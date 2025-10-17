Home » Gaming » COD Black Ops 7 Icons and Symbols Meaning

COD Black Ops 7 Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya

Black Ops 7 features a clear visual interface that helps players stay aware during combat and zombie battles. Learning what each icon means is key to moving through menus, tracking goals, and staying alert in every situation. This guide explains all the Black Ops 7 icons you’ll see in the menus, HUD, and settings.

Black Ops 7 Icons

Menu Icons

The main menu has a simple layout with clear icons that make it easy to find what you need. You can quickly access rewards, social options, and game settings without any confusion.

Black Ops 7 Icons

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
1. Hexagon icon with XP inside itXP Reward for Daily Challenges – Displays experience points earned from completing daily objectives.
2. Gold triangle iconYour Rank – Shows your current player rank and progression level.
3. Six dots iconOpen Main Menu – Access to the primary navigation menu.
4. Headphone icon inside a rectangleAudio Communication – Voice chat or audio settings indicator.
5. Bell iconNotification – Alerts for new messages, updates, or game events.
6. Lock iconLocked Content – Indicates unavailable features.
7. Cog iconSettings – Access to game configuration options.
8. Two people iconFriend List – View and manage your friends roster.

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
9. Plus iconInvite Player – Send invitations to join your party or game session.
10. Cog iconFriends Settings – Manage friend list preferences and social options.

Black Ops 7 Gampelay Icons

During matches, Black Ops 7 displays critical information through various HUD elements. These icons help players track their status, locate teammates and enemies, and monitor objectives in real-time.

Black Ops 7 Icons

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
1. Yellow triangle iconYour Current Position – Marks your location on the minimap.
2. Blue triangle iconTeammate Current Position – Shows where your squad members are located.
3. Time inside a rectangle iconMatch Timer – Displays remaining time in the current match.
4. White line with shorter lines iconCompass – A navigation tool showing directions.
5. Small lines next to the percentage iconYour HP – Health points indicator, showing your current vitality.
6. Weapon inside a circle iconWeapon Slot – Circular area designated for displaying your currently equipped weapons.
7. TBATBA
8. TBATBA
9. Grenade icon inside a circlePoints Left Until Grenade Is Ready – Cooldown or readiness indicator for grenades.

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
10. Red dot iconEnemy Position – Marks your enemy locations on the minimap.
11. Gun icons between players’ namesWeapon Kill – Standard kill notification showing which weapon was used in eliminations.
12. Red gauge bar iconEnemy’s HP – Health bar showing opponent’s remaining vitality during battle.
13. Red curved lineEnemy and Teammate Shooting Position – Directional indicator showing where fire is coming from.

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
14. Blue person iconAmount of Team Members Alive – Counter showing surviving friendly players.
15. Red person iconAmount of Enemy Members Alive – Counter showing surviving hostile players.
16. Letter A, B, C, D inside a red triangle iconCapture Points – Objective markers for domination-style game modes.
17. Eye icon inside a blue circleInvisible Mode – Stealth or camouflage status indicator.
18. Bullet with speaker icon inside a blue circleSilent Weapon Mode – Suppressed weapon status for stealth gameplay.

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
19. Yellow star icon inside a diamondTask Location – Your next task and the location to do it.
20. Headphone with a diagonal line iconHeadset Off – Voice communication muted status.
21. A blue and white gauge bar iconYour HP and Points Display – Combined health and currency indicator in Zombies mode.
22. White gauge bar iconZombie HP – Health bar for undead enemies.
23. Red crosshair iconWeapon Target – Aiming reticle for precise targeting.

Settings Icons

The settings menu groups all options into clear categories, making it easy for players to find and adjust what they need. The icons help you quickly set up the game the way you like.

Black Ops 7 Icons

Black Ops 7 IconsDescription
1. Star iconQuick Settings – Frequently accessed options for fast adjustments.
2. Joystick iconController – Gamepad configuration and button mapping.
3. PC mouse iconKeyboard & Mouse – PC input device settings and sensitivity controls.
4. Monitor iconGraphics – Visual quality, resolution, and display options.
5. Speaker iconAudio – Sound effects, music, and voice chat volume controls.
6. Square icon with linesInterface – HUD customization and on-screen display preferences.
7. Triangle with signal iconAccount & Network – Connection settings and account management

Knowing what every icon means can make your experience in the game smoother, from working with teammates in multiplayer to lasting longer in Zombies mode. The customizable HUD system allows players to toggle certain elements on or off, ensuring you can tailor the interface to your preferred playstyle.

Note: We will continue to update this article with more icons and symbols when we find them in the game.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

