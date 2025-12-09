If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Biblical Brother Jacob, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Biblical Brother Jacob – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Biblical Brother Jacob.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ELI, AMI, SON, ENG, GAD, DAN 4 Letters ESAU, LEAH, ABEL, ENOS, CAIN, SETH, SHEM, MARC, KANE, AMEN, ADAM, EDOM, LEVI, ONAN, RIIS, THOU, ARON, HATE, DINA, ASER, OLGA, STAR, COME, MOMA 5 Letters ISAAC, SETHS, CAINS, NAHOR, OBLAN, LABAN, JACOB, AARON, MOSES, HELEN, MARCS, ESAUS, HAIRY, TRIBE, ASTOR, ELDER, REMUS, FIXED, HURRY, ASHER,

SARAH, ARKIN, GRIMM, JUDAH 6 Letters NABLUS, INDIAN, REVOKE, REUBEN, TRIBES, SIMEON, AGADIC, RACHEL, ISRAEL, TWELVE 7 Letters CAPTAIN, LAZARUS, PANTHER, LEVITES, LEVITIC, REBECCA, REBEKAH 8 Letters BRETHREN, BENJAMIN, NAPHTALI 9 Letters CAINLINKS, ISRAELITE 11 Letters CAINANDABEL, PIPERLAURIE, CAINANDABEL 14 Letters TRIBESOFISRAEL, CYRILRAMAPHOSA

