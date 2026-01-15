Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 16, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 16, 2026.

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 16, 2026

Today’s Letters: T (Center), M, N, G, E, R, A

Click to reveal the highest scoring words AGGREGATE ARRANGEMENT MANAGEMENT REAGGREGATE REENGAGEMENT TARATANTARA TANGANTANGAN TARGETMAN ENRAGEMENT GARRETEER REARRANGEMENT TARANTARA

This solve has a really satisfying “builder” feel, where you’re clearly stretching the letter pool to form long, structured words rather than grabbing quick fillers. The mix of familiar, practical vocabulary alongside a couple of quirky, rhythmic outliers gives it personality and prevents it from feeling too mechanical. It also shows strong pattern awareness, especially in how you explored extensions and re-forms instead of stopping at the first workable result. Overall it’s a confident, high quality haul with both depth and flair, earning 4 out of 5.

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.

Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.

Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once

The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can't take it back, so make every word count!

The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a "Bonus Petal." If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

4-letter words: 2 points.

5-letter words: 4 points.

6-letter words: 6 points.

7-letter words: 12 points.

8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.

Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom