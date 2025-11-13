Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Fallout Collaboration for Season 1

Black Ops 7 isn’t even out yet, but we’re already getting leaks about Season 1 content. A trusted leaker just shared some awesome information about a Fallout collaboration that’s supposedly coming to the game. Let me break down what we know so far about Black Ops 7 Fallout crossover.

What the Leak Says About Black Ops 7 Fallout Crossover

According to TheGhostofHope, who’s known for getting these things right, Black Ops 7 is getting a Fallout crossover during Season 1. The leak doesn’t give us too many details, though, but if you played Modern Warfare III last year, you might remember they already did a Fallout collaboration before. That one had Vault Dweller outfits you could use and a special event where you did challenges to get XP and Fallout-themed stuff.

Fallout x Black Ops 7 crossover collab coming sometime in Season 1. https://t.co/IFStV1jyDJ pic.twitter.com/REY9OfqzcZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) November 13, 2025

This new collaboration will probably work the same way. You’ll probably get new cosmetic bundles with Fallout skins and other items you can buy. Everyone’s wondering if we’ll finally see Power Armor from Fallout in Call of Duty. That would be super cool, but we don’t know for sure yet.

There might be another special event with challenges, too. These events normally let you earn free cosmetics and XP, so watch out for that when Season 1 drops.

When Does Black Ops 7 Season 1 Start?

Black Ops 7 launches this Friday, and Season 1 should start sometime in early December, because that’s how Call of Duty usually does it. Since Fallout Season 2 starts on December 17th, 2025, the crossover will probably go live around then, so it matches with the show’s release.

Both Call of Duty and Fallout are under Microsoft now, so these collaborations are easier to pull off. Plus, the Fallout TV show was a huge hit, and Season 2 is one of the most anticipated releases this December. Bringing Fallout into Black Ops 7 gives fans of both franchises something special to look forward to.

We’ll update you with more info as Season 1 gets closer. This crossover might end up being one of the best parts of Black Ops 7’s early content! What do you think?