Best Teams for Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.7

Stygian Onslaught is a brand-new game mode in Genshin Impact that begins eight days after an update releases. It features a lineup of three boss monsters that you must defeat at various difficulties to obtain all the rewards. Considering these foes are extremely powerful and have huge HP pools, defeating them isn’t easy by any means. However, with a suitable team that exploits the monster’s weakness, you can gain an edge that will allow you to overcome the challenge. That said, here are the best team compositions for each stage of Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Battlefield 1 Guide (Hydro Tulpa)

The Stage 1 challenge of the version 5.7 Stygian Onslaught features the Hydro Tulpa boss monster. It is a huge boss made up of Hydro that is immune to the element. It also summons miniature versions of itself called Half-Tulpas at certain intervals that enhance itself. As such, you must destroy them as soon as they spawn and prevent them from being absorbed by the main foe.

Pyro characters have an advantage on the Battlefield as they can use their attacks to trigger the Vaporize reaction against the Hydro Tulpa. As such, it is recommended to use a Pyro Main DPS in this encounter. Apart from that, having a Cryo character on the team is also beneficial. Each Half-Tulpa is protected by a Hydro shield, and Cryo attacks can easily break through them.

Here are the best team compositions for this round of the challenge:

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Mavuika		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Citlali		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Xilonen		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Bennett
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Arlecchino		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Citlali		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Kazuha		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Bennett

Battlefield 2 Guide (Lava Dragon Statue)

The second stage of Stygian Onslaught 5.7 features the Lava Dragon Statue. To defeat it, you will need a Pyro character on the team to break through the opponent’s shield. You can apply considerable Pyro on the enemy by triggering the Burning reaction; as such, using a combination of Pyro and Dendro characters is the best way to clear this challenge. It is recommended to avoid Hydro or Cryo characters for this round, as they will aid the monster to return to its high RES form.

Let’s look at the best team comps for Battlefield 2:

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Kinich		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Mavuika		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Emilie		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Bennett
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Mavuika		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Emilie		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Nahida		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Bennett

Battlefield 3 Guide (Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device)

On the third Battlefield, you will face off against the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device. It is a large mechanical boss monster that has two different modes: Sweeper Mode and Counterstrike Mode. In the former mode, its RES against all damage is increased. Whereas, the latter form triggers when a character enters and maintains Nightsoul State. During this period, the foe’s RES decreases temporarily.

While you can use Nightsoul characters to take advantage of the monster’s Counterstrike Mode, it may lead to you taking significant damage via its tracking rays. The simpler method is exploiting the enemy’s weakness to Cryo DMG. Using damage dealers from the element to deal Cryo damage can help immobilize the enemy and reduce its RES to secure victory.

The following team comps are sure to do well in Stage 3:

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Skirk		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Furina		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Shenhe		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Escoffier
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Ayaka		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Kazuha		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Shenhe		Best Teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught
Kokomi

You should note that the above-mentioned team comps are the recommended ones and are likely to do well. You can switch any characters with other suitable replacements if needed.

