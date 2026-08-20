No release date platforms beyond PC and major consoles or further details have been confirmed.

Game Science released a 15-minute gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Zhong Kui on August 20 2026 exactly one year after the game's initial announcement at Gamescom.

Game Science has done it again. Exactly one year after revealing Black Myth: Zhong Kui at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, the Chinese studio dropped a 15-minute gameplay video completely out of nowhere, and it is as impressive as anyone hoping for a follow-up to one of 2024's biggest games could have wanted. Here is a quick review of the Black Myth: Zhong Kui gameplay reveal.

What the Black Myth: Zhong Kui Gameplay Trailer Shows

The video runs for approximately 15 minutes and features fluid transitions between cutscenes and live gameplay. The trailer shows the new protagonist in action for the first time, revealing a humanoid character design that immediately sets Zhong Kui apart from Sun Wukong visually and in terms of combat style.

The footage covers field exploration, a variety of enemies and friendlies encountered across the world, combat against standard enemies, and fights against what appear to be powerful boss encounters. The combat looks fast, deliberate, and visually distinct from Black Myth: Wukong in ways that suggest Game Science is not simply reskinning the original game's systems.

The trailer's description also opened with a poem written in Zhong Kui's voice:

"With blood beneath my blade, I paint new rouge upon my face, an old friend visits, in a dream taking place. Old faces, bygone deeds, have vanished from my sight, still I remember every one, by day and through the night. Those bound by love grow old, the righteous road runs long, today's notes of grace or grudge define not the final song. Who says the Underworld is far away? All the better, once more I'll walk along."

The significance of the poem has not been explained but it sets a distinct tone for the character and the world he inhabits.

What We Know About Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Black Myth: Zhong Kui is a third-person single-player action RPG and the follow-up to Black Myth: Wukong. It draws inspiration from Zhong Kui, the demon-slaying deity from Eastern mythology. The game was first announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August 2025, and this new gameplay drop marks exactly one year since that reveal.

The footage was captured from a work-in-progress build running at a 21:9 aspect ratio, and Game Science cautions that the final release may differ from what has been shown. Platforms have not been officially announced beyond PC and major consoles, and no release date or window has been confirmed. The studio has only said it will not be quick.

One interesting detail from the official website is that Game Science has indicated there will be a reveal every August 20, suggesting the next look at the game could still be a year away.

Game Science clearly knows how to build anticipation, and they clearly know how to deliver when they finally show something. The human protagonist, the distinct combat style, and the mythological grounding all look promising from what was shown. We still have a long wait ahead but based on what fifteen minutes of early gameplay already looks like, this is one of the most exciting games in development right now.

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