Home » Puzzles » Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 16, 2026

Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 16, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 16, 2026.

Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 16, 2026

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 16, 2026

Today’s Letters: T (Center), M, N, G, E, R, A

Click to reveal the highest scoring words
  1. AGGREGATE
  2. ARRANGEMENT
  3. MANAGEMENT
  4. REAGGREGATE
  5. REENGAGEMENT
  6. TARATANTARA
  7. TANGANTANGAN
  8. TARGETMAN
  9. ENRAGEMENT
  10. GARRETEER
  11. REARRANGEMENT
  12. TARANTARA

This solve has a really satisfying “builder” feel, where you’re clearly stretching the letter pool to form long, structured words rather than grabbing quick fillers. The mix of familiar, practical vocabulary alongside a couple of quirky, rhythmic outliers gives it personality and prevents it from feeling too mechanical. It also shows strong pattern awareness, especially in how you explored extensions and re-forms instead of stopping at the first workable result. Overall it’s a confident, high quality haul with both depth and flair, earning 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

  • The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.
  • Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
  • Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once
  • The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count!
  • The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a “Bonus Petal.” If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

  • 4-letter words: 2 points.
  • 5-letter words: 4 points.
  • 6-letter words: 6 points.
  • 7-letter words: 12 points.
  • 8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.
  • Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom

  • Sync with the Bonus Petal: Don’t just play your longest word immediately. Wait until the Bonus Petal matches a letter that appears multiple times in your big word (e.g., if your word has three ‘E’s, wait for the ‘E’ bonus).
  • Quality over Quantity: Since you are capped at 12 words, ignore the simple 4-letter words unless you are truly stuck. Focus on 6+ letter entries.
  • Hunt the Pangram: Finding the word that uses every letter is essential for a top-tier score.
  • Suffixes are Key: Look for words ending in -ED, -ING, or -NESS (if available) to stretch your word length and point value.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Riders on the Storm Album – Crossword Clue Answers

NYT Pips #151 Answer Today – January 16, 2026

NYT Wordle #1672 Hints, Answers Today – January 16, 2026

“DC Crusader” NYT Strands #684 Hints, Answers Today: January 16,...

Contexto #1216 Hints, Answer Today – January 16, 2026

Solitary Person – Crossword Clue Answers

City on the Skunk – Crossword Clue Answers

Actor Maguire – Crossword Clue Answers

5.5 Yards – Crossword Clue Answers

Librarian’s Charge – Crossword Clue Answers