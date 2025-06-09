Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super just dropped, and the weapon game is crazy right now. Many new guns have unique abilities! Here is the list of the best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, so you know which weapons you need to grab if you want more wins.

Best Weapons to Use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

I’ve been playing non-stop since the season started, testing everything I could get my hands on. Some of these new weapons are absolutely broken (in a good way) while others are just okay. Check out the weapons I think are the best for this season:

1. Unstable Frostfire Shotgun

This weapon is straight up overpowered. The Unstable Frostfire Shotgun doesn’t just hit hard, but it gives you awesome effects every time you shoot someone. Every hit either speeds you up or slows down whoever you shot. If you get the speed boost, you can chase people down easily. If they get slowed, they can’t run away or build fast. Either way, you win.

The damage is insane at 114 per shot. You can knock someone with full health and shields in just two good hits. Plus, you get 4 shots before reloading, which is enough to finish most fights. You can get this shotgun after destroying Overlord Spires on the map.

2. Spire Rifle

Tired of people hiding in boxes all game? This gun fixes that problem real quick. The Spire Rifle is a machine gun that absolutely destroys builds. When you see your opponent build a tower, this gun will just erase it. The magazine is huge, so you can keep shooting forever without reloading.

It’s perfect for those final circles when everyone’s hiding behind builds. Just point this thing at their walls and watch them panic when their cover disappears. If you defeat Daigo the Mask Maker, you will get the Enhanced Spire Rifle, which shoots faster, holds more bullets, and is super accurate.

3. Deadeye DMR

If you like shooting people off from far away, this rifle is your new best friend. The Deadeye DMR deals damage from long distance, and the accuracy is pretty good. One shot can completely break someone’s shield. You can hit people from so far away they don’t even know where you’re shooting from. It’s perfect for staying safe while your team pushes up close.

I love using this from high ground, or even from under the huts. You can just sit back and crack shields all day while other people do the dangerous stuff. Plus, it feels really good when you hit those long-range shots. Try to get the Mythic Kor’s Deadeye DMR after defeating Kor at the Shogun’s Arena. It’s way more enhanced than the normal one.

4. Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol

Don’t sleep on this pistol just because it’s called a pistol. This thing fires so fast it’s basically a mini machine gun that creates shockwaves. The fire rate of 9 is absolutely wild. If you can aim well, you’ll melt people in less than 3 seconds. The first and last shots make shockwaves that knock enemies around and deal extra damage. Here’s a cool trick: If you’re in trouble, shoot at your own feet to launch yourself away. It’s like having a built-in escape plan. You can get these pistols after destroying the Overlord Spires.

5. Hyperburst Pistol

This pistol shoots 3 bullets at once every time you pull the trigger. It’s way better than regular pistols because you’re basically hitting someone with 3 shots instantly. The burst damage is perfect for finishing off weak enemies or pressuring people in close fights. It works great in buildings where people can’t easily run away from you. You don’t need perfect aim like with some other guns, just point in their general direction, and the 3-bullet burst will do the work.

These best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, I think, are the real deal. If I had to pick just one weapon to focus on, it’s the Unstable Frostfire Shotgun. That thing is completely broken right now and can carry you to Victory Royale by itself. In your loadout, mix them with some Hero Items or Hero Boons, and you will get even more Victory Royales!