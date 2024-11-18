5 Best Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: Complete Breakdown and Tips

The latest season of Fortnite offers a mix of fan-favorite classics and fresh Mythic weapons dropped by legendary NPC rappers. Choosing the right gear can be the key to changing the outcome of any round in the battle royale. Here is a rundown of the 5 best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix you’ll want in your loadout to help you crush and outplay your competition in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

When you are in the battlefield, try to find chests and loot for these top weapons:

1. Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun

DPS 250 Base Damage 25 Fire Rate 10 Magazine Size 40 Reload Time 2.7s Crit Multiplier 1.5x Ammo Type Medium Bullets

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun and Ice Spice’s Rifle both stand out as strong contenders for top-tier weapons, but after trying them both for a while, we decided that Snoop’s Drum Gun takes the lead. It has higher damage output, a larger magazine, and it’s more versatile to use in close-quarter combat.

2. Ice Spice’s Rifle

DPS 222 Base Damage 37 Fire Rate 6.0 Magazine Size 30 Reload Time 2.07s Crit Multiplier 1.5x Ammo Type Medium Bullets

The Mythic Assault Rifle dropped by Ice Spice is a better choice if you want more precision. The headshots are powerful and it has useful features like the Pepper Effect for speed boosts and First Shot Accuracy for better aim. While the Drum Gun is better for close-quarter combat, Ice Spice’s Mythic Rifle is a solid choice for mid to long-range fights.

3. Pump Shotgun

DPS 64.4 Base Damage 92 Fire Rate 0.7 Magazine Size 5 Reload Time 5.1s Crit Multiplier 1.5x Ammo Type Shotgun Shells

If you want a weapon that deals a lot of damage, then the Pump Shotgun is a great option, especially for close fights. With 5 shells in the magazine, it works best when you’re between 3 to 8 meters away from your opponent. To get the best results, always aim for the head, as body shots might not be enough to finish off your enemy.

4. Tactical Shotgun

DPS 115.5 Base Damage 77 Fire Rate 1.5 Magazine Size 8 Reload Time 6.27 Crit Multiplier 1.5x Ammo Type Shotgun Shells

If the Pump Shotgun feels too tough for you, the Tactical Shotgun is a good choice. It’s better when facing more than one enemies and gives you more room for error if you miss a shot. It’s also a great option if you are new to the game and you are still practicing your aim.

5. Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

DPS 74.25 Base Damage 99 Fire Rate 0.75 Magazine Size 1 Reload Time 3.3s Crit Multiplier 2.5x Ammo Type Heavy Bullets

Last but not least in our list is the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. It has 250+ headshot damage with every rarity and 2.5x headshot multiplier, meaning if you do a precise headshot, you can take down your enemy instantly. Isn’t that the best?

Keep in mind that while these weapons are currently the strongest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, your own playstyle and the gear that you like most should be the main factor in your choices. You should always try each weapon and see which one feels best for you on the battlefield.