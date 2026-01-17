Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 18, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 18, 2026.

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 18, 2026

Today’s Letters: R (Center), D, T, E, A, Y, H

Click to reveal the highest scoring words ATTERRATE DRAHTHAAR HAREHEARTED RETHREADED DEHYDRATE HARDHEADED HEATHERED TARTARATED DEHYDRATED HARDYHEAD REHYDRATE TETRAHEDRA

This solve has a really satisfying “tinker and extend” vibe, where you kept reshaping the same core letter clusters into longer and longer constructions. There’s a strong balance between clean, natural words and more technical or specialty builds, which shows both vocabulary range and smart pattern chasing. The repeated sound structure gives the set cohesion without making it feel lazy, and several of the longer finds suggest you pushed well past the obvious options. Overall it’s a polished, high effort collection that lands at 5 out of 5.

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.

Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.

Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once

The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can't take it back, so make every word count!

The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a "Bonus Petal." If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

4-letter words: 2 points.

5-letter words: 4 points.

6-letter words: 6 points.

7-letter words: 12 points.

8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.

Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

