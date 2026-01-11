Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 12, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 12, 2026.

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 12, 2026

Today’s Letters: E (Center), R, S, M, B, U, C

Click to reveal the highest scoring words BEBEERUS CUCUMBER REMEMBERERS BRESSUMMER CUCUMBERS REMEMBERS CEREBRUM MURMURERS SEERESSES CEREBRUMS REMEMBERER SUSURRUSES

This solve feels playful and rhythmic, with a strong emphasis on echoing sounds and repeating letter patterns that give the word set a musical quality. There’s a sense of curiosity driving the exploration, as shorter finds seem to naturally unlock longer, more elaborate constructions. The variety within a tight phonetic theme keeps it engaging without feeling forced. That balance of creativity and control makes it an enjoyable and confident performance, earning 4.5 out of 5.

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.

Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.

Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once

The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can't take it back, so make every word count!

The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a "Bonus Petal." If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

4-letter words: 2 points.

5-letter words: 4 points.

6-letter words: 6 points.

7-letter words: 12 points.

8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.

Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom