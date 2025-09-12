“Blackbeard rumoured to…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September 12, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, September 12, 2025!!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – September 12, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Blackbeard rumoured to have submerged body part in canal? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – September 12, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “submerged body part in canal,” is your direct definition. What’s a common body part that’s found in a “canal”?

The final part of the clue, is your direct definition. What’s a common body part that’s found in a “canal”? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a combination of a homophone (a word that sounds like another) and a witty pun.

This clue is a combination of a homophone (a word that sounds like another) and a witty pun. Look for the Sounds: You’ll need two parts for your answer. The first part sounds like a word in the clue, and the second is a pun on “body part.”

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, September 12, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, September 12, 2025: EARDRUM

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “submerged body part in canal” is a direct and clever definition for EARDRUM , which is found in the ear canal.

is a direct and clever definition for , which is found in the ear canal. Wordplay: This is a classic charade clue. EAR is a homophone for the word “Blackbeard” from the clue, with “rumoured” as the homophone indicator. DRUM is a pun on “body part,” since the eardrum is a type of drum. Putting it all together gives you EARDRUM .

This is a classic charade clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!