. There’s a 50MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. It captures good quality photos suitable for social media in most lighting conditions. However, the camera can be a bit laggy at times, even with the decent hardware.

The battery is only 4,500mAh, so don’t expect it to last a full day, but that’s compensated for by the super-fast 125W charging. And yes, the PD charger is included in the box, which you can also use to charge other devices like your laptop.

Pros:

Clean and bloatware-free software experience with Hello UI

Smooth performance for everyday tasks with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Beautiful 6.7-inch 144Hz curved pOLED display with Widevine L1

Flagship features like wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and IP68 rating

Decent camera system with versatile lenses

Cons:

Not ideal for demanding gaming

Camera app can experience occasional lag

Average battery life with 4,500mAh capacity

Inconsistent after-sales service

Software Updates: Launched with Android 14, currently running Android 15, with 3 years of Android updates (up to Android 17) and 4 years of security updates promised.

Price: ₹27,999 for 8/256GB, ₹29,999 for 12/256GB

3. OnePlus Nord 4 – Best Overall Phone

The OnePlus Nord 4 is the best all-rounder on this list. Why? It has a great combination of smooth software, strong performance, good brand value, and solid battery life. Plus, OnePlus generally has decent after-sales support, which is a bonus if you’re getting a phone for your parents or older relatives.

The Nord 4 packs the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor with 8GB or 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and either 128GB (UFS 3.1) or 256GB (UFS 4.0) storage. While it doesn’t outperform the Poco X7 Pro in raw power, it still achieves a respectable AnTuTu score of 1.1 million.

You’ll interact with this phone through a large 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side, it runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which is packed with smooth animations and AI features. There’s a sizable 5,500mAh battery, and OnePlus includes a 100W SuperVOOC charger in the box to fully charge the phone in under half an hour.

The camera system is a weaker area, as with many budget OnePlus phones. It has a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. The cameras are decent in daylight but struggle in low light. Portrait mode is inconsistent, and the front camera is average and doesn’t support 4K video recording.

Pros:

Well-rounded package with a balance of performance, software, battery life, and brand value

Feature-rich OxygenOS 15 with smooth and fluid experience

Long-lasting battery with fast charging, 5,500mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging

Good after-sales support

Cons:

Camera performance is average

Software Updates: Launched with Android 14, currently on Android 15. It will receive four Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Price: ₹29,999 for 8/256GB, ₹32,999 for 12/256GB

4. Realme 14 Pro Plus – Value Pick

Realme has lately been on a spree to launch as many as phones they can. Honestly, I’ve forgotten the count but there are some phones which stand out from the crowd. Realme 14 Pro+ being one of them for its immersive quad-curved display and powerful camera system.

You’d first notice the phone’s massive 6.83-inch Super AMOLED display which curves on all four sides, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 13 and Vivo V50. Plus, the back panel features a temperature-sensitive color-changing design.

Powering the device is Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor which is just a notch below the 7 Gen 3, in line with Qualcomm’s naming scheme for toned down versions of the same processor. The base model itself costs ₹29,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

There’s a 50MP main + 50MP 3x periscope telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide setup on the rear. The main lens captures ample detail, and even the telephoto images are sharp and detailed. The ultrawide, however, is very basic and does not capture as much detail, nor as good color exposure or HDR, as the main shooter. Oh, and yes, it has three separate flashlights on the rear. Selfies are managed by a 32MP front camera with autofocus, which helps avoid blurry shots.

All of this is fueled by a respectable 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. However, the battery efficiency is not so great, and the speakers don’t sound as good as other devices on the list.

Pros:

Quad-curved 6.83-inch Super AMOLED display, similar to higher-end models.

Main and periscope cameras capture ample detail and sharp telephoto images.

Temperature-sensitive design adds a unique touch.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 offers good performance.

80W SuperVOOC charging is an added advantage.

Cons:

Very basic ultra-wide camera

Speaker quality is not as good as other phones in the category

Realme UI is overwhelming and packs bloatware

Software Updates: Launched with Android 15, it will get 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patch updates.

Price: ₹29,999 for 8/128GB, ₹31,999 for 8/256GB, ₹34,999 for 12/256GB

5. Vivo V50 – Best Camera Phone

For just a little over ₹30,000, the newly launched Vivo V50 offers the best cameras in its segment. Vivo has always been known for its cameras, and I’m personally a fan of their X-series. The V-series bridges the gap between Vivo’s affordable line and the flagship X-series, meaning it understandably inherits some features from the more expensive models.

The Vivo V50 comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor on the back. For selfies, you get a 50MP front camera. The main camera uses Zeiss optics. The large ring on the back acts as a flashlight with a customizable color tone, similar to the previous Vivo V40.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model we’re discussing here. Vivo has added a vapor chamber cooling system to prevent the phone from overheating.

Games and movies can be enjoyed on the large 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of global peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. This is complemented by dual stereo speakers, like the older model. A 6,000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging powers the device.

Other features include an IP68 + IP69 rating, Diamond Shield glass protection (built in collaboration with Schott, makers of Schott Sensation glass protection), and Funtouch OS 15 on top of Android 15.

Pros:

Best-in-class cameras with Zeiss technology

Customizable color-tone flash ring on the back for photo lighting

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 offers stable performance

IP68 + IP69 rating for peace of mind

90W FlashCharge for quick battery top-ups

Cons:

No telephoto camera

FuntouchOS can be overwhelming for some people

Software Updates: Launched with Android 15 and has been promised for 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Price: ₹34,999 for 8GB/128GB, ₹36,999 for 12GB/256GB, and ₹40,999 for 12GB/512GB (the base model is currently available for around ₹33,000 with card discounts).

Phones You May Want to Avoid

The once hot-selling Google Pixel 7a, now available for about ₹30,000 on Flipkart, should be avoided. The Tensor G2 processor heats up considerably and throttles easily, especially in Indian summers. Additionally, the after-sales service is inconsistent. It only has a 90Hz display (with noticeable bezels), abysmal battery life, and no telephoto lens.

Another phone to avoid in this segment is the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. While it might seem decent, it has proximity sensor issues, the camera app lags, and software updates are slow (particularly considering it launched with Android 14 and has yet to receive Android 15).

Beyond these specific examples, avoid phones with low RAM (get at least 8GB; avoid 6GB), outdated processors, and poor software support. Look for AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Choosing newer phones with newer software also means you’ll likely get a fair share of AI features, which many older phones, even at a discount, won’t offer. So, choose wisely.

Upcoming Options You May Want to Wait For

Nothing is set to launch its Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro smartphones on March 4th. Expect Nothing’s signature Glyph Interface design, good displays, a triple camera setup, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and Nothing’s clean and feature-rich Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to be priced under ₹25,000, while the (3a) Pro is expected to be priced under ₹30,000. If you can’t wait, the other phones mentioned on this list are good options. However, remember that phones cater to different needs and priorities. Even if you prefer a phone not listed here, that’s perfectly fine. Go ahead with your purchase!

