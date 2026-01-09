Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 9, 2026

Greetings, garden of wordsmiths! It’s time to roll up our sleeves and dig into another fresh plot of letters. Whether you’re a casual corrector or a seasoned lexicographer aiming for the “Master” rank, we’re here to help your score bloom. Unlike other puzzles that ask for every word under the sun, Blossom by Merriam-Webster is a game of curated elegance, challenging you to pick your best 12 entries to create the ultimate high-scoring bouquet.

The strategy is all about the “Bonus Petal” and making sure every one of your 12 slots counts toward that record-breaking total. Here are the insights and answers for Today’s Blossom Word Game for January 9, 2026.

Today’s Blossom Answers For Highest Score: January 9, 2026

Today’s Letters: D (Center), E, T, N, H, U, R

Click to reveal the highest scoring words DETERRENT HEREUNDER HUNDREDTH THEREUNDER THUNDER THUNDERED THUNDERER UNDETERRED UNENTERED UNNURTURED UNRETURNED UNTETHERED

Today’s Blossom feels slightly tougher than it looks, with a letter set that blocks easy momentum and makes you slow down early. The quick wins fade fast, and the puzzle shines by pushing you to rethink familiar patterns and look for smarter connections. It stays engaging without tipping into frustration. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

How To Play Blossom

Blossom is a strategic daily word game from Merriam-Webster. While it looks like other hive-based games, the strategy is entirely different:

The Objective: Create exactly 12 words using the seven letters provided to achieve the highest possible score.

The Rules of the Garden

The Center Letter: Every word must include the center letter.

Every word must include the center letter. Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.

Words must be at least four letters long. Repeatitions allowed: You can use the same letter in a word more than once

You can use the same letter in a word more than once The 12-Word Limit: You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count!

You can only play 12 words total. Once you use a slot, you can’t take it back, so make every word count! The Bonus Petal: Each turn, one outer letter is highlighted as a “Bonus Petal.” If you use that letter, you get 5 bonus points for every time it appears in that word.

Scoring

4-letter words: 2 points.

2 points. 5-letter words: 4 points.

4 points. 6-letter words: 6 points.

6 points. 7-letter words: 12 points.

12 points. 8+ letters: 12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven.

12 points + 3 points for each letter beyond seven. Pangram Bonus: Using all 7 letters earns an extra 7 points

Tips To Master Blossom