COD Black Ops 7 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Black Ops 7 features a clear visual interface that helps players stay aware during combat and zombie battles. Learning what each icon means is key to moving through menus, tracking goals, and staying alert in every situation. This guide explains all the Black Ops 7 icons you’ll see in the menus, HUD, and settings.

Menu Icons

The main menu has a simple layout with clear icons that make it easy to find what you need. You can quickly access rewards, social options, and game settings without any confusion.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 1. Hexagon icon with XP inside it XP Reward for Daily Challenges – Displays experience points earned from completing daily objectives. 2. Gold triangle icon Your Rank – Shows your current player rank and progression level. 3. Six dots icon Open Main Menu – Access to the primary navigation menu. 4. Headphone icon inside a rectangle Audio Communication – Voice chat or audio settings indicator. 5. Bell icon Notification – Alerts for new messages, updates, or game events. 6. Lock icon Locked Content – Indicates unavailable features. 7. Cog icon Settings – Access to game configuration options. 8. Two people icon Friend List – View and manage your friends roster.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 9. Plus icon Invite Player – Send invitations to join your party or game session. 10. Cog icon Friends Settings – Manage friend list preferences and social options.

Black Ops 7 Gampelay Icons

During matches, Black Ops 7 displays critical information through various HUD elements. These icons help players track their status, locate teammates and enemies, and monitor objectives in real-time.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 1. Yellow triangle icon Your Current Position – Marks your location on the minimap. 2. Blue triangle icon Teammate Current Position – Shows where your squad members are located. 3. Time inside a rectangle icon Match Timer – Displays remaining time in the current match. 4. White line with shorter lines icon Compass – A navigation tool showing directions. 5. Small lines next to the percentage icon Your HP – Health points indicator, showing your current vitality. 6. Weapon inside a circle icon Weapon Slot – Circular area designated for displaying your currently equipped weapons. 7. TBA TBA 8. TBA TBA 9. Grenade icon inside a circle Points Left Until Grenade Is Ready – Cooldown or readiness indicator for grenades.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 10. Red dot icon Enemy Position – Marks your enemy locations on the minimap. 11. Gun icons between players’ names Weapon Kill – Standard kill notification showing which weapon was used in eliminations. 12. Red gauge bar icon Enemy’s HP – Health bar showing opponent’s remaining vitality during battle. 13. Red curved line Enemy and Teammate Shooting Position – Directional indicator showing where fire is coming from.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 14. Blue person icon Amount of Team Members Alive – Counter showing surviving friendly players. 15. Red person icon Amount of Enemy Members Alive – Counter showing surviving hostile players. 16. Letter A, B, C, D inside a red triangle icon Capture Points – Objective markers for domination-style game modes. 17. Eye icon inside a blue circle Invisible Mode – Stealth or camouflage status indicator. 18. Bullet with speaker icon inside a blue circle Silent Weapon Mode – Suppressed weapon status for stealth gameplay.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 19. Yellow star icon inside a diamond Task Location – Your next task and the location to do it. 20. Headphone with a diagonal line icon Headset Off – Voice communication muted status. 21. A blue and white gauge bar icon Your HP and Points Display – Combined health and currency indicator in Zombies mode. 22. White gauge bar icon Zombie HP – Health bar for undead enemies. 23. Red crosshair icon Weapon Target – Aiming reticle for precise targeting.

Settings Icons

The settings menu groups all options into clear categories, making it easy for players to find and adjust what they need. The icons help you quickly set up the game the way you like.

Black Ops 7 Icons Description 1. Star icon Quick Settings – Frequently accessed options for fast adjustments. 2. Joystick icon Controller – Gamepad configuration and button mapping. 3. PC mouse icon Keyboard & Mouse – PC input device settings and sensitivity controls. 4. Monitor icon Graphics – Visual quality, resolution, and display options. 5. Speaker icon Audio – Sound effects, music, and voice chat volume controls. 6. Square icon with lines Interface – HUD customization and on-screen display preferences. 7. Triangle with signal icon Account & Network – Connection settings and account management

Knowing what every icon means can make your experience in the game smoother, from working with teammates in multiplayer to lasting longer in Zombies mode. The customizable HUD system allows players to toggle certain elements on or off, ensuring you can tailor the interface to your preferred playstyle.

Note: We will continue to update this article with more icons and symbols when we find them in the game.