Best Supporter Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Ranked (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Pokemon TCG Pocket Supporter Cards on July 11, 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has optimized the battling aspect of the Trading Card Game into a concise mobile format. Just like its real-world counterpart, it includes a variety of different playable cards, like Pokemon cards, Supporter cards, Item cards, and more. Supporter cards have always stood out as they provide powerful effects that can sometimes be game-changing. However, they also come with a condition. You only use one of them per turn, preventing you from subduing your opponent with several strong effects at once. Here are the best Supporter cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket that are sure to turn the tide in your favor.

Top Pokemon TCG Pocket Supporter Cards in July 2025

5. Lillie

Effect : Heal 60 damage from 1 of your Stage 2 Pokemon.

: Heal 60 damage from 1 of your Stage 2 Pokemon. How to Get: Celestial Guardians (A3) Solgaleo

Lillie is an amazing Supporter card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that can help you survive the battle just a little longer. It is capable of healing a whopping 60 HP from a Stage 2 Pokemon. While this condition does restrict its use to only certain monsters, the effect is well worth it in decks built around Charizard, Meowscarda, Decidueye, Incineroar, and others.

4. Mars

Effect : Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws a card for each of their remaining points needed to win.

: Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws a card for each of their remaining points needed to win. How to Get: Space-Time Smackdown (A2) Palkia

Mars is definitely a game-changing Supporter card that can turn the battle in your favor, provided you use it at the correct time. It shuffles all your opponent’s cards back into the deck and provides them with the same number of cards as the number of points they require to win. You can effectively use it to disrupt your foe’s strategy anytime they have several good cards with them. However, using it during the late game is advisable as it restricts your opponent to a single card in their hand.

3. Sabrina

Effect : Switch out your opponent’s Active Pokemon to the Bench. (Your opponent chooses the new Active Pokemon.)

: Switch out your opponent’s Active Pokemon to the Bench. (Your opponent chooses the new Active Pokemon.) How to Get: Genetic Apex (A1) Charizard

Sabrina is a powerful Supporter card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that gives you a way out against tricky monsters. Upon using it, it forces your foe to switch their Active Pokemon with a monster of their choosing. While you do not get to control who you face next, it does give you an out against something you struggle with. You can use Sabrina to force your opponent to remove something tricky like Oricorio from the Active spot or switch to a monster that you can OTK to gain the winning point.

Also Read:

2. Cyrus

Effect : Switch 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon that has damage on it to the Active Spot.

: Switch 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon that has damage on it to the Active Spot. How to Get: Space-Time Smackdown (A2) Palkia

Cyrus functions similarly to how Sabrina works, as it switches your opponent’s active Pokemon when needed. However, unlike the latter, this card lets you select which monster to bring out to the Active spot. The only condition to this is, the monster that you choose to switch must have damage on it. It can come in quite handy when your opponent has a few Pokemon on the bench that have damage on them and can easily be defeated to secure the required point.

1. Professor Oak

Effect : Draw 2 cards.

: Draw 2 cards. How to Get: Purchased from Shop

Professor Oak is arguably the most powerful Supporter card in PTCGP currently, and it’s also free. While it does not aid in battle, it allows you to draw two more cards, which can be quite useful. You can draw into any of your required Item cards or evolutions. The ability to go through your deck of cards quicker than your opponent can certainly change the odds of the battle at times.