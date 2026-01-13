Home » Puzzles » Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 14, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 14, 2026.

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 14, 2026

Today’s Letters: A (Center), N, L, G, I, K, E

  1. ALIENING
  2. GALINGALE
  3. LEEANGLE
  4. ALIGNING
  5. GANGGANG
  6. NANKEEN
  7. ALKEKENGI
  8. ILLEGAL
  9. ANNEALING
  10. INLEAKAGE
  11. GAGGING
  12. KAKKAK

This solve has a delightfully offbeat personality, driven by tricky letter pairings and some genuinely uncommon constructions that most people would never think to chase. It feels like you leaned into pattern-spotting and then pushed it hard, turning awkward clusters into surprisingly usable material. There’s a strong mix of “clean” finds and more exotic vocabulary, which keeps the set varied and interesting rather than repetitive. Overall, it’s a bold and slightly chaotic in the best way kind of solve, landing at 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

  • The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.
  • Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
  • Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once
  • The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count!
  • The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a “Bonus Petal.” If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

  • 4-letter words: 2 points.
  • 5-letter words: 4 points.
  • 6-letter words: 6 points.
  • 7-letter words: 12 points.
  • 8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.
  • Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom

  • Sync with the Bonus Petal: Don’t just play your longest word immediately. Wait until the Bonus Petal matches a letter that appears multiple times in your big word (e.g., if your word has three ‘E’s, wait for the ‘E’ bonus).
  • Quality over Quantity: Since you are capped at 12 words, ignore the simple 4-letter words unless you are truly stuck. Focus on 6+ letter entries.
  • Hunt the Pangram: Finding the word that uses every letter is essential for a top-tier score.
  • Suffixes are Key: Look for words ending in -ED, -ING, or -NESS (if available) to stretch your word length and point value.

