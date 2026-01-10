Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 11, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.
The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 11, 2026.
Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 11, 2026
Today’s Letters: D (Center), E, T, N, H, U, R
Click to reveal the highest scoring words
- DETERRENT
- THUNDER
- UNENTERED
- HUNDREDTH
- THUNDERED
- UNNURTURED
- RUDENTURE
- THUNDERER
- UNRETURNED
- THEREUNDER
- UNDETERRED
- UNTETHERED
This solution leans confidently into extended constructions, with a strong preference for layered words that build on the same core sounds and structures. There’s a clear sense of patience and control in how the grid was worked, suggesting deliberate exploration rather than scattered guessing. While the repetition reduces surprise, it reinforces a thematic cohesion that feels intentional. The balance of ambition and consistency gives the overall effort a composed, thoughtful finish, landing it at 4 out of 5 for sustained quality.
How To Play Blossom
Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:
The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.
The Rules of the Garden
- The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.
- Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
- Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once
- The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count!
- The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a “Bonus Petal.” If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.
Scoring
- 4-letter words: 2 points.
- 5-letter words: 4 points.
- 6-letter words: 6 points.
- 7-letter words: 12 points.
- 8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.
- Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points
Tips To Master Blossom
- Sync with the Bonus Petal: Don’t just play your longest word immediately. Wait until the Bonus Petal matches a letter that appears multiple times in your big word (e.g., if your word has three ‘E’s, wait for the ‘E’ bonus).
- Quality over Quantity: Since you are capped at 12 words, ignore the simple 4-letter words unless you are truly stuck. Focus on 6+ letter entries.
- Hunt the Pangram: Finding the word that uses every letter is essential for a top-tier score.
- Suffixes are Key: Look for words ending in -ED, -ING, or -NESS (if available) to stretch your word length and point value.