Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has already launched in New Zealand, and players from other regions can log in early using the New Zealand trick. The reason it works is that the game goes live at midnight local time in each region, and since New Zealand hits midnight first, switching to that time zone lets you access the game several hours ahead of everyone else. Here is how to play Black Ops 7 using the New Zealand trick.

How to Use Black Ops 7 New Zealand Trick on PC

PC players should note that this method only works under certain conditions. If you bought Call of Duty Black Ops 7 on Steam or Battle.net, changing your region won’t make a difference. Those platforms ignore regional settings for release times. The New Zealand trick only works through the Xbox app on Windows, which is mostly useful for Game Pass users. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the official Call of Duty website and switch your region to New Zealand. Press the Windows key and search for Region Settings. Open it and change your system location to New Zealand.

Once that’s done, restart your computer. When it turns back on, open the Xbox app and sign in again. The game should now appear unlocked and ready for download or play.

How to Use Black Ops 7 New Zealand Trick on PlayStation

Here’s how you can try to play Call of Duty Black Ops 7 early on PS4 or PS5:

Start by visiting the official Call of Duty website and logging into your account. Go to the Basic Info section and edit your address to a location in New Zealand—any valid address there will work. Next, on your PlayStation, open Settings, then Date and Time. After that, set your time zone to UTC+12:00 (Wellington). After adjusting this, the game may unlock early.

Keep in mind that this method doesn’t always work for everyone. It’s usually better to wait until the game officially launches in your region.

How to Use the New Zealand Trick on Xbox

Xbox makes this process super easy. Here’s what you do:

Open your Xbox Settings menu and go to System. Select Language & Location and change your location to New Zealand. After that, restart your console completely.

While your console is restarting, hop on the Call of Duty website and change your address to a New Zealand location in the Basic Info section. When your Xbox turns back on, Black Ops 7 should be ready to play.

When Does Black Ops 7 Release?

Black Ops 7 releases at midnight local time in each region. This is why the New Zealand trick works so well. New Zealand’s midnight happens about 18 hours before midnight on the US East Coast. That’s almost a full day of extra playtime if you use this trick.

The New Zealand trick is one of gaming’s oldest shortcuts, and it works great for Black Ops 7. Whether you’re on Xbox or PC with Game Pass, you can start playing right now instead of waiting for your local midnight release.