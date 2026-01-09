Home » Puzzles » Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 10, 2026

Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 10, 2026

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 10, 2026.

Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 10, 2026

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 10, 2026

Today’s Letters: N (Center), A, I, T, P, O, G

Click to reveal the highest scoring words
  1. ANGIOTONIN
  2. ANNOTATION
  3. APITONG
  4. APPOINTING
  5. ATTAINTING
  6. GAGGING
  7. INANITION
  8. INITIATING
  9. INITIATION
  10. PAGINATION
  11. PINPOINTING
  12. TANGANTANGAN

Today’s Blossom leans more thoughtful than tricky, with a letter set that encourages experimentation rather than brute forcing words. The openings feel approachable, but the puzzle rewards slowing down and spotting cleaner, more efficient patterns as you go. It stays relaxed while still keeping you engaged, which makes it easy to enjoy without overthinking it. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

  • The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.
  • Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
  • Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once
  • The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count!
  • The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a “Bonus Petal.” If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

  • 4-letter words: 2 points.
  • 5-letter words: 4 points.
  • 6-letter words: 6 points.
  • 7-letter words: 12 points.
  • 8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.
  • Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom

  • Sync with the Bonus Petal: Don’t just play your longest word immediately. Wait until the Bonus Petal matches a letter that appears multiple times in your big word (e.g., if your word has three ‘E’s, wait for the ‘E’ bonus).
  • Quality over Quantity: Since you are capped at 12 words, ignore the simple 4-letter words unless you are truly stuck. Focus on 6+ letter entries.
  • Hunt the Pangram: Finding the word that uses every letter is essential for a top-tier score.
  • Suffixes are Key: Look for words ending in -ED, -ING, or -NESS (if available) to stretch your word length and point value.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

NYT Pips #145 Answer Today – January 10, 2026

Octordle #1447 Hints And Answers Today: January 10, 2026

NYT Wordle #1666 Hints, Answers Today – January 10, 2026

“If not now, when?” NYT Strands #678 Hints, Answers Today:...

NYT Connections #944 Hints, Answers Today – January 10, 2026

Contexto #1210 Hints, Answer Today – January 10, 2026

Steam Whistle Sound – Crossword Clue Answers

Fail to Include – Crossword Clue Answers

Dutch Cheese – Crossword Clue Answers

Humiliating Failure – Crossword Clue Answers