5 Best Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: Complete Breakdown and Tips

by Shida Aruya
The latest season of Fortnite offers a mix of fan-favorite classics and fresh Mythic weapons dropped by legendary NPC rappers. Choosing the right gear can be the key to changing the outcome of any round in the battle royale. Here is a rundown of the 5 best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix you’ll want in your loadout to help you crush and outplay your competition in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

When you are in the battlefield, try to find chests and loot for these top weapons:

1. Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun

Drum Gun Mythic Snoop Dogg Fortnite
DPS250
Base Damage25
Fire Rate10
Magazine Size40
Reload Time2.7s
Crit Multiplier1.5x
Ammo TypeMedium Bullets

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun and Ice Spice’s Rifle both stand out as strong contenders for top-tier weapons, but after trying them both for a while, we decided that Snoop’s Drum Gun takes the lead. It has higher damage output, a larger magazine, and it’s more versatile to use in close-quarter combat.

2. Ice Spice’s Rifle

Ice Spice Mythic Rifle in Fortnite
DPS222
Base Damage37
Fire Rate6.0
Magazine Size30
Reload Time2.07s
Crit Multiplier1.5x
Ammo TypeMedium Bullets

The Mythic Assault Rifle dropped by Ice Spice is a better choice if you want more precision. The headshots are powerful and it has useful features like the Pepper Effect for speed boosts and First Shot Accuracy for better aim. While the Drum Gun is better for close-quarter combat, Ice Spice’s Mythic Rifle is a solid choice for mid to long-range fights.

3. Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix
DPS64.4
Base Damage92
Fire Rate0.7
Magazine Size5
Reload Time5.1s
Crit Multiplier1.5x
Ammo TypeShotgun Shells

If you want a weapon that deals a lot of damage, then the Pump Shotgun is a great option, especially for close fights. With 5 shells in the magazine, it works best when you’re between 3 to 8 meters away from your opponent. To get the best results, always aim for the head, as body shots might not be enough to finish off your enemy.

4. Tactical Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix
DPS115.5
Base Damage77
Fire Rate1.5
Magazine Size8
Reload Time6.27
Crit Multiplier1.5x
Ammo TypeShotgun Shells

If the Pump Shotgun feels too tough for you, the Tactical Shotgun is a good choice. It’s better when facing more than one enemies and gives you more room for error if you miss a shot. It’s also a great option if you are new to the game and you are still practicing your aim.

5. Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Bolt Action Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix
DPS74.25
Base Damage99
Fire Rate0.75
Magazine Size1
Reload Time3.3s
Crit Multiplier2.5x
Ammo TypeHeavy Bullets

Last but not least in our list is the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. It has 250+ headshot damage with every rarity and 2.5x headshot multiplier, meaning if you do a precise headshot, you can take down your enemy instantly. Isn’t that the best?

Keep in mind that while these weapons are currently the strongest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, your own playstyle and the gear that you like most should be the main factor in your choices. You should always try each weapon and see which one feels best for you on the battlefield.

