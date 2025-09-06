Blox Fruits Admin Abuse Times (September 6, 2025)

Updated on September 6th: This article is updated for the latest Blox Fruits Admin Abuse time.

If you play Blox Fruits, you’ve probably seen those crazy admin abuse videos on YouTube. Unlike games like Steal a Brainrot or Grow a Garden where admin abuse means giving out special mutations and traits to players, in Blox Fruits, it is more about testing and showing off admin powers. So, when exactly will Blox Fruits Admin Abuse start, and what can you expect during this event? I will explain all of them to you.

What Is Admin Abuse in Blox Fruits?

Admin abuse is when the developer or the admins of the game use special cheats and commands to mess with other players. They can spawn items, teleport people around, become invincible, and do lots of stuff that normal players can’t do.

In the latest video posted by Zioles, one of the admins in Blox Fruits, we saw lots of admin commands like spawning lightning attacks, creating fake fruits, teleporting players, and even using a fishing rod that can catch other players and drag them around the map. Most of the time, admins trigger it just for fun, using their powers to interact with players in unique ways.

When Will Admin Abuse Start in Blox Fruits?

Admin abuse in Blox Fruits doesn’t happen very often. According to videos from Zioles, it usually takes place randomly or after a major update. If you want a chance to experience the event yourself, the best time to log in is when a new update goes live.

The next big one, called the Pain update, is set to release on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST. It will run until September 13th, 2025, giving you a full week to play. Here is the countdown until the Pain update leaves the game:

In the whole week, you can try jumping into the game. With some luck, you might end up online at the same time as the admins and witness it firsthand.

What to Expect?

The latest admin abuse in Blox Fruits showed off the Lightning Update rework with a bunch of crazy admin powers. Here is the list of stuff that the admin did:

Lightning Spam – Spawning tons of lightning attacks at once.

– Spawning tons of lightning attacks at once. Fake Fruits – Creating fake Dragon fruits and other rare fruits that disappear when players try to pick them up.

– Creating fake Dragon fruits and other rare fruits that disappear when players try to pick them up. Player Fishing Rod – A special tool that lets admins grab players and drag them around, even underwater.

– A special tool that lets admins grab players and drag them around, even underwater. Teleport Commands – Instantly moving anywhere.

– Instantly moving anywhere. God Mode – Taking zero damage in fights.

While this event can be chaotic, there’s definitely a fun side to it, too. Sure, you might get trolled with fake fruits or dragged underwater by a fishing rod, but many players find it hilarious and entertaining. Also, don’t be shocked if the server is laggy, it happens! Admin abuse in Blox Fruits doesn’t happen every day, so if you stumble into one, try to enjoy the chaos!