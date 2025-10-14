Forget Luffy, Blackbeard’s True Arch-Nemesis Has Always Been Shanks: Here’s Why

Summary:

Oda has hinted numerous times that the real rivalry isn’t Luffy versus Blackbeard, but Shanks versus Blackbeard.

Their fates were sealed during the infamous God Valley Incident.

Here’s why we believe Shanks is the true arch-nemesis of Blackbeard, and not Luffy in One Piece.

For years, we have seen Monkey D. Luffy and Blackbeard as destined rivals. However, if one looks deeper, the series has actually foreshadowed another, even more personal confrontation, Shanks vs. Blackbeard. From shared origins to inherited legacies, every detail hints that their fates have been intertwined since their birth in God Valley.

Shanks and Blackbeard aren’t just two Emperors with different ideologies; they are mirror images shaped out of the same history. One represents order, the other chaos, and their inevitable clash could reshape the world far beyond Luffy’s reach. Let’s break down this theory in detail and explore why Blackbeard has always been Shanks’ true arch-nemesis, not Luffy’s.

How Did God Valley Shape the Rivalry Between Shanks and Blackbeard?

Eris saving Teach and Dragon saving Shanks at God Valley | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Both Blackbeard and Shanks were born on God Valley, the island that determined the world’s course 38 years ago.

Shanks, the legitimate son of the Celestial Noble Figarland Garling, was taken from God Valley by Monkey D. Dragon and later discovered and raised aboard the Oro Jackson by the Roger Pirates after the Incident.

On the same island, a young Teach managed to live through the mayhem as the last of the surviving members of the Davy Clan, the son of the outlawed pirate Rocks D. Xebec. Their fathers, Garling Figarland and Rocks D. Xebec, even crossed swords during that fabled war, a generational conflict that now echoes through their sons.

Shanks inherited Roger’s ideals and the will to protect the future, while Blackbeard carries the ambition of Rocks: to claim the world itself.

The interesting thing is that every time Shanks has appeared on a manga volume cover, Blackbeard has shown up too. This recurring pattern has been noticed by fans over the years, which may be a foreshadowing from Oda that these characters have been destined to clash since the very beginning.

Why Has Shanks Always Feared Blackbeard?

Shanks as seen in One Piece, Credit Toei Animation



Shanks has always known more about Blackbeard than anyone else. He has been aware of Teach’s true power since long before his first encounter with Luffy in Foosha Village. The three claw marks over his left eye are what he once called the only wound that ever truly bothered him.

Even during his conversation with Whitebeard, Shanks had forewarned him about the true nature of Teach. He explained that the scar Blackbeard gave him wasn’t due to his carelessness; it was because Teach was something far beyond human, something he couldn’t read or predict.

Years later, at Marineford, the two finally came face to face again, and Teach retreated, admitting their time hadn’t come yet. This might have been a tease from Oda that these two will one day clash. That day might come soon, as we’re already in the Final Saga of One Piece.

Even though Luffy’s rivalry with Blackbeard is based on ambition and destiny, Shanks’ conflict with him is far more personal. He fears that Teach could reach the same level of menace that Xebec once did. A threat that drives him to act before that darkness consumes the seas once again.

Why Shanks’ Rivalry With Blackbeard Matters More Than Luffy vs. Blackbeard?

Blackbeard and Luffy as seen in Marineford | Credits: Toei Animation

Many fans typically expect Luffy and Blackbeard to be the final rivals, but the groundwork tells another story. Shanks and Blackbeard share decades of history, bloodlines that clashed in God Valley, and ideologies that couldn’t be more opposite.

While Luffy inherited Roger’s will, Shanks carries his legacy with a keen understanding that the true threat to Roger’s ideals isn’t the World Government: it’s Teach.

Shanks fights to protect the future, saving Luffy, protecting the new generation at Wano, and even intervening at Marineford to prevent pointless bloodshed. Blackbeard, on the other hand, thrives on chaos, searching for Devil Fruits, betraying his allies, and shaking the world to his advantage. Their paths were never meant to run parallel forever. They were meant to collide.

Their conflict isn’t about power; it’s about ideology, inheritance, and the haunting legacy of God Valley. Forget Luffy, this is the true duel written in destiny since two children cried out on that cursed island.