Best Weapons and Armor for Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your Palico is your best friend, your trusty companion, and the purrfect support you need while hunting. That’s why equipping your Palico with the best weapon is what they deserve—plus, it helps you with your hunts. Here are the best weapons for Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best Weapons for Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds

It’s not only you who needs a proper weapon to capture or defeat monsters in the game. Equipping your Palico with the right weapon can significantly enhance your hunting experience, too. Below are the top Palico weapons you should consider crafting for your furry partner.

1. Felyne Barina Needle

Melee Attack 24 Ranged Attack 30 Attack Type Severing Element Paralysis x20 Affinity 15% Required Cost 1,200z Forging Materials Lala Barina Claw+ x1

The best weapons for Your Palico are those that can apply status effects. This allows them to truly assist you in the hunt by stunning and rebuffing monsters. With that said, the number one best weapon for your Palico is the Barina Needle.

This Lala Barina weapon has a 20 Paralysis effect, which is a decent amount for a weapon as small as your Palico’s. With this weapon, your Palico can inflict Paralysis, which can sometimes turn the tide of a battle. To craft the Barina Needle, you need 1 Lala Barina Claw+. You can get this by defeating a High Rank Lala Barina.

However, keep in mind that if you’re using a Paralysis weapon, switch your Palico’s weapon to a different status effect. Otherwise, your Paralysis buildup will be stronger, making it hard for your Palico to trigger the status effect.

2. Felyne Nerscylla Wedge

Melee Attack 24 Ranged Attack 30 Attack Type Severing Element Sleep x24 Affinity 15% Required Cost 1,500z Forging Materials Nerscylla Claw+ x1

The second-best weapon for your Palico is the Nerscylla Wedge. This weapon has a 24 Sleep effect, which is usually enough to put your target monster to sleep at least once during the hunt. This weapon is perfect if you enjoy using bombs. When a monster is asleep, you can place all your bombs near its head and deal massive damage. This is a great way to speed up your hunt. To craft the Nerscylla Wedge, you need 1 Nerscylla Claw+, which you can obtain by slaying a High-Rank Nerscylla.

3. Felyne Gypceros Glare

Melee Attack 24 Ranged Attack 36 Attack Type Blunt Element Posion x30 Affinity 15% Required Cost 1,200z Forging Materials Gypceros Tail x1

Next is the Gypceros Glare, which comes with 30 Poison status. Poison is a great way to apply continuous damage over time. Unlike Paralysis and Sleep, Poison tends to activate more frequently. During a hunt, your Palico can apply Poison up to two times, whereas Paralysis and Sleep usually trigger only once.

Similar to Paralysis and Sleep weapons, if you are already using a Poison weapon, it’s best to avoid equipping your Palico with one. Your Poison buildup will overpower theirs, making it unlikely for their attacks to take effect. To craft the Gypceros Glare, you need 1 Gypceros Tail, which you can obtain by carving their tail or as a quest reward from Gypceros hunts.

4. Guardian Ark Sword

Melee Attack 58 Ranged Attack 52 Attack Type Severing Element Dragon x18 Affinity -10% Required Cost 3,000z Forging Materials – Hunter Symbol III x1

– Guardian Blood+ x1

This one is quite different from the previous weapons, as it does not focus on status effects. The Felyne Guardian Ark Sword is currently the highest-damage Palico weapon in the game, making it one of the top 5 best Palico weapons. It comes with an 18 Dragon element, which is a small bonus when fighting monsters weak to Dragon. However, aside from its element, its raw damage is solid, and it looks absolutely a-meow-zing.

To craft the Guardian Ark Sword, you need:

Hunter Symbol III can be obtained by defeating tempered monsters. You can check our detailed Hunter Symbol guide for more information on how to collect them all.

can be obtained by defeating tempered monsters. You can check our detailed Hunter Symbol guide for more information on how to collect them all. Guardian Blood+ can be obtained by breaking the wounds of High Rank Guardian Doshaguma, Guardian Rathalos, Guardian Ebony Odogaron, and Guardian Fulgur Anjanath.

5. Felyne Duna Spear

Melee Attack 48 Ranged Attack 40 Attack Type Severing Element Water x30 Affinity 0% Required Cost 2,500z Forging Materials Uth Duna Claw+ x1

Last but not least is the Felyne Duna Spear, a special weapon crafted from Uth Duna materials. As you might know, Uth Duna is a Water-element monster, meaning this weapon carries the Water element as well. With 30 Water element, your Palico can apply the wet effect on monsters, which can eventually lead to exhaustion. However, this effect isn’t always triggered, so if you notice a monster sweating, consider yourself lucky. To craft the Duna Spear, you need 1 Uth Duna Claw+, which you can obtain by hunting High Rank Uth Duna.

The Best Palico Armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Now that you have given your Palico a weapon, it’s only fair to give them the best armor they can get, too. The best Palico armor currently is the Guardian Ark set, which includes the Guardian Ark Mail and Guardian Ark Helm.

Each of these armor pieces grants your Palico 56 defense, which is the highest defense in the entire Palico armor list. As Palico armor does not have set effects like Hunter armor does, the highest defense is the best choice.

To craft the Guardian Ark Helm, you need 1 Hunter Symbol III and 1 Guardian Pelt+. You need to destroy the wounds of High Rank Guardian Doshaguma and Guardian Fulgur Anjanath if you want to claim the Guardian Pelt+. To craft the Guardian Ark Mail, you need 1 Hunter Symbol III and 1 Guardian Scale+. Getting the Guardian Scale+ requires you to destroy the wounds of High Rank Guardian Ebony Odogaron and Guardian Rathalos.

There you go! Now you can give your Palico the perfect gift by equipping it with the best weapon and armor it can get! Happy hunting, and good luck to you and your furry friend!