10 Best Studio Pierrot Anime That You Must Watch

Studio Pierrot has breathed life into some of the greatest and most iconic manga and anime of all time. With its extensive roster of shonen series and emotional storylines, Pierrot has become a studio known to produce anime that leaves a lasting mark on fans. Whether you’re into epic battles, supernatural drama, or slice-of-life moments, this studio has a little bit of everything. Take a look at these ten of their greatest anime that you absolutely should check out.

10. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul quickly became a modern classic, with its dark style, tragic characters, and heart-wrenching storyline. It is the story of Ken Kaneki, an introverted college student who is transformed into a half-ghoul by a life-altering accident.

As he struggles between his humanity and his ghoul instincts, the anime explores identity, isolation, and survival in a cruel world. Though later seasons received mixed reactions, the first stands particularly well for its gripping direction and spine-chilling soundtrack.

Kaneki Ken in Tokyo Ghoul | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot got the creepy atmosphere right, displaying Kaneki’s psychological breakdown in darkness. It’s a must-watch for fans of psychological horror and urban fantasy.

9. Black Clover

On the surface, Black Clover might seem like a typical underdog shonen, but it gets something much more rewarding. The anime is about Asta, a child born without magic in a world where magic runs everything. And yet, he’s set on becoming the Wizard King.

The Black Bulls squad in Black Clover | Credits: Studio Pierrot

What makes Black Clover stand out is its relentless pace, steady character development, and unexpectedly solid world-building. Studio Pierrot managed such a dense weekly broadcast schedule, particularly excelling in the latter arcs where the animation truly improved. If you like stories where the sheer will of the main character gets things done for those around him, this is for you.

8. Hikaru no Go

Not every great anime requires action-fueled combat, and Hikaru no Go demonstrates that readily enough. Hikaru, a middle school student, becomes involved with an old Go board haunted by the spirit of a master player. At first, Hikaru is uninterested, but slowly he becomes drawn into the world of high-level Go competition.

Hikaru Shindo in Hikaru no Go | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot took a board game and turned it into a powerful and emotionally charged story with deliberate pacing and good character development. The escalating rivalry between Hikaru and Akira is handled with delicacy and tension, which keeps you invested from start to finish. It’s beautifully crafted coming-of-age anime that deserves so much more affection than it gets.

7. Kingdom

Kingdom is a hidden gem of a historical anime series, with Xin, a war orphan who aspires to become China’s greatest general. Transcending the actual Warring States period events, the anime blends bloody warfare, politics, and long-term character development.

Shin in Kingdom | Credits: Studio Pierrot

While early seasons were criticized for cheesy CGI, Studio Pierrot was still able to create a strong storyline that had fans engaged. Later seasons greatly enhanced the animation and combat scenes, and the anime’s already high-quality storytelling became even more engaging. If you like epic wars, strategy, and war drama, Kingdom is a hidden gem that is worth your time.

6. Osomatsu-san

Osomatsu-san is utter chaos, and that’s what makes it fun. A modern reboot of the 1960s Osomatsu-kun, it reimagines the six Matsuno brothers as jobless, slacker adults who find themselves in weird situations all the time. It is irreverent, self-aware, and sometimes just flat-out insane.

The Matsuno brothers in Osomatsu-san | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot went all out with the comedy, frequently breaking the fourth wall, parodying anime conventions, and even changing the style of animation mid-episode. The humor won’t appeal to everyone, but when it works, it’s hilarious. This anime shows that Pierrot can be creative in different ways, offering a refreshing change from their serious shonen.

5. Akudama Drive

Set in a cyberpunk dystopia where criminals called “Akudama” take on high-stakes missions, Akudama Drive is chaotic in the best way. Although at first glance it might seem like style over substance, the story is more complicated as it progresses.

Swindler in Akudama Drive | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot and Pierrot+ animated this anime, which is one of their most visually ambitious and well-designed originals in years. It’s only 12 episodes, but it’s a ride you won’t soon forget and is an impactful watch that hits harder than expected.

4. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho paved the way before modern shonen anime standardized the genre. It follows the story of a delinquent high school student, Yusuke Urameshi, who dies under unexpected circumstances while saving a child and is given a second chance as a Spirit Detective.

Yusuke Urameshi in Yu Yu Hakusho | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot balanced the dark action scenes with dramatic emotional scenes to perfection, giving us an anime that is still popular today. Yu Yu Hakusho is a timeless classic that remains a benchmark for shonen anime even years after its initial run.

3. Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

Great Teacher Onizuka is as rowdy as it is sentimental. Eikichi Onizuka, a former bikie gang member turned schoolteacher, conflicts with a delinquent class of misfits through unorthodox methods. It’s hilarious and over-the-top but also surprisingly emotional.

Eikichi Onizuka in Great Teacher Onizuka | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot did a great job blending comedy with serious themes like bullying, trauma, and self-improvement. Onizuka is unorthodox, yet he cares for his students deeply and assists them in ways no one else can. The balance of chaos with compassion makes this one of Pierrot’s finest works, making it a timeless story that’s still relevant today.

2. Bleach Franchise

Bleach is one of the “Big Three” anime for a reason. The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper and finds himself drawn into battles with deadly spirits and complex soul society politics.

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach | Credits: Studio Pierrot

Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation brought Tite Kubo’s universe to life, particularly through arcs such as Soul Society and Hueco Mundo. While the anime suffered from pacing problems because of filler, it always repaid emotionally as well as through great fight sequences. With the Thousand-Year Blood War arc now getting a glorious continuation, there is no better moment to revisit or join this anime.

Unlike the first run, which suffered from the occasional drop in animation, Studio Pierrot pulled out all the stops this time with almost-movie-quality animation. Each battle is intense, the pacing is much tighter, and the emotional investment is higher than ever. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this anime is worth your time.

1. Naruto Franchise

Naruto is one of the greatest anime of all time, and Studio Pierrot was responsible for bringing its legend to life. The journey of Naruto Uzumaki from an outcast to the Hero of the Hidden Leaf is still one of the greatest stories in anime history.

Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto | Credits: Studio Pierrot

From the Chunin Exams to the Pain Invasion and the Fourth Great Ninja War climax, Naruto gave us some of the most legendary arcs in anime history. Sure, the fillers are a drag, but the canon episodes make up for it. Studio Pierrot’s decade-long anime series left a lasting legacy. Whether you’re drawn to tailed beasts, ninja politics, or powerful friendships, Naruto has something for everyone.

Aside from these, Studio Pierrot is also known for animating great anime like Yona Of The Dawn, Beelzebub, Sousei no Onmyouji, The World is Still Beautiful, etc. If you are a fan of this studio, you would like the anime mentioned in the list.