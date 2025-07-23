5 Best Tool Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Ranked (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Pokemon TCG Pocket Tool Cards on July 23, 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile game that brings the Pokemon TCG battling experience in a simpler format. Just like its original counterpart, it features several different types of cards, including Pokemon cards, Supporter cards, Item cards, and more. Among them, the purple-colored Tool cards are one of the most useful ones, as you can equip them to any of your monsters to provide them with additional stats and effects. To help you get an estimate of the most useful ones to include in your deck, this article ranks the best Tool cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Tool Cards – Ranked

5. Leftovers

Effect : At the end of your turn, if the Pokemon this card is attached to is in the Active Spot, heal 10 damage from that Pokemon.

: At the end of your turn, if the Pokemon this card is attached to is in the Active Spot, heal 10 damage from that Pokemon. How to Get: Eevee Grove (A3b) Eevee

Leftovers is a new Tool card in Pokemon TCG Pocket introduced with the latest Eevee-themed booster pack. It is a powerful card that you can equip to any of your monsters to recover 10 HP for them at the end of each turn. It can be a good card to increase a monster’s survivability, especially for something like Solgaleo EX that loses 10 HP after attacking.

4. Poison Barb

Effect : If the Pokemon this card is attached to is your Active Pokemon and is damaged by an attack from your opponent’s Pokemon, the Attacking Pokemon is now Poisoned.

: If the Pokemon this card is attached to is your Active Pokemon and is damaged by an attack from your opponent’s Pokemon, the Attacking Pokemon is now Poisoned.

How to Get: Celestial Guardians (A3) Lunala

Poison Barb is one of the best methods to discourage incoming attacks against your Pokemon or for inflicting the Poison status effect onto enemies in specific decks. It is quite simple to use, just equip it to your monster and wait for the opponent to attack it. Once they do, their Active Pokemon will become poisoned and lose 10 HP each turn.

You can further increase this Pokemon TCG card’s effectiveness by pairing it up with Nihilego, who can increase the Poison damage from 10 to 20.

3. Rocky Helmet

Effect : Deal 20 damage to the attacking Pokémon if your opponent’s Pokemon damages the Pokémon this card is attached to in the Active Spot.

: Deal 20 damage to the attacking Pokémon if your opponent’s Pokemon damages the Pokémon this card is attached to in the Active Spot. How to Get: Space-Time Smackdown (A2) Palkia

Rocky Helmet is another defensive Tool card like Poison Barb that can inflict damage to opposing monsters after they attack your Active Pokemon. However, this card deals 20 damage, which is 10 more than the previous entry.

2. Leaf Cape

Effect : Attaching this card to Grass Type Pokémon gives it +30 HP.

: Attaching this card to Grass Type Pokémon gives it +30 HP. How to Get: Celestial Guardians (A3) Solgaleo

Leaf Cape is a defensive Tool card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that increases the equipped monster’s HP by 30. This can be quite useful to survive some incoming attacks. However, it is important to note that this card only works with Grass Pokemon, and as such, has a niche use case.

1. Giant Cape

Effect : This Pokemon card gets +20 HP.

: This Pokemon card gets +20 HP. How to Get: Space-Time Smackdown (A2) Dialga

This is probably the best Pokemon TCG Pocket Tool Card, ranked number one, that increases the equipped monster’s HP. However, unlike the tool cards above, it increases only 20 HP but can be used with a Pokemon of any type. It can fit into a variety of different decks to provide you with some defense against incoming attacks.